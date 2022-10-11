Read full article on original website
Related
YETI gear is on sale at Amazon following the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon's October sales event may be over, but you can still save big on popular YETI products.
SFGate
Rick Caruso’s Power Point for Hollywood: ‘The Future of L.A. Is Tied to the Future of the Entertainment Industry’
“I’m getting the job,” he says with a grin before sitting down to detail his vision for the future of the entertainment industry in Los Angeles in an interview with Variety‘s “Strictly Business.”. More from Variety. The real estate developer who is behind such retail destinations...
SFGate
Anne Hathaway and ‘Armageddon Time’ Cast on How James Gray’s Film Captures Post-Segregation Racism and the American Dream
James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” explores the complexity of the American Dream — the idea that every citizen should have an equal opportunity to achieve success through hard work and initiative — from the perspective of a Jewish family in 1980. “In some ways,” according to...
NordicTrack's popular exercise bike is 40% off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Bring a boutique fitness studio experience into your own home with the NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
‘Bad Sisters’ Creator Sharon Horgan Reveals How Claes Bang Got Cast as Villain JP and Whether the Garvey Sisters Might Return
Despite the fact that Apple TV+ series “Bad Sisters” follows four of the Garvey sisters as they spend almost ten episodes trying to kill a (somewhat) innocent man, Eva, Bibi, Ursula and Becka have captured viewers’ imaginations. Despite debuting without much fanfare, the Ireland-based adaptation of Belgian limited series “Clan” has become something of a sleeper hit, gathering an increasing number of fans cheering the Garvey girls on as the show races to its inevitable conclusion.
Beats headphones are still at Amazon Prime Early Access Sale prices
Snag the Beats Fit Pro and Studio Buds for up to 33% off.
SFGate
Soul Train Awards Returns to Las Vegas as BET Sets November Event Date (EXCLUSIVE)
BET is bringing the “Soul Train Awards” back to Las Vegas. The channel is set to announce on Thursday that the annual event’s 2022 edition will tape on Sunday, November 13, in Sin City. The awards show aims to recognize the year’s top soul, R&B and hip hop.
iPads are discounted down to just $269 during the Prime Early Access Sale
iPads, iPad Pros, and iPad Airs are all marked down right now.
Comments / 0