wgxa.tv
UPDATE: Macon teen dies days after incident at Davis Homes
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen is now dead after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an incident at Davis Homes on Wednesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Johntavious Solomon has died from injuries he suffered after fleeing from deputies. It was reported on Wednesday that...
wgxa.tv
Shooting in Americus leaves one dead
AMERICUS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Late on Thursday night, Americus Police answered a call about a shooting on East Forsyth Street where they found the victim, 19-year-old Karl Styles. He was taken to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical center where they gave him emergency treatment until he was airlifted to Phoebe Putney in Albany but, unfortunately, later died from his wounds.
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in Bunches
Seemingly overnight, traffic cameras are sprouting up across Bibb County, particularly in East Macon, infiltrating school zones, and catching speeders with an almost eerie silence and efficiency.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man in critical condition after firing shots at deputies, then shooting himself
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in critical condition following a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting at deputies. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were investigating a separate case at a housing complex in East Macon when they noticed a man sitting on a porch who moved a handgun from his pocket to his waistband.
'Almost $5,000 worth of tickets': East Macon speeding cameras causing people grief
MACON, Ga. — It seems like more cities and counties are installing speeding cameras in school zones these days. A new set sits in front of Northeast High School on Upper River Road in East Macon. Some folks say it's causing them some financial grief. Sonya Goodlow lives about...
wgxa.tv
Two commercial trucks crash in Downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown traffic was disrupted and bystanders got an eyeful as a box truck was turned on its side just in front of JBA on the corner of MLK and Poplar. At around 9:30 on Tuesday morning, a box truck was turning left off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard onto Poplar Street when a log truck coming from the opposite direction kept going straight.
41nbc.com
Shooting incident near Davis Homes under investigation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An incident took place at Davis Homes just off Main Street Wednesday morning, that resulted in a man being hospitalized– the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating. According to the BCSO, authorities were trying to find someone in connection to an investigation,...
wgxa.tv
'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
'The potholes are driving me crazy!': Potholes plague residents in Pierce Avenue subdivision
MACON, Ga. — Some folks living in a subdivision just west of Pierce Avenue in Macon say they see more potholes than road when driving to their house. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha went out there to see how those road conditions are driving them crazy!. June Mack has lived on...
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: Macon man who died after being hit by vehicle identified
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who died on Friday night after being hit by a vehicle has been identified. Original Story: Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. In a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it is stated that 56-year-old Rusty Boone Allen...
WMAZ
Sheriff: 32 people arrested, 60 cars towed in street racing bust operation at Carolyn Crayton Park
MACON, Ga. — 32 people are in custody and 60 cars have been towed after a street racing bust outside of downtown Macon Sunday night. The weekly street racing event known as "Sunday Fun-Day" was cut short when Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol carried out Operation Street Defender at Carolyn Crayton Park.
wgxa.tv
Teen missing from Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding 15-year-old Phoebe Ussery. She was last seen at her home in Milan on September 26th. She is five feet, four inches and weighs around 160 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes. She's...
'A better place to live': Macon-Bibb pledges $730K for Eisenhower Parkway sidewalk, traffic improvements
MACON, Ga. — Big changes are on the way for Macon's Eisenhower Parkway, all in the name of pedestrian safety. Macon-Bibb County is teaming up with the Georgia Department of Transportation to redo about a mile of the busy road. There's not much of a sidewalk on the north...
wgxa.tv
Rapid Flashing Beacon added to busy Forsyth crosswalk
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Department of Transportation is taking steps to address pedestrian safety concerns in Forsyth. The Georgia Department of Transportation's Quick Response team and contractors from Lumin8 have installed Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons at the intersection of Highway 42 and Adams Street. The Rapid Flashing Beacons,...
'It knocked me foolish': Vienna Mayor hailed as a hero after saving woman, 3 children in train crash
VIENNA, Ga. — The Vienna Mayor is being hailed as a hero after saving a mother and her three children before a train crashed into their vehicle Saturday morning. Vienna Police say the woman faces charges including driving under the influence and child endangerment. Mayor Eddie Daniels says he...
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Monroe Co. Investigators asking for public's help in construction theft
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County Deputies are asking the community for tips in an investigation into a theft that happened between Sunday and Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, over $7000 worth of lumber and other building materials was stolen from a construction site in the Bolingbroke Manor Subdivision.
wfxl.com
Americus police needs the public help identifying three suspected of burglary
The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects for burglary of a laundromat. Officers say on Wednesday, October 5, surveillance video shows the suspects at a laundromat located on Magnolia Street, in Americus. If anyone has any information regarding the suspects in the...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: One dead, another hurt after fight turns into shooting in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - One man is dead and another is hurt after both were shot Saturday evening. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an address on Bailey Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday about a domestic dispute. While deputies were on the way, another call was received by 911 stating a person had been shot at an address on Napier Avenue. Deputies found a man at each address with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 56-year-old Tommy Williams, died. The other man, 24-year-old Brandon Neal, is in stable condition. Deputies later determined that both gunshot wounds stemmed from the same fight on Bailey Avenue.
WMAZ
One dead, one injured after shooting on Bailey Avenue
