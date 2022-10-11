ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

NBC Sports

Five BOLD Bruins predictions for 2022-23 NHL season

The Boston Bruins begin their 2022-23 NHL season Wednesday night against a familiar foe in the Washington Capitals. A lot has happened with the Bruins since they were eliminated in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and hired Jim Montgomery to replace him. Don Sweeney was given a contract extension as general manager.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

NHL On Tap: Red Wings look for fast start against Canadiens

Gaudreau makes home debut for Blue Jackets; Jets brace for powerful Rangers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Red Wings look for fast start. The Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Chicago

When Do the Chicago Bears Play Next After Facing Commanders?

When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Colorado Avalanche

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
DENVER, CO
NBC Chicago

10 Players to Watch in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

10 players to watch in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The race for the 2022 MLS Cup is on. Fourteen teams will be looking to make a run for the title, including defending champions NYCFC, who finished the regular season in third place in the Eastern Conference.
MLS
NHL

NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932

Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Patrick Williams Closes Preseason With Most Aggressive Game

Williams closes preseason with aggressive effort originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams saved his best for last. Now, the trick is to do it when it counts---and when he’s playing alongside high-usage offensive options like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. If he’s playing alongside DeRozan,...
CHICAGO, IL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes

And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Chicago

Watch: LA Kings Savagely Troll Astros Star Jose Altuve

Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced

41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL
NHL

Devils ready to get back to where they're 'supposed to be,' Brodeur says

"I just love the enthusiasm of this group ... the big free agents who wanted to come here," Brodeur told NHL.com. "That's never happened, even when we were winning the Stanley Cups. People on the outside are seeing it now. The results aren't there yet, and obviously this is a big year to find out where we're going to go but I think we're going to get back to where the Devils are supposed to be.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC Chicago

Most Expensive NBA 2022-23 Regular-Season Tickets

Most expensive NBA 2022-23 regular-season tickets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are just days away from another heated NBA season. Basketball fans are so hyped to get back into the action that NBA tickets have made a huge, 65% jump in sales in the past year, anchored by two teams in each New York and Los Angeles, according to StubHub’s Adam Budelli.
NBA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Dalen Terry Ready to Build on Preseason, Regardless of Role

Terry ready to build on preseason, regardless of role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dalen Terry often credits his aunt, Cassandra Yancy, for instilling within him a love of basketball. When Terry was growing up, Yancy coached the women’s basketball team at Chandler Gilbert Community College in Chandler, Ariz.,...
CHICAGO, IL
