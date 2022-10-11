ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Macon teen dies days after incident at Davis Homes

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen is now dead after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an incident at Davis Homes on Wednesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Johntavious Solomon has died from injuries he suffered after fleeing from deputies. It was reported on Wednesday that...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Shooting in Americus leaves one dead

AMERICUS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Late on Thursday night, Americus Police answered a call about a shooting on East Forsyth Street where they found the victim, 19-year-old Karl Styles. He was taken to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical center where they gave him emergency treatment until he was airlifted to Phoebe Putney in Albany but, unfortunately, later died from his wounds.
AMERICUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
Bibb County, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Accidents
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
Bibb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Macon, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wgxa.tv

Two commercial trucks crash in Downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown traffic was disrupted and bystanders got an eyeful as a box truck was turned on its side just in front of JBA on the corner of MLK and Poplar. At around 9:30 on Tuesday morning, a box truck was turning left off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard onto Poplar Street when a log truck coming from the opposite direction kept going straight.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Shooting incident near Davis Homes under investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An incident took place at Davis Homes just off Main Street Wednesday morning, that resulted in a man being hospitalized– the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating. According to the BCSO, authorities were trying to find someone in connection to an investigation,...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgxa
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Macon man who died after being hit by vehicle identified

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who died on Friday night after being hit by a vehicle has been identified. Original Story: Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. In a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it is stated that 56-year-old Rusty Boone Allen...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Teen missing from Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding 15-year-old Phoebe Ussery. She was last seen at her home in Milan on September 26th. She is five feet, four inches and weighs around 160 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes. She's...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wgxa.tv

Rapid Flashing Beacon added to busy Forsyth crosswalk

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Department of Transportation is taking steps to address pedestrian safety concerns in Forsyth. The Georgia Department of Transportation's Quick Response team and contractors from Lumin8 have installed Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons at the intersection of Highway 42 and Adams Street. The Rapid Flashing Beacons,...
FORSYTH, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: One dead, another hurt after fight turns into shooting in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - One man is dead and another is hurt after both were shot Saturday evening. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an address on Bailey Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday about a domestic dispute. While deputies were on the way, another call was received by 911 stating a person had been shot at an address on Napier Avenue. Deputies found a man at each address with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 56-year-old Tommy Williams, died. The other man, 24-year-old Brandon Neal, is in stable condition. Deputies later determined that both gunshot wounds stemmed from the same fight on Bailey Avenue.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

One dead, one injured after shooting on Bailey Avenue

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Bailey Avenue Saturday. Deputies say they were first called out to a domestic dispute at 1435 Bailey Avenue just before 7 p.m. Coroner Leon Jones says 56-year-old Tommy Williams was found shot multiple times...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy