Charleston, WV

What drugs do these slang names stand for?

By Harper Emch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PU2vS_0iUhvQjt00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Most illicit drugs are given different street names in order to talk about them secretly. Knowing these nicknames can help with awareness about popular drugs in your area, especially ones that can be dangerous. Do you know the street names for drugs in your area?

MORE: West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?

Not everyone knows what street names are. They are nicknames given to illicit drugs that function like code names when talking about the given drug. Most drugs have several street names, with different groups of people choosing to call a drug by one of the names. Some drugs have as many as fifty different street names. Here are examples of a few commonly used illicit drugs and their unconventional street names.

Fentanyl

Fentanyl can be known as:

  • Apache
  • China girl
  • China town
  • Dance Fever
  • Friend
  • Goodfellas
  • Great Bear
  • He-man
  • Jackpot
  • King Ivory
  • Murder 8
  • Poison
  • Tango and cash
  • TNT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yrp3C_0iUhvQjt00
Rainbow Fentanyl seized in NY (Photo courtesy: U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration)
Arrest made after shots fired at Beckley Chili Night

Heroin

Heroin can be known as:

  • Aunt Hazel
  • Big H
  • Capital H
  • Charley
  • Good Horse
  • Hard Stuff
  • Hero
  • Heroina
  • Little Boy
  • Stuff
  • Tar
  • Black Tar
  • Black Pearl
  • Black Stuff
  • Brown Crystal
  • Brown Rhine
  • Brown Sugar
  • Brown Tape
  • China White
  • Dope
  • Dragon
  • The Dragon
  • H
  • He
  • Horse
  • Junk
  • Mud
  • Number 3
  • Number 4
  • Number 8
  • Sack
  • Skag
  • Smack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OoMn0_0iUhvQjt00
Heroin (r) south east asian (L) south west asian
UPDATE: Missing man believed to be found dead

Methamphetamine

Methamphetamine can be known as:

  • Beannies
  • Blue Devils
  • Chalk
  • CR
  • Crank
  • Crystal
  • Crystal Meth
  • Fast
  • Granulated Orange
  • Ice
  • Meth
  • Mexican Crack
  • Pink
  • Rock
  • Speckled Birds
  • Speed
  • Tina
  • Yellow powder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJ251_0iUhvQjt00
FILE image of rocks of crystal meth (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
12 spooky movies filmed or set in West Virginia

Cocaine

Cocaine can be known as:

  • Aunt Nora
  • Batman
  • Big C
  • Big Rush
  • Blow
  • Base
  • Beat
  • Blast
  • Candy
  • Charlie
  • Coca
  • Coke
  • Colombia
  • Crack
  • Casper
  • Devil drug
  • Gravel
  • Hardball
  • Hell
  • Kryptonite
  • Love
  • Moonrocks
  • Pearl
  • Powder
  • Rail
  • Snow
  • Stardust
  • Stash
  • Rock
  • Scrabble
  • Stone
  • Tornado
  • White Girl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SN4cs_0iUhvQjt00
Packages containing nearly 1,533 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers in a tractor trailer at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo, Texas. (CBP)
Fentanyl distribution could become chargeable as murder offense

Oxycodone

Oxycodone can be known as:

  • 30s
  • As
  • Berries
  • Blues
  • Blueberries
  • Hillbilly Heroin
  • Ms
  • O.C.
  • Oxy
  • Oxycet
  • Oxycotton
  • Ozone
  • Roxy
  • Ercs
  • Greenies
  • Kickers
  • M-30s
  • Percs
  • Rims
  • Tires
  • Wheels
  • 512s
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WtZH_0iUhvQjt00
FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Tourists come to WV for the scenic fall season

Ketamine

  • Blind Squid
  • Cat Valium
  • Green
  • Jet
  • K
  • K-Hold
  • Kay
  • Special K
  • Super Acid
  • Vitamin K
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ehMo_0iUhvQjt00
FILE – This photo shows a vial of ketamine, which is normally stored in a locked cabinet, July 25, 2018 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

Marijuana

  • 420
  • Aunt Mary
  • Baby
  • Bobby
  • Boom
  • Chira
  • Chronic
  • Ditch
  • Ganja
  • Grass
  • Greens
  • Hash
  • Herb
  • Mary Jane
  • Pot
  • Reefer
  • Rip
  • Root
  • Skunk
  • Stack
  • Torch
  • Weed
  • Zambi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IxFpw_0iUhvQjt00
A marijuana leaf, June 2022 (OSU)
New Defendant named in Lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail

These are only some of the numerous illicit drugs that are abused across the country and the world. For the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be a global health crisis, but there is a second health crisis happening in the United States.

A dramatic increase in overdoses has happened in the last few years, especially in West Virginia. According to a nationwide study from Quotewizard, 103,664 people died nationwide of an overdose in 2021, compared to 68,757 in 2019 and 99,973 in 2020 nationwide.

Harris: ‘Nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed’

Knowing as much as possible about the drugs that people are using to overdose can help prevent unnecessary deaths. Street names are just one piece of information that can help spot illicit drugs in your area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

