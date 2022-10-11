Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings Prediction, 10/14/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Canadiens (+130) Red Wings (-150) The Detroit Red Wings are hosting the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Friday. The moneyline on this game has Montreal at +130 and Detroit is opening at -150. The over/under comes in at 6. The Montreal Canadiens were on the right...
NBC Sports
Five BOLD Bruins predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
The Boston Bruins begin their 2022-23 NHL season Wednesday night against a familiar foe in the Washington Capitals. A lot has happened with the Bruins since they were eliminated in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and hired Jim Montgomery to replace him. Don Sweeney was given a contract extension as general manager.
Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen looks to build on early offensive output
With his goal late in the third period of Thursday’s season opener, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen could breathe easier. He beat Arizona Coyotes netminder Karel Vejmelka to finish a two-on-one break for the final goal in a 6-2 victory for the Penguins. It was the first time in...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Red Wings look for fast start against Canadiens
Gaudreau makes home debut for Blue Jackets; Jets brace for powerful Rangers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Red Wings look for fast start. The Detroit...
When Do the Chicago Bears Play Next After Facing Commanders?
When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
Video: Wild Goose Gets Loose on the Field at Dodger Stadium During Game 2 of NLDS
If rain at Dodger Stadium during Game 1 of the National League Division Series wasn't odd enough, a wild goose decided to up the ante during Game 2 on Wednesday night. As the Dodgers batted in the bottom of the eighth inning, a wild, and likely injured goose flew on to the field at Dodger Stadium and laid in the shallow outfield between center and right field.
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Colorado Avalanche
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
10 Players to Watch in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs
10 players to watch in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The race for the 2022 MLS Cup is on. Fourteen teams will be looking to make a run for the title, including defending champions NYCFC, who finished the regular season in third place in the Eastern Conference.
MLS・
NHL
NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932
Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
Bulls' Patrick Williams Closes Preseason With Most Aggressive Game
Williams closes preseason with aggressive effort originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams saved his best for last. Now, the trick is to do it when it counts---and when he’s playing alongside high-usage offensive options like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. If he’s playing alongside DeRozan,...
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
Watch: LA Kings Savagely Troll Astros Star Jose Altuve
Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and...
NHL
'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced
41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL・
Penguins beat Coyotes in season-opener as Sidney Crosby collects 3 points
In a career that never ceases to register a new milestone or achievement, Sidney Crosby reached another marker that carries significance unlike any other Thursday. For Crosby or for anyone else in a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey. Stepping onto the ice of PPG Paints Arena, Crosby began his 18th campaign with...
NHL
Devils ready to get back to where they're 'supposed to be,' Brodeur says
"I just love the enthusiasm of this group ... the big free agents who wanted to come here," Brodeur told NHL.com. "That's never happened, even when we were winning the Stanley Cups. People on the outside are seeing it now. The results aren't there yet, and obviously this is a big year to find out where we're going to go but I think we're going to get back to where the Devils are supposed to be.
Most Expensive NBA 2022-23 Regular-Season Tickets
Most expensive NBA 2022-23 regular-season tickets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are just days away from another heated NBA season. Basketball fans are so hyped to get back into the action that NBA tickets have made a huge, 65% jump in sales in the past year, anchored by two teams in each New York and Los Angeles, according to StubHub’s Adam Budelli.
NBA・
Bulls' Dalen Terry Ready to Build on Preseason, Regardless of Role
Terry ready to build on preseason, regardless of role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dalen Terry often credits his aunt, Cassandra Yancy, for instilling within him a love of basketball. When Terry was growing up, Yancy coached the women’s basketball team at Chandler Gilbert Community College in Chandler, Ariz.,...
Bulls' Alex Caruso Built Connection With Chicago Fans Via Hard Work
Caruso built connection with Chicago through hard work originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex Caruso is not from Chicago, and he has only played for the Bulls since the summer of 2021. But, so far, he has loved every second of it. "I love Chicago," Caruso said in an...
ESPN Analyst Says Bears Are Failing Justin Fields' Development
ESPN analyst says Bears are failing Fields' development originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday night, Justin Fields was banged up. He was sacked five times. He spent considerable amounts of time on the ground. And he mentioned after the game his body was "hurting." According to one ESPN...
