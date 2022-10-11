Despite the fact that Apple TV+ series “Bad Sisters” follows four of the Garvey sisters as they spend almost ten episodes trying to kill a (somewhat) innocent man, Eva, Bibi, Ursula and Becka have captured viewers’ imaginations. Despite debuting without much fanfare, the Ireland-based adaptation of Belgian limited series “Clan” has become something of a sleeper hit, gathering an increasing number of fans cheering the Garvey girls on as the show races to its inevitable conclusion.

