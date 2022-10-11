"I just love the enthusiasm of this group ... the big free agents who wanted to come here," Brodeur told NHL.com. "That's never happened, even when we were winning the Stanley Cups. People on the outside are seeing it now. The results aren't there yet, and obviously this is a big year to find out where we're going to go but I think we're going to get back to where the Devils are supposed to be.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO