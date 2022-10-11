Read full article on original website
Police Beat for Thursday, October 13th. 2022
A 23-year-old Odin man has been arrested on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies took Cody Lindsey of Perkins Street to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Multiple Warrants And Thefts Reported By The White County Sheriff’s Department
White County Sheriff Randy Graves is releasing a week’s worth of activity by his department. Most recently on Monday, Sheriff’s authorities met with 32 year old Amy Ward in the lobby of the department. The rural Carmi woman said she was there to turn herself in on a White County warrant for Domestic Battery. The charge dates back to September 11th. Ward was booked, bonded out to $300 cash plus booking fee and is due in court November 14th before Judge Dinn.
Motion detector leads to arrest of Central City man for burglary
Centralia Police say a motion detector led to the discovery of a burglary in progress at a home in the 1000 block of South Maple Street early Wednesday morning. 43-year-old Scott Hamburg of Breese Street was taken into custody after he allegedly broke out a second window and ran from police about a block before being tazed. He was arrested for burglary, criminal damage to property and resisting a peace officer.
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 12th, 2022
A 35-year-old Patoka woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of a stolen four-wheeler. Toshia Dodson of East Clinton is accused of taking the vehicle from Patoka on September 10th. The owner earlier recovered the four-wheeler on October 2nd. Dodson was arrested when coming to the sheriff’s department Tuesday night.
Bond set at $100,000 for Salem man who allegedly hit another man in head with bat
Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 23-year-old Salem man who has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. Matthew Whiting of West Warmouth Street is accused in the aggravated battery charge of causing bodily harm by using a metal bat to intentionally strike an Iuka man in the head. Whiting faces an extended term sentence if found guilty due to a prior conviction in Marion County.
Man accused of coercion charged with failure to register
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) says it charged a man for failure to register as a sex offender. FPD says on October 12, around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South First Street. It was reported that Jesse O. Hedden, 56, was there trying to coerce someone into […]
Kell grade school student struck in front of school by Superintendent
A ten-year-old Kell Grade School student was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment of injuries after he was accidentally struck by a vehicle driven by the school’s superintendent. Superintendent SarahBeth Williams told Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies she didn’t see the child. When she knew she hit something,...
Man at large becomes “most wanted” in Wabash County
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says you may be able to earn some cash if you’re able to help them find a “most wanted” man. According to deputies, Anthony W. Tucker recently made the list after he was issued an arrest warrant stemming from a burglary charge. Authorities refer to […]
Two face new felony charges in Marion County Court
New felony domestic battery and meth charges have been filed in Marion County Court. 21-year-old Charie Brewer of Sanders Street in Wamac had bond set at $10,000 after being charged with possession with intent to deliver less than five grams of meth and possession of the drug. Brewer had the public defender appointed to represent him.
Murbarger found guilty of murdering high school girlfriend
WAYNE COUNTY — A Wayne County jury took less than two hours Thursday to return a guilty verdict for a 26-year-old man charged with the 2014 murder of Fairfield teen Megan Nichols. Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020 for the death of his high school girlfriend. Prosecutors said in...
New details on Richland County Elementary School teacher charged with Aggravated Battery
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is learning new details in a case involving a Richland County Elementary School Teacher charged with three counts of aggravated battery. 30 year old Kyle Shipman was charged with three county of Aggravated Battery in August. Shipman already pleaded not guilty to Count 1...
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 11th, 2022
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged meth delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charie Brewer of Sanders Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 36-year-old Chaise Deadmond of South Sycamore Street in Centralia for domestic battery. Three others were arrested...
Criminal Damage To Property And Burglary Reported
A report of Criminal Damage to Property and Burglary have been made to the Carmi Police Department. At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday Darius Hutchinson told an officer that around midnight on October 11th, someone stole a Rough Country suspension set, a set of Gadriel dual shocks and a Milwaukee tool socket set from his truck while it was parked at 911 Stewart Street Apartments.
Carbondale police investigating shots fired
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale police are investigating shots fired in the 500 block of East Willow Street. Police received a call of shots fired about 1:31 p.m. on Oct. 11. Police say the suspect may have left in a silver sport utility vehicle. No injuries were reported but...
Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial
Woman accused of shooting husband makes court appearance in Posey Co. Woman accused of shooting husband makes court appearance in Posey Co.
FPD: Man injured after crashing into Fairfield business
FAIRFILD, Ill. (WEHT) – A driver was seriously injured when his car crashed into a Fairfield business. Fairfield Police Department (FPD) says on October 8, at 6:33 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of SE 7th Street for a vehicle crash. Officers were told that a vehicle had left the road and struck a building. […]
Police Beat for Monday, October 10th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 28-year-old Salem man on Sunday for violation of bail bond. Ethan Futhey of East McMackin allegedly went to a home where he is not allowed by court order. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Sides of West...
Salem woman charged with first-degree murder released from jail on bond
A 29-year-old Salem woman indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury for first-degree murder has been released from the Marion County Jail on $25,000 cash bond. Christina Bartley’s bond had been reduced from the original $ 1 million on the warrant issued after the indictment to $250,000 during a bond reduction hearing last week.
MARION COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two truck fatal traffic crash that occurred at 5:35 Saturday evening in northwestern Marion County, near the Village of Vernon. Authorities report 50 year old Lonnie Whipple from Shobonier was northbound on a county road when his pickup truck failed to stop at an intersection and his truck was hit broadside by a grain truck, driven by 75 year old Michael Johnson from Patoka. After being extricated from the truck by Sandoval and Patoka firemen, Whipple was pronounced deceased at the scene. An unidentified woman passenger in Whipple’s truck refused treatment. Johnson was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. No tickets issued.
Illinois man arrested after crashing semi-truck into UP gas station, man who was pumping gas dies
L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has died and another person was hospitalized after a semi-truck crashed into the gasoline pumps at the Holiday Gas Station in L’Anse late Thursday night. The crash resulted in a large fire affecting the station and surrounding vehicles, according to Michigan...
