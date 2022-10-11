ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lancaster join ARCHES

Lancaster join ARCHES

Lancaster has joined with industry, government, and academic stakeholders from across California to launch the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES), the state’s public-private hydrogen (H2) hub consortium to accelerate the development and deployment of renewable H2 projects and infrastructure, city of officials announced. The governor’s Office...
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Realtors forecast decline in state’s single-family home sales

Expect a weaker housing market in California in 2023 as an ongoing battle against inflation creates a small recession — keeping interest rates elevated and suppressing buyer demand, according to a forecast released Wednesday, Oct. 12, by the Los Angeles County-based California Association of Realtors. The baseline scenario of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

