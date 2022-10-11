ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
localocnews.com

Last day of Hispanic Heritage Month promotes awareness and testing for HIV/AIDS

The last day of Hispanic Heritage Month, October 15, has been designated National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (NLAAD). Since 2003, this designation has been to promote the testing and early diagnosis of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in response to the impact of HIV and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) on Hispanic/Latino communities.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Seniors invited to Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair

Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., located at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The event will offer health and wellness resources and services, while providing a Halloween-themed celebration for seniors, age 55 and older. Costumes are encouraged. Admission and parking are free.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Serra’s Pantry Receives Award for Food Bank Services

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

BOSS, an education nonprofit, Racks Up $130K in a Day and Places Second in Long Beach Gives

LONG BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The 4th Annual Long Beach Gives campaign, an online giving day sponsored by the City’s leading nonprofit funders and nonprofit support organizations, invites donors from throughout the city and beyond to give to the local nonprofit of their choosing. This year, the effort raised $1,965,539 to support 232 participating nonprofits. BOSS™ (Business Of Student Success) raised $130,000 from more than 300 donors, making it the second most contributed to charity in this year’s campaign.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Marina Del Rey, CA
Orange County, CA
Health
County
Orange County, CA
localocnews.com

San Clemente Parent Wants to Open New Charter School in South Orange County

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

San Juan Capistrano Housing Element Gets State Certification

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Cities Respond to OC Grand Jury Report on Homelessness

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

OCC Friends of the Library Fall 2022 Book Sale set for October 18 and 19

The Orange Coast College Friends of the Library will host their Fall Book Sale on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both days (9-10 a.m. on Tuesday will offer a pre-sale exclusive for OCC FOTL members), at Orange Coast College Library, 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa.
COSTA MESA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Fair#Vch
localocnews.com

Annual Ready, Set, Go! Block Party to Highlight Wildfire Preperation

ANAHEIM, Calif. (October 14. 2022) – A wildfire is one of the most unpredictable and dangerous fires that one may ever encounter. That’s why Anaheim Fire & Rescue encourages residents to be prepared in the event of a fire with Ready, Set, Go! – a community risk reduction program designed to help residents better understand the elements related to a wildfire and how to increase property protection.
ANAHEIM, CA
theregistrysocal.com

200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County

WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Last Saturdays Food Drive was a complete success!

The Veterans Committee from the Mission Viejo-Saddleback Elks Lodge was very excited to hold their first FOOD DRIVE. Volunteers included Ellen Thomson, Craig Belardes and his wife, Sheryn Howlett, Judy Buckley, Dick and Lynette Holmes, Rich Encinas, and Carol Caputo greeted donors with smiles as well as coffee and donuts.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
UCLA
localocnews.com

Orange Coast College set to bring back Community Science Night October 14

Orange Coast College will welcome thousands of elementary school students to campus on Friday, Oct. 14, when it hosts the 23rd Annual Community Science Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Science Night is a signature event for OCC, with faculty showing off their programs with hands-on science experiments and experiences. “More than a dozen STEM departments will be participating in Science Night, including chemistry, Marine Science, Astronomy, Engineering, and more” says Science Night Coordinator and Planetarium Director Scott Mitchell. “Kids will have a chance to explore tide pools in our aquarium, see robots battling in our technology building, and visit the far reaches of our galaxy in our Planetarium theater.”
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

OCTA buses will feature anti-Fentanyl ads

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has launched a countywide anti-fentanyl ad campaign on Orange County Transit Authority buses to warn residents about the deadly dangers of fentanyl. The campaign is the latest effort by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to combat the fentanyl epidemic that is killing Americans by the tens of thousands.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

West Nile Virus detected in Santa Ana

West Nile virus activity is still active in Orange County. New indications of West Nile virus have been found in the following cities: Santa Ana, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra and Placentia. Residents can take precautions by wearing mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are more active at dawn or...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

LAM Makes a Splash with 10th Art & Nature Festival’s Engaging Programming and Exhibitions

On Thursday, November 3, Laguna Art Museum will kick off its tenth annual Art & Nature Festival, with engaging programming for all ages, as well as four new exhibitions that honor the rich history of California art. This high-profile event is the museum’s largest public program of the year, bringing together thousands of participants to foster an appreciation of nature, to raise environmental awareness and discover cross-sections between nature and the arts.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
precinctreporter.com

Exhibition Examines Racism, Triumphs of Black Inland Residents

A powerful retrospective that spotlights a century of struggles and achievements of Black Inland communities will be unveiled at the opening of the new Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, October 22. “Still I Rise: The Black IE Fight for Justice” is an immersive exhibition of...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Mission San Juan Capistrano Celebrates Street Renaming

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

City Council Candidates Discuss Issues During Election Forum

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy