Award ceremony held in NOTO to celebrate art across Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka artists returned home for a celebration Thursday night in NOTO. ArtsConnect held its Arty Awards in Redbud Park, recognizing several artists working in Topeka and beyond. They say it’s necessary sometimes to turn the spotlight on the artists behind the work that people love.
Washburn University to host marching championships for small high schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is set to host the championships for small high school marching bands. Washburn University says it will host the second annual Kansas Bandmasters Association Small School Marching Band Championship on Saturday, Oct. 15. It said the event will begin at 9:15 a.m. and tickets will be available at the gate. All-day tickets are priced at $10 for ages 13 and over and $5 for those between the ages of 6 and 12, over the age of 60 and military service members.
Native American encampment added to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new addition to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park was dedicated on Friday. The Royal Valley Native American singers and dancers lent their talents to Friday’s ceremony, celebrating the completion of a Native American encampment. The dedication included a traditional blessing of the...
Forge Topeka stops by WIBW-TV to promote civic engagement ahead of upcoming election
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WIBW-TV was treated to a special visit on Thursday night. Young professionals with Forge Topeka stopped by the station. Forge is the young professionals group with the Greater Topeka Partnership. They work to foster connections and promote civic engagement at those in the early years of their careers. On Thursday night, they wanted to use their platform to encourage people to vote in the upcoming election.
Teachers moonlight for laughs in show at TPAC
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Kason Jones is a Topeka High School graduate now working as a special education teacher in Dallas. On stage, he’s known as KC Mack. He and fellow educators who moonlight as comedians will take the stage at the Topeka Performing Arts Center as part of the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour. The Topeka show is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Get tickets at topekaperformingartscenter.org.
K-State students to learn leadership skills from Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State students will learn leadership skills from one of the best - Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder. Kansas State University says a select group of students will undertake a year-long leadership development program inspired by Hall of Fame football coach Bill Snyder. K-State noted that...
USD 501 staff members swing by popular restaurant as part of ‘I Love TPS Tour’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of educators and administrators were at a popular Mexican eatery on Wednesday, and not just for the tacos. USD 501 staff members, including Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, were at Tacos El Sol Wednesday. The visit was part of the district’s “I Love TPS Tour,”...
Wareham Opera House under new ownership
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - New ownership is taking over for Manhattan’s iconic Wareham Opera House in the downtown area. President of Wareham Hall Inc., Blade Mages said that this opportunity has been worth it as they look to make this venue special. “We started back in September of last year, we had the idea to essentially form an organization whose mission was to not only purchase the historic Wareham opera house but to kind of transform it into the state of the art concert venue, music venue, place for performance arts kind of all the above you know the building itself is located right here in our core downtown right next to a brewery, right across the street from restaurants what better place than to go see a show,” said Mages.
New leader for Seaman Schools looks to listen, move forward
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two months into the school year, USD 345 Superintendent Brad Willson says he continues to listen to students, staff, and district patrons about how they feel the district is doing, and where there’s room for improvement. Willson is in his first year leading the Seaman...
Election 2022: Bill Riphahn, (R) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission incumbent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting many of the candidates on the November ballot to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Many areas will be voting on local races, including those in Shawnee County’s 1st Commission District. Bill Riphahn, (R),...
YWCA of NE Kansas gears up for Week Without Violence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are invited to take a stand against violence with the YWCA of Northeast Kansas’ annual Week Without Violence. Activities are planned the week of Oct. 17, and come on the heels of two shootings involving Topeka Police officers that started as domestic violence calls.
6A No. 1 Washburn Rural outlasts 5A No. 3 Seaman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues have been lethal all season, and they prove that once again winning both matches at their triangular Thursday night, topping Olathe West, 2-0 and Seaman, 2-1. The biggest match was against No. 3 in 5A Seaman, who put up a big fight against Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues won set one, 25-16 then the Vikings won set two, 25-18, then Washburn Rural won set three 25-20.
Evergy Plaza to transform into one ice attraction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new winter attraction will take over Evergy Plaza starting in November. On Friday, Evergy Plaza Director John Knight announced that they will be partnering with CoreFirst Bank and Trust to bring the first-ever ice skating rink to Downtown Topeka. In an effort to connect the community with more local attractions, President & CEO of CoreFirst Bank, Kurt Kuta, said this is an opportunity to do so.
Two new reasons to visit NOTO Arts and Entertainment District
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Norsemen Brewing Company created a spooky 21+ pop-up bar to give customers a fright. “You have to go from the world of the living to the undead. There is a maze involved to that spot, this year we did add some extras from last year, we made the maze a bit longer, we added a chicken exit for the scaredy cats out there and we also added a VIP room which offers more of a private experience,” said co-owner Jared Rudy.
KU wide receiver no longer with program
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman wide receiver Steven McBride is no longer on the Kansas football roster, according to sources. According to Jordan Guskey, who covers KU Athletics for the Topeka Capital-Journal, it is not clear at this time why McBride has left the program. McBride recorded two catches for...
Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach holds press conference in Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican Attorney General candidate Kris Kobach paid a visit to Topeka on Thursday. Kobach held a press conference in front of Memorial Hall where he detailed his plans to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and large-scale retail theft. He also emphasized his work representing other states against federal administrations in recent years, expertise he said is crucial to bring to Kansas.
Scheduling conference set for Dana Chandler
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Criminal Assignment Docket was set for Dana Chandler after a status hearing on Tuesday. Chandler will appear in court on November 3rd. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, a Criminal Assignment Docket is a scheduling conference in which no evidence is presented. It is a brief open court meeting in which the parties involved set the corresponding future court dates of the case in matter.
Topeka High’s Avery Zimmerman commits to Emporia State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A decision that was a no-brainer for Topeka High’s Avery Zimmerman. Zimmerman announced her commitment on her Twitter last week that she’s verbally committed to Emporia State. Zimmerman heads into her junior year with the trojans but her first two seasons were outstanding. Zimmerman...
Ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction for a new ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka is expected to begin later this month. Evergy Plaza announced Friday a partnership with CoreFirst Bank & Trust that will bring the ‘CoreFirst Ice Rink’ to Evergy Plaza. Construction is slated to begin...
SNCO voters hear special sales tax proposal to support Gage Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County voters were able to ask their questions about a special sales tax to fund improvements at Gage Park on Thursday night. A 2/10 of a percent sales tax would benefit Gage Park, the Topeka Zoo, and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. Officials involved with the plan say it would shift at least $2 million off of the property taxes currently used for funding, a move they called fair for Shawnee County voters.
