Montclair, NJ – “Since the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, our whole country is supposed to be woke, but the town of Montclair is asleep,” says Rev. Anya Sammler-Michael. “One of the oldest homes in the township owned by a freed enslaved man should undoubtedly be preserved but instead, it is now on the market.”

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO