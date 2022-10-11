ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

localocnews.com

Cities Respond to OC Grand Jury Report on Homelessness

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

OCTA buses will feature anti-Fentanyl ads

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has launched a countywide anti-fentanyl ad campaign on Orange County Transit Authority buses to warn residents about the deadly dangers of fentanyl. The campaign is the latest effort by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to combat the fentanyl epidemic that is killing Americans by the tens of thousands.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

San Clemente Parent Wants to Open New Charter School in South Orange County

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

BOSS, an education nonprofit, Racks Up $130K in a Day and Places Second in Long Beach Gives

LONG BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The 4th Annual Long Beach Gives campaign, an online giving day sponsored by the City’s leading nonprofit funders and nonprofit support organizations, invites donors from throughout the city and beyond to give to the local nonprofit of their choosing. This year, the effort raised $1,965,539 to support 232 participating nonprofits. BOSS™ (Business Of Student Success) raised $130,000 from more than 300 donors, making it the second most contributed to charity in this year’s campaign.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Serra’s Pantry Receives Award for Food Bank Services

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

LAM Makes a Splash with 10th Art & Nature Festival’s Engaging Programming and Exhibitions

On Thursday, November 3, Laguna Art Museum will kick off its tenth annual Art & Nature Festival, with engaging programming for all ages, as well as four new exhibitions that honor the rich history of California art. This high-profile event is the museum’s largest public program of the year, bringing together thousands of participants to foster an appreciation of nature, to raise environmental awareness and discover cross-sections between nature and the arts.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Annual Ready, Set, Go! Block Party to Highlight Wildfire Preperation

ANAHEIM, Calif. (October 14. 2022) – A wildfire is one of the most unpredictable and dangerous fires that one may ever encounter. That’s why Anaheim Fire & Rescue encourages residents to be prepared in the event of a fire with Ready, Set, Go! – a community risk reduction program designed to help residents better understand the elements related to a wildfire and how to increase property protection.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 4

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Outside SCR: South Coast Repertory’s Partnership with Mission San Juan Capistrano

Outside SCR will be heading into its third season next summer. How did the idea come about?. I came into this job (less than a year) before the pandemic, and I didn’t make it through the first season I programmed as artistic director. I had always thought about the fact that there wasn’t much outdoor theater in Orange County, since I have a background in that with things like Shakespeare festivals. So in the early days of COVID-19, I thought, “Well we’re not going to be producing inside; this is the perfect opportunity to engage with the community in new ways.”
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 13, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 13, 2022:. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight:. Increasing clouds, with a low around...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Mission San Juan Capistrano Celebrates Street Renaming

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Culinary Film Series at Newport Beach Film Festival Serves Savory Cinema

Several years ago, the Newport Beach Film Festival recognized the ever-growing popularity of films about food, wine and chefs by creating a Culinary Series that spotlights documentaries about all things gastronomic, from the art of winemaking to the unique talents of chefs. This year, six films fall under the Culinary...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Buena Park announces new Police Chief

The Chief of Police is one of the most critical executive management positions within the City’s organizational structure. Following the previous Chief’s retirement, City Manager Aaron France immediately appointed Captain Frank Nunes as Interim Police Chief. After careful consideration and exceptional performance over the past six months, the City of Buena Park is proud to announce the appointment of Frank E. Nunes to Police Chief effective October 1, 2022.
BUENA PARK, CA
localocnews.com

Seal Beach Turkey Trot is coming up fast

Financial Partners Credit Union is back for another year and now it’s your turn! Join us on Saturday, November 19 for the Seal Beach Turkey Trot and help create new traditions in the City of Seal Beach. Come run down Main St by the best views California has to...
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Garden Grove’s mixed-use senior housing development in OC Koreatown opens second tenant interest list

The City of Garden Grove’s mixed-use, rental housing project in OC Koreatown, Garden Brook Senior Village, is now accepting a second round of applications for residential tenants. To be placed on the interest list, eligible seniors can call (714) 462-5810 or visit conam.com/property/garden-brook-senior-village. For in-person assistance, visit the Garden Brook Senior Village front office at 10080 Garden Grove Boulevard.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Council Candidates Talk Shoreline Protection, Future Funding

SAN CLEMENTE, CA

