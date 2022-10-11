ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Exchange Loving Messages On Instagram Amid Divorce Announcement

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZKxf_0iUhthiw00
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict seemingly still have love for each other as the former more openly embraces their new chapters.

The divorcing couple exchanged warm messages underneath an Instagram post by Mowry thanking her community for support since she announced the duo’s split.

“Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community,” Mowry posted on Oct. 10. “The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all.”

“New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia ❤️,” she said at the caption’s end.

Hardrict left a red heart and sparkle emojis in the post’s comments, to which Mowry replied, “I love you.”

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s Divorce

Mowry reportedly filed to end her 14-year-long marriage to Hardrict on Oct. 4.

In a statement the actress shared on Instagram about the split, she wrote in part: “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

Mowry and Hardrict, a fellow actor, share two children — an 11-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter.

The Sister, Sister star shared more about stepping into her latest chapter on Instagram later on Oct. 10.

“You’re falling in love with yourself, I know you hate to admit it. There’s a lot of other people you could be falling in love with. But you’re choosing you,” says a voiceover over a clip of Mowry looking at peace and smiling while sitting at the edge of a bed in a short white robe.

“This chapter of my life is called ‘My Turn,'” text written over the clip reads.

The actress captioned the post with, “I am love. I am peace. 🦋.”

Comments / 2

