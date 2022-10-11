ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

East Chicago Teacher Who Had ‘Kill List' Faces Felony Charge

A fifth grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago, Indiana is facing one count of felony intimidation after being arrested Thursday, according to authorities. Police took 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres of Griffith, into custody — where she currently remains as the charges are reviewed by the Lake County Prosecutors Office— after it was discovered that she had made threatening comments toward students.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
NBC Chicago

Could a California Serial Killer Be the Same ‘Duck Walk Killer' Suspected in 2018 Rogers Park Slayings?

Update on Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m. : Chicago police on Friday said they "do not believe there is a link in these investigations." Our original story continues below. Officials in California are coordinating with Chicago police after the suspected killer in a series of homicides in Stockton and Oakland is believed to be connected two 2018 Rogers Park slayings that were never solved.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

East Chicago Catholic School Teacher Charged, Accused of Creating a ‘Kill List'

Note: An earlier version of this reporting showed an image of a different school that was not involved in this story. A fifth grade teacher at St. Stanislaus Catholic School in East Chicago, Indiana, was charged on Friday with one felony count of intimidation for allegedly creating a "kill list" and threatening violence toward students and fellow staff members.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
NBC Chicago

Tenant Facing Murder Charges of Chicago Landlord Was in the Process of Being Evicted, CPD Says

The woman accused of killing her Chicago landlord and then packing the human remains into a freezer is scheduled to appear in bond court at 12 p.m. Thursday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is facing charges of first degree murder in the killing of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker. Kolalou is also facing a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 24-year-old truck driver, court documents say.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'

Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones

New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'. Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called “policy.” “King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones,” making its world premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival next week, tells the story of one of the most powerful Policy Kings in the country, based in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
