WIBW
Attorney details legal process following Davante Adams incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating after Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was caught on camera pushing a photographer near an Arrowhead Stadium tunnel after the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night. “I don’t think he is going to get off...
KMBC.com
Shots fired at officers during pursuit through Independence and Kansas City, police say
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police said multiple people are in custody in several different locations after a police chase through parts of Independence and Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday. During that pursuit, which involved at least three different agencies, shots were fired at officers, police said. Independence Police said the...
kshb.com
Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. replaces KU's Bill Self as Chiefs' Drum Honoree for Monday Night Football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to a scheduling conflict, Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self has been replaced as the GEHA Deck Drum Honoree for Monday night’s Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs found his replacement across the parking lot.
KCTV 5
Grandview parent upset by high school fight
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
KCTV 5
One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening. The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O’Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m. They found Orson Roth...
Independence chase ends with shots fired at officers
Independence police chase ends with shots fired at officers north of Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 Wednesday morning.
Two people, dog die in Kansas City, Kansas mobile home fire
Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department said two people died in a mobile home fire near South 60th Drive and Kansas Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Kansas City woman with dementia
The Missouri Highway Patrol has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Kansas City, Missouri. Sandra J. Riley, 77, was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of east 77th Street.
Smoke from vacant apartment fire in Kansas City, Kansas, seen miles away
Fire crews in Kansas City, Kansas, battled a two-alarm fire at a vacant apartment building Wednesday morning.
kshb.com
SMNW star-studded running back Malik O'Atis has big career ambitions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee Mission Northwest High School senior Malik O'Atis continues to impress on the football field, putting up 411 yards and four touchdowns in a single game. But the running back's talents don't stop there. "Law & Order, NCIS, CSI, all that stuff I watch —...
Armed-disturbance suspects fired at Independence police during chase
Suspects in a vehicle led Independence police on a chase and fired at pursuing officers multiple times Wednesday morning, a department spokesperson said.
KCTV 5
Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
KWCH.com
Bishop Miege mourns loss of legendary basketball coach Terry English
ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A staple in the Kansas City high school sports community has passed away. Bishop Miege High School announced Terry English, who coached the Stags girls basketball team from 1975-2021, died Tuesday. He was 70 years old. Just a year ago, English was named the 2020-21...
Vacant KCK apartment catches fire second time in 6 months
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters fought an apartment fire near Southwest Boulevard and South Mill Street around noon Wednesday.
College Football Star Quarterback 'Expected' To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury
Three days after its first loss of the year, the Kansas football team suffered another blow. Star quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a separated shoulder, according to Zac Boyer of the Lawrence Journal-World. Jason Bean will take over as the starter ...
KCTV 5
Video shows police taking rape and kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody
Bonner Springs police investigates stabbing that sends man to hospital
Bonner Springs police arrest a suspect in the stabbing of a 23-year-old man. The victim is recovering in the hospital, expected to survive.
Child’s death under investigation, Kansas City police say
Police said family called for an ambulance around 5:15 p.m. for an unresponsive child near E. 56th Street and Norton Avenue.
Funeral planned for Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence
Funeral plans are announced for Kansas City firefighter Anthony Santi who was shot and killed in an Independence parking lot Oct. 6.
WIBW
KU second, KSU last in preseason Big 12 basketball poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks were picked to finish second in Thursday’s release of the Big 12 media poll, with the Baylor Bears taking the No. 1 spot. Kansas State, in the program’s first season under first-year head coach Jerome Tang, was picked...
