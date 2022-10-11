Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Jim Croce's 'You Don't Mess Around with Jim' album getting 50th anniversary reissue
Late singer/songwriter Jim Croce‘s breakthrough third studio album, 1972’s You Don’t Mess Around with Jim, will be the subject of a limited-edition 50th anniversary reissue released on CD, vinyl LP and cassette on November 25. The packaging of all three formats will boast matching alternate artwork featuring...
KTLO
Country Music Association partners with Discovery to create a free resource for students and educators
The Country Music Association (CMA) has always been a huge supporter of music education across the country, and now, they’re partnering with Discovery to create a video series benefiting students and the educators who help them learn to love music. Called Working in Harmony: Every Voice is Instrumental, the...
Comments / 0