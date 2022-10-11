Read full article on original website
Last day of Hispanic Heritage Month promotes awareness and testing for HIV/AIDS
The last day of Hispanic Heritage Month, October 15, has been designated National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (NLAAD). Since 2003, this designation has been to promote the testing and early diagnosis of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in response to the impact of HIV and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) on Hispanic/Latino communities.
Seniors invited to Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair
Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., located at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The event will offer health and wellness resources and services, while providing a Halloween-themed celebration for seniors, age 55 and older. Costumes are encouraged. Admission and parking are free.
Serra’s Pantry Receives Award for Food Bank Services
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
BOSS, an education nonprofit, Racks Up $130K in a Day and Places Second in Long Beach Gives
LONG BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The 4th Annual Long Beach Gives campaign, an online giving day sponsored by the City’s leading nonprofit funders and nonprofit support organizations, invites donors from throughout the city and beyond to give to the local nonprofit of their choosing. This year, the effort raised $1,965,539 to support 232 participating nonprofits. BOSS™ (Business Of Student Success) raised $130,000 from more than 300 donors, making it the second most contributed to charity in this year’s campaign.
San Clemente Parent Wants to Open New Charter School in South Orange County
San Juan Capistrano Housing Element Gets State Certification
Cities Respond to OC Grand Jury Report on Homelessness
OCC Friends of the Library Fall 2022 Book Sale set for October 18 and 19
The Orange Coast College Friends of the Library will host their Fall Book Sale on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both days (9-10 a.m. on Tuesday will offer a pre-sale exclusive for OCC FOTL members), at Orange Coast College Library, 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa.
Annual Ready, Set, Go! Block Party to Highlight Wildfire Preperation
ANAHEIM, Calif. (October 14. 2022) – A wildfire is one of the most unpredictable and dangerous fires that one may ever encounter. That’s why Anaheim Fire & Rescue encourages residents to be prepared in the event of a fire with Ready, Set, Go! – a community risk reduction program designed to help residents better understand the elements related to a wildfire and how to increase property protection.
200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Seal Beach to host Wine Tasting and Dinner event on October 22
The Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Seal Beach invites the community to a Wine Tasting and Dinner Event on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Isidore Historical Plaza. The Wine Tasting will be provided by Roadrunner Spirits, with dinner by Maderas Steak and Ribs. There...
Last Saturdays Food Drive was a complete success!
The Veterans Committee from the Mission Viejo-Saddleback Elks Lodge was very excited to hold their first FOOD DRIVE. Volunteers included Ellen Thomson, Craig Belardes and his wife, Sheryn Howlett, Judy Buckley, Dick and Lynette Holmes, Rich Encinas, and Carol Caputo greeted donors with smiles as well as coffee and donuts.
Orange Coast College set to bring back Community Science Night October 14
Orange Coast College will welcome thousands of elementary school students to campus on Friday, Oct. 14, when it hosts the 23rd Annual Community Science Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Science Night is a signature event for OCC, with faculty showing off their programs with hands-on science experiments and experiences. “More than a dozen STEM departments will be participating in Science Night, including chemistry, Marine Science, Astronomy, Engineering, and more” says Science Night Coordinator and Planetarium Director Scott Mitchell. “Kids will have a chance to explore tide pools in our aquarium, see robots battling in our technology building, and visit the far reaches of our galaxy in our Planetarium theater.”
OCTA buses will feature anti-Fentanyl ads
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has launched a countywide anti-fentanyl ad campaign on Orange County Transit Authority buses to warn residents about the deadly dangers of fentanyl. The campaign is the latest effort by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to combat the fentanyl epidemic that is killing Americans by the tens of thousands.
West Nile Virus detected in Santa Ana
West Nile virus activity is still active in Orange County. New indications of West Nile virus have been found in the following cities: Santa Ana, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra and Placentia. Residents can take precautions by wearing mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are more active at dawn or...
OCHS to hear about Orange County’s early cemeteries on Thursday, October 13, 2022
Hear the stories of Orange County’s early cemeteries from a panel of experts at the Orange County Historical Society Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m., at our regular Trinity Episcopal Church meeting room in Orange. Our panel discussion includes an amazing line-up: Yorba experts and “Cemetery Angels” Ann Nepsa...
LAM Makes a Splash with 10th Art & Nature Festival’s Engaging Programming and Exhibitions
On Thursday, November 3, Laguna Art Museum will kick off its tenth annual Art & Nature Festival, with engaging programming for all ages, as well as four new exhibitions that honor the rich history of California art. This high-profile event is the museum’s largest public program of the year, bringing together thousands of participants to foster an appreciation of nature, to raise environmental awareness and discover cross-sections between nature and the arts.
Exhibition Examines Racism, Triumphs of Black Inland Residents
A powerful retrospective that spotlights a century of struggles and achievements of Black Inland communities will be unveiled at the opening of the new Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, October 22. “Still I Rise: The Black IE Fight for Justice” is an immersive exhibition of...
Mission San Juan Capistrano Celebrates Street Renaming
City Council Candidates Discuss Issues During Election Forum
