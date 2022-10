BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont was arrested in Brunswick on Tuesday. Zachary Jonas, 36, now faces multiple drug charges. Around 5:20 p.m. on October 11, troopers spotted a car wanted by the Bennington Police Department for an alleged crime in their jurisdiction. They pulled over the car on Cooksboro Road in Brunswick, and identified the driver as Jonas. Police in New York and Vermont have yet to confirm the nature of those initial charges with NEWS10.

BRUNSWICK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO