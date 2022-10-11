Read full article on original website
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of Emergency
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It's time to update those tired old ghostly tales
Where to find the best pizza in Chicago
East Chicago Teacher Who Had ‘Kill List' Faces Felony Charge
A fifth grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago, Indiana is facing one count of felony intimidation after being arrested Thursday, according to authorities. Police took 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres of Griffith, into custody — where she currently remains as the charges are reviewed by the Lake County Prosecutors Office— after it was discovered that she had made threatening comments toward students.
Could a California Serial Killer Be the Same ‘Duck Walk Killer' Suspected in 2018 Rogers Park Slayings?
Update on Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m. : Chicago police on Friday said they "do not believe there is a link in these investigations." Our original story continues below. Officials in California are coordinating with Chicago police after the suspected killer in a series of homicides in Stockton and Oakland is believed to be connected two 2018 Rogers Park slayings that were never solved.
Mother Says Worker Injured Toddler Son at Downers Grove Daycare
A worker accused of injuring a toddler at a Downers Grove daycare was fired and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating after the boy's mother captured some of what happened on her cell phone. During nap time last Friday, DeMecia Rhodes said she decided to check...
East Chicago Catholic School Teacher Charged, Accused of Creating a ‘Kill List'
Note: An earlier version of this reporting showed an image of a different school that was not involved in this story. A fifth grade teacher at St. Stanislaus Catholic School in East Chicago, Indiana, was charged on Friday with one felony count of intimidation for allegedly creating a "kill list" and threatening violence toward students and fellow staff members.
Tenant Facing Murder Charges of Chicago Landlord Was in the Process of Being Evicted, CPD Says
The woman accused of killing her Chicago landlord and then packing the human remains into a freezer is scheduled to appear in bond court at 12 p.m. Thursday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is facing charges of first degree murder in the killing of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker. Kolalou is also facing a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 24-year-old truck driver, court documents say.
Disturbing Details Released After Woman Accused of Killing, Dismembering Landlord
Prosecutors revealed disturbing new details on what happened in the moments leading up to and after a woman allegedly killed and dismembered her Chicago landlord before putting the human remains in a freezer. Sandra Kolalou was ordered held without bond in court Thursday, with Judge Kelly Marie McCarthy saying she...
Torso of Dismembered Woman Still Missing After Remains Found in West Ridge Freezer
Disturbing new details were revealed by prosecutors Thursday, describing the moments leading up to and after the killing and dismemberment of a Chicago woman in the city's West Ridge neighborhood. The remains of 69-year-old Frances Walker were found inside a freezer in a West Ridge residence earlier this week, though...
Woman Robbed While Walking in Chicago's West Loop Wants To See More Safety Measures
It was near a viaduct underpass where a Chicago woman feared for her life last week, robbed as she was walking home from dinner. “I was like, 'what’s in his hands? What’s in his hands?'” she said. “Is there a gun? Is there a knife?”. Katie,...
Armed Individual Barricaded Inside Oak Park Apartment, Officials Say
Residents are being urged to use caution in suburban Oak Park on Thursday because of an armed individual who has been barricaded inside of an apartment since late morning. According to Oak Park officials, "an individual in distress" was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue.
Tenant in Custody After Landlord's Remains Found in Boarding House Freezer on North Side: CPD
Chicago police and detectives overnight continued to investigate the chilling circumstances that began with a missing person's report earlier this week, and ended Tuesday with the gruesome discovery of human remains inside a freezer at a boarding house in the city's West Ridge neighborhood. According to officials, the death is...
After 18 Hours, Police Standoff With Armed Individual in Oak Park Resolved: Officials
Roads are reopen and police barricades are being removed in suburban Oak Park and River Forest after an 18-hour police standoff with an armed individual has to be resolved, officials said. Around 5:25 a.m. Friday, video from the scene showed officials placing an individual into an ambulance and removing police...
Remains Found in Will County in 1974 Identified as Missing Harvey Man
Human remains discovered in 1974 near a northeastern Illinois creek have been identified through forensic DNA testing as a suburban Chicago man who vanished in the early 1970s, officials said. The skeletal remains are those of Donald M. Rozek of Harvey, Illinois, and Rozek's cause of death remains undetermined, the...
Bus Driver Injured When Metra Train Strikes CTA Bus on Northwest Side
A bus driver was injured when a Union Pacific-Northwest Metra train struck a CTA bus in the city's Norwood Park neighborhood early Thursday evening, according to Metra officials. According to a Metra spokesperson, UP-NW train #647, which travels from Ogilvie Transportation Center to Barrington, struck a CTA bus at the...
Kim Foxx Faces Withering Criticism Amid High Staff Turnover at State's Attorney's Office
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is facing questions as her office continues to see a high rate of turnover, with hundreds of staffers leaving in just over a year. According to city data, more than 235 have left in the past 15 months alone, and the State’s Attorney Office has had to ask for volunteers so that courtrooms will be staffed.
New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'
Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
Engine of United Flight From Chicago to Miami Catches Fire After Striking Bird: CFD
The engine of a United Airlines flight departing O'Hare International Airport Friday caught fire after the plane struck a bird following takeoff, the Chicago Fire Department said. According to an airport spokesperson, United Flight 1930 traveling from O'Hare to Miami International Airport experienced a bird strike "shortly after takeoff." As...
King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones
New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'. Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called “policy.” “King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones,” making its world premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival next week, tells the story of one of the most powerful Policy Kings in the country, based in Chicago.
Unleashed Dogs Running Loose in Chicago Parks Fetch Increased Complaints, Aldermen Say
Chicago pet owners are letting their unleashed dogs run wild in parks and other public property, triggering fist fights and threats of violence, the head of Animal Care and Control was told Wednesday. With Animal Care and Control Executive Director Mamadou Diakhate testifying at City Council budget hearings, Ald. Scott...
Severe Storms Spark Tornado, Thunderstorm Warnings in Parts of Chicago Area
Tornado warnings were issued in several southern Wisconsin counties Wednesday as storms surrounded the Milwaukee and Kenosha areas, bringing alerts to parts of the Chicago area as they made their way south and east. The National Weather Service reported a tornado warning was issued just outside the Milwaukee area, covering...
Take in Chicago's Rich Architectural History This Weekend at ‘Open House Chicago'
A two-day festival this weekend allows Chicagoans to take in the area's generations of architectural history as part of "Open House Chicago." More than 150 significant churches, businesses, schools, museums and other landmarks will be showcased on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 across 20 of the city's community areas as well as multiple suburbs.
