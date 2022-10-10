ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming a familiar face back to the practice squad. Linebacker Bruce Irvin, the team's first-round pick in 2012, is back for his third stint with the Seahawks. Irvin played for Seattle from 2012-15 and returned to play in two games during the 2020 season. Irvin most...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
thecomeback.com

Nathaniel Hackett gives huge Russell Wilson update

After having a procedure done last week, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett says quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to play Sunday against the LA Chargers. “He should be ready to play,” Hackett said of his Wilson, according to the Denver Post. Hackett did reveal that Wilson may...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
KREM

Seahawks vs. Cardinals could be moved to 2:30 p.m. due to Mariners home playoff game

SEATTLE — The NFL announced its plans Wednesday to clear up a potential schedule conflict with the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners this weekend. The Mariners, who are facing the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series (ALDS) this week, have a potential playoff game at T-Mobile Park at 12:07 p.m. on Sunday. That presented a conflict with the Seahawks, who have a game at Lumen Field against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. The two stadiums are about 0.2 miles away from each other.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West

SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
SEATTLE, WA
KREM

Mr. ‘Marinahzz’ coming to Seattle for playoff games

OLYMPIA, Wash. — What started as an online rant has turned into a meme, a song, and now, a trip to Seattle. “Everyone in Seattle has been so cool,” Nicky Scarlotta said. Scarlotta, a 23-year-old construction worker from Staten Island, New York, was upset in August when the Seattle Mariners beat his New York Yankees.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fracture#New Orleans#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Acl
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks offense gets spark from tight ends

The Seattle Seahawks are getting great production from their group of tight ends this season. They contribute more to the offense than anyone expected. The Seattle Seahawks are making headlines for their surprising offense. Quarterback Geno Smith is the Cinderella Man story of the NFL. He doesn’t do it by...
SEATTLE, WA
KREM

Let's hope this Mariners fan's tattoo can predict the future

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seattle's JoJo Wass is a true believer and he has the ink to prove it. The Gonzaga student already sports a "Seattle Mariners 2022 World Series Champions" tattoo on his thigh, just above a tattoo of the Seattle skyline. "We're doin' it! We're doin' it!" he...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy