Kansas City, MO

WIBW

Attorney details legal process following Davante Adams incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating after Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was caught on camera pushing a photographer near an Arrowhead Stadium tunnel after the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night. “I don’t think he is going to get off...
KCTV 5

Grandview parent upset by high school fight

Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
KCTV 5

One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening. The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O’Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m. They found Orson Roth...
kshb.com

SMNW star-studded running back Malik O'Atis has big career ambitions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee Mission Northwest High School senior Malik O'Atis continues to impress on the football field, putting up 411 yards and four touchdowns in a single game. But the running back's talents don't stop there. "Law & Order, NCIS, CSI, all that stuff I watch —...
KCTV 5

Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
KWCH.com

Bishop Miege mourns loss of legendary basketball coach Terry English

ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A staple in the Kansas City high school sports community has passed away. Bishop Miege High School announced Terry English, who coached the Stags girls basketball team from 1975-2021, died Tuesday. He was 70 years old. Just a year ago, English was named the 2020-21...
WIBW

KU second, KSU last in preseason Big 12 basketball poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks were picked to finish second in Thursday’s release of the Big 12 media poll, with the Baylor Bears taking the No. 1 spot. Kansas State, in the program’s first season under first-year head coach Jerome Tang, was picked...
