KTLO

Ringo Starr cancels remainder of tour after testing positive for COVID-19 again

Ringo Starr has cancelled the remainder of his tour after testing positive for COVID-19 again. Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening, the rock star posted a selfie and wrote, “I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid” before announcing, “The rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo.”
