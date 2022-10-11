ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rally To Save The Howe House, Montclair’s Freed Slave House, Sunday

Montclair, NJ – “Since the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, our whole country is supposed to be woke, but the town of Montclair is asleep,” says Rev. Anya Sammler-Michael. “One of the oldest homes in the township owned by a freed enslaved man should undoubtedly be preserved but instead, it is now on the market.”
Bail Reform Poster Boy Wanted On Warrants Out Of Eight North Jersey Towns Nabbed By Maywood PD

A serial burglar wanted on warrants out of no fewer than eight towns in four counties was captured by Maywood police and charged with a break-in at a local dry cleaner. Nicolas G. Torres, 40, of Passaic, has been repeatedly arrested and then subsequently released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, mostly on commercial burglary charges, over the past several years, records show.
MAYWOOD, NJ
2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings

Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
PATERSON, NJ
Hackensack's Lido Restaurant Opening Another Location

Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County. After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington. Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni. An opening date has not yet been...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Paterson man wounded in Chadwick Street shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on Chadwick Street on Thursday afternoon. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on Chadwick and Braun streets at around 2:29 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police continue to...
PATERSON, NJ
Police investigating Prospect Village Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One man is injured after being shot in the side in the Prospect Village near the laundry area of Trenton Housing authority. Trenton Police and Ems responded just before 7:00 Pm. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics transported the wounded to the Capital trauma center with a trauma alert.
TRENTON, NJ
Franklin Lakes Driver Charged With Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Bergenfield Great Grandpa

UPDATE: A motorist from Franklin Lakes was charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of a 92-year-old great-grandfather from Bergenfield in Teaneck this past summer. Scott Lieberman, a 61-year-old businessman, was driving a brand-new Ferrari that T-boned an SUV in Teaneck on June 25, killing retired teacher Albert Schnellbacher, Teaneck police said in an accident report at the time.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
Star East Orange Campus High School basketball player murdered

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange community is grieving the death of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a star basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, where he was a sophomore. According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and East Orange Police Department, on Oct. 3 at approximately 3:15...
EAST ORANGE, NJ

