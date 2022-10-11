Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
A Giant Pumpkin is Hiding Behind This Home in Circleville
Circleville – Behind this home in Circleville located on East Mound Street sits hopefully the biggest pumpkin that local Dawn Wagner has grown. Dawn isn’t new anymore to growing giant pumpkins, with five years of experience and help from local growers her pumpkins have gotten bigger and bigger every year. How big? She expects to weigh out over 1,100 pounds this year at the Pumpkin Show.
What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
sciotopost.com
Bryanna Marie Stonerock 21, Circleville
Bryanne Marie Stonerack 21, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in a Car accident. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Bryanna was born on September 20. 2001| in Circleville, Ohio to Lisa Collins, Eric Call (Brian Stonerock) She received a tech in Auto body (from Pickaway,- Ross Vocational...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 23: Angela Wagner’s mother, co-defendant testifies against family to spare her own freedom
WAVERLY, Ohio — In the final day of the fourth week of trial for George Wagner IV, his grandmother took the stand against him. Jurors heard from several witnesses on Friday as the state continues to present their case against Wagner for more than two dozen charges, including eight counts of murder. Prosecutors allege Wagner and his mother, father, and brother killed the Rhoden family in 2016 over a child custody dispute.
Evans Farms Gaining A Tex-Mex Restaurant
The Evans Farm Marketplace is about to gain a full-serve restaurant tenant. Yabo’s Tacos, which has Delaware County locations in Powell and Westerville as well as a restaurant in Hillard, will be opening at 5915 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center on November 1 according to social media. Yabo’s...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Motorcycle Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single motorcycle crash on US-23 Southbound around 1:50 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, one bike with an unknown amount of people on the bike flipped over on the roadway in the area of Main Street just outside of Circleville. There are no reports at this time on injuries.
Lancaster, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
sciotopost.com
Richies New York Corner Deli Completes Wall Scape Aimed at Nostalgia in Circleville
Circleville – If you have driven on Court Street in downtown Circleville today you may have seen a change in scenery in the area of Franklin street. Verito properties which owns the building that Richie’s New York Corner Deli is located in at 206 South Court Street erected a large wall scape that depicts several historical buildings in the downtown area, some of which are not with us anymore. Along with the mural the Wallscape will offer an interactive feature that would show drawings and photos of these historic buildings in a video grandstanding Circlevilles Historic Downtown. Words on the wallscape say “My Town. My Health”
sciotopost.com
New Business – Rainbow Boba Coming to Downtown Circleville
Circleville – A new kind of drink is coming to the downtown area of Circleville Rainbow Boba and it might be open sooner than you think. Rainbow Boba sells bubble tea a tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s, the drink usually contains chewy tapioca balls or what people call “boba” or “Pearls.” The pearls are usually filled with fruit-flavored syrups like strawberry or lychee. The tea itself is sweetened with or without milk. Most tea comes with a choice of black, green, or oolong tea as the base.
sciotopost.com
Moo Moo Express Car Wash Grove City Opening Raises Over 15,000 for Marcus Project
Columbus, Ohio, October 14, 2022—Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the Grand Opening of its 24th Central Ohio express car wash location with 10 days of free car washes and a monetary donation campaign for The Marcus Project. Throughout the Grand Opening period at 2615 London Groveport Rd. in Grove City, Ohio, Moo Moo gave away more than 2,272 free car washes at a retail value of more than $40,000. The Company also collected $15,730.96 in monetary donations for The Marcus Project, to help further their mission of assisting children and families in need by creating opportunities, sourcing necessities, and building a feeling of significance.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing
Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
Smith & Wollensky to leave Easton by January; searching for downtown Columbus location
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A well-known steak restaurant will be closing its doors in a few months at Easton Town Center. Smith & Wollensky said it is reaching the end of its 25-year lease at Easton Town Center with no options for renewal. The restaurant is looking into a new...
Daughter calls for increased police presence at Columbus intersection where father died
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ciera Heairld said she's lucky the last words she said to her father after he walked out the door was "I love you." On Tuesday, 51-year-old Robert Scott was walking from his home along South High Street and Williams Road toward Bob Evans to get his car.
iheart.com
Ribbon Cutting for Circleville Bridge Reopening Ahead of Pumpkin Show
A bridge reopening in Circleville will be highlighted after construction was completed ahead of the 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show. The Ohio Department of Transportation, the City of Circleville, and other community partners will hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to celebrate the reopening of the Court Street bridge over Hargus Creek just north of uptown Circleville.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
myfox28columbus.com
She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
