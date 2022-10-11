Read full article on original website
Related
CDC recommends masks in Syracuse area again as Covid hospitalizations rise
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
COVID Still Rising, CDC Says Mask Up In 12 Upstate New York Counties
COIVD continues to bubble up as more Upstate New York counties receive the "high" COVID community-level designation. You have to imagine that the CDC monitoring of country COVID levels will be part of the new normal as we live with the ups and downs of all illnesses in the colder months.
pix11.com
Study finds high levels of toxic chemical in clothing from such brands as Nike, PINK
OAKLAND, Calif. (WTAJ) – The Center for Environmental Health sent legal notices to 11 brands manufacturing sports bras and athletic shirts after a study found they have high levels of bisphenol A (BPA) based on standards set in California. The California-based watchdog group found that in the clothing, there...
theexaminernews.com
Mt. Kisco Native Enters ‘Shark Tank’
Sam Chason was just an adolescent, about 12 or 13, when a neighbor on Byram Lake Rd. in Mt. Kisco was about to ditch a ride-on mower. One person’s junk was another young man’s opportunity. He knocked on the owner’s door, got permission to take it, and rode...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pix11.com
New York extends polio emergency declaration, vaccines urged
New York State’s polio emergency declaration has been extended, as the city’s health commissioner was set to provide an update on the situation Wednesday. New York extends polio emergency declaration, vaccines …. New York State’s polio emergency declaration has been extended, as the city’s health commissioner was set...
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 For 3: Another Upstate New York Forecast Says Colder Than Average Winter
Winter 2022-23 weather outlooks have been consistently calling for a colder-than-average season ahead. Usually, this time of year when we are hearing and reading predictions for the winter months, we will hear some varying opinions. One will say colder and snowier than normal, another will say it will be mild, and then we have the "typical Upstate NY" winter prediction. In these instances, one is always right!
New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking
When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
One of the Country’s Best Small Cities to Live In is In Upstate New York!
This might not come as a surprise to anyone who grew up in Upstate New York and has visited this city. If you asked anyone in the area to tell you what city they think was a top small city that made the list of the best in the United States, I think most people would say the same one. Now a poll is out that just proves it to the whole country.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Clouds give way to sunshine into weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The front that brought rain to the tri-state area will continue to move offshore as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect clouds to give way to sunshine Friday afternoon with a gusty northwest wind. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
NBC New York
NY Extends Polio Emergency as New Data Puts ‘Alarming Exclamation Point' on Threat
New York has extended its polio state of emergency, the latest health crisis to be met with an executive order from the governor's office and an indication the threat is ongoing, officials said Tuesday. Extending the order Gov. Kathy Hochul signed last month allows the state to maximize resources around...
Everyone In New York Is Talking About This Jackpot
If you have big dreams but are a little low on cash these days, would nearly $1 billion help? The possibilities are endless for someone who picks the correct numbers in the next two large jackpot drawings in New York State. Nobody got the Powerball draw correct on Wednesday and...
NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality
If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
Wallpaper*
Canoe Place Inn by Workstead opens in Hamptons Bay, Long Island
While it may not have the same name recognition of the other more famous Hamptons, the picturesque hamlet of Hamptons Bay in Long Island, New York is a rustic, waterfront community that has retained a quaint and local feel. That may not last for long with the restoration and opening of Canoe Place Inn & Cottages, a historic inn (allegedly America’s oldest) that dates as far back as 1656. Designed by Workstead and spearheaded by Rechler Equity Partners, a family-owned local business, the elegant new property heralds a return to glory for a storied hotel that has lain empty for the last 20 years.
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
pix11.com
Students, parents protest on Long Island after school district removes pride flag
A school board's decision to remove LGBTQ pride and progress flags from its classrooms is causing quite a stir on Long Island. Students, parents protest on Long Island after school …. A school board's decision to remove LGBTQ pride and progress flags from its classrooms is causing quite a stir...
Comments / 0