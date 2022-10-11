Read full article on original website
Jim Croce's 'You Don't Mess Around with Jim' album getting 50th anniversary reissue
Late singer/songwriter Jim Croce‘s breakthrough third studio album, 1972’s You Don’t Mess Around with Jim, will be the subject of a limited-edition 50th anniversary reissue released on CD, vinyl LP and cassette on November 25. The packaging of all three formats will boast matching alternate artwork featuring...
Country Music Association partners with Discovery to create a free resource for students and educators
The Country Music Association (CMA) has always been a huge supporter of music education across the country, and now, they’re partnering with Discovery to create a video series benefiting students and the educators who help them learn to love music. Called Working in Harmony: Every Voice is Instrumental, the...
Watch trailer for 'Let There Be Drums!' doc, featuring Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland & more
The trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary Let There Be Drums!, which features such famous musicians as The Beatles‘ Ringo Starr, The Police‘s Steward Copeland, and The Grateful Dead‘s Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart. As its title suggests, Let There Be Drums! spotlights “the world’s...
Ringo Starr cancels remainder of tour after testing positive for COVID-19 again
Ringo Starr has cancelled the remainder of his tour after testing positive for COVID-19 again. Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening, the rock star posted a selfie and wrote, “I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid” before announcing, “The rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo.”
