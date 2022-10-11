Read full article on original website
2 Passed Out, 11 Total Hospitalized In CO Leak At Newark Senior Living Facility
Eleven residents of a Newark senior living facility were hospitalized in a carbon monoxide leak early Saturday, Oct. 15, authorities said. Two people who had passed out brought police to the Stephen Crane Elderly Apartments on Evergreen Lane around 5:40 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Firefighters...
baristanet.com
Rally To Save The Howe House, Montclair’s Freed Slave House, Sunday
Montclair, NJ – “Since the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, our whole country is supposed to be woke, but the town of Montclair is asleep,” says Rev. Anya Sammler-Michael. “One of the oldest homes in the township owned by a freed enslaved man should undoubtedly be preserved but instead, it is now on the market.”
NBC New York
All the Huge Water Main Problems in NJ Were Caused By One Tiny Object That Broke
A massive water main break continued to impact multiple communities in northern New Jersey on Monday, days after water started gushing out of the 74-inch pipe, leading to a water emergency. But officials say they now know what caused it. The break occurred on Oct. 5 at Bloomfield Avenue and...
Here's What's Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's
North Jersey restaurateurs are bringing a new eatery to the location of a shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's. The owners of Fire & Oak — with locations in Jersey City and Montvale — are opening the Oak House Grill on Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, BoozyBurbs reports. Fire &...
Bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease found in Central Jersey water
Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease, has been found in water supplies from homes throughout Central Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Health announced Saturday. The bacteria was found in more than half of the 30 homes sampled in September, including homes in Trenton, Ewing, and parts of...
Large sinkhole opens up on Jersey Shore beach
A sinkhole on a beach in Monmouth County has once again become a hazard, and officials are hoping to find a permanent solution.
Bail Reform Poster Boy Wanted On Warrants Out Of Eight North Jersey Towns Nabbed By Maywood PD
A serial burglar wanted on warrants out of no fewer than eight towns in four counties was captured by Maywood police and charged with a break-in at a local dry cleaner. Nicolas G. Torres, 40, of Passaic, has been repeatedly arrested and then subsequently released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, mostly on commercial burglary charges, over the past several years, records show.
2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings
Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
baristanet.com
Weekend Family Fun: Goosebumps, Little Read, Fall Celebrations, and More
The weekend is here! Hooray! If you’re looking for some things to do that the whole family will enjoy, you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up some events we think you’ll love. Check ’em out!. Watchung Booksellers (54 Fairfield Street, Watchung Plaza, Montclair) will...
wrnjradio.com
Somerset County town changes home baking laws following letters from Institute for Justice
SOMERVILLE BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) —Last week, officials in Somerville, voted to change the borough’s regulations on home baking, making it easier for individuals to sell homemade baked goods. The changes come following a letter from the Institute for Justice (IJ), on behalf of a home baker, calling...
Crash Closes Road, Car Overturns At GSP Ramp, Injuries Reported
BERKELEY – The evening commute may be more difficult as a serious car crash has occurred on Double Trouble Road at the Garden State Parkway exit 77 ramp. At least three cars are involved in the crash which includes an overturned car and an entrapment, Ocean County Scanner News Reported. Additionally, three injuries were reported.
Officials: Explosion inside Paterson home displaces 12 people
An explosion forced a dozen people out of their homes in Paterson on Monday night.
Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park apparently destroyed
UPDATE: Vandal with a ‘sharp knife’ destroyed dinosaur sculptures at N.J. park, artist says. An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday.
Hackensack's Lido Restaurant Opening Another Location
Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County. After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington. Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni. An opening date has not yet been...
Paterson man wounded in Chadwick Street shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on Chadwick Street on Thursday afternoon. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on Chadwick and Braun streets at around 2:29 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police continue to...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police investigating Prospect Village Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One man is injured after being shot in the side in the Prospect Village near the laundry area of Trenton Housing authority. Trenton Police and Ems responded just before 7:00 Pm. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics transported the wounded to the Capital trauma center with a trauma alert.
Franklin Lakes Driver Charged With Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Bergenfield Great Grandpa
UPDATE: A motorist from Franklin Lakes was charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of a 92-year-old great-grandfather from Bergenfield in Teaneck this past summer. Scott Lieberman, a 61-year-old businessman, was driving a brand-new Ferrari that T-boned an SUV in Teaneck on June 25, killing retired teacher Albert Schnellbacher, Teaneck police said in an accident report at the time.
essexnewsdaily.com
Star East Orange Campus High School basketball player murdered
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange community is grieving the death of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a star basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, where he was a sophomore. According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and East Orange Police Department, on Oct. 3 at approximately 3:15...
NYC smash-and-grab thieves knock off Park Avenue jewelry store, take hundreds of thousands worth in gems
Smash-and-grab robberies involving a group of people in masks and using sledgehammers to break display cases have been reported in Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn.
