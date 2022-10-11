Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Doesn't travel with team
Davis (back) won't play during Friday's preseason matchup against the Kings as a precautionary measure, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports. Davis dealt with minor back tightness earlier in the preseason, and he didn't travel with the Lakers to Sacramento ahead of the team's final exhibition matchup. Since the 28-year-old's absence is labeled as precautionary, it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for the Lakers' regular-season opener against the Warriors on Oct. 18, but it's not yet clear whether the back issue will be a lingering concern early in the year.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday
Russell posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot over 24 minutes Wednesday in a preseason win over the Lakers. Minnesota rested both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for the game but started Russell and Anthony Edwards. Russell was solid in 24 minutes, knocking down three triples and recording a game-high eight assists against the team that drafted him second overall in 2015. The point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across three preseason contests. His shooting percentage can be a downer, but Russell figures to offer strong contributions as a passer and three-point threat again this season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable for Friday
Murray (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Nuggets' final preseason game against the Warriors on Friday, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports. Murray missed the Nuggets' last two preseason games with a hamstring injury and could potentially miss Denver's preseason finale. Expect Ish Smith and Bruce Brown to see increased workloads if Murray can't play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis willing to play center for Lakers, but states positional preference: 'A.D. wants to play the 4'
Anthony Davis is a center in the minds of pretty much everybody except Anthony Davis. He stated his preference for the power forward position as soon as he arrived in Los Angeles, and while the Lakers have given him minutes at center in high-leverage situations, they have largely preferred to play him along with a traditional big man.
Following their preseason finale, the Utah Jazz waived a player
Stanley Johnson is being waived by the Utah Jazz
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Will not return Friday
Brogdon exited Friday's exhibtion game against the Raptors due to a sore right leg. Brogdon's injury is not considered serious and he would likely still be available if this were a regular season game, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth in the Celtics' backcourt, as well as a spark off the bench as their sixth-man.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Bothered by groin injury
Parsons is expected to be limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Parsons suffered the injury in question during his two-sack performance in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams, but the groin issue isn't expected to threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Even so, those planning on deploying the star edge rusher in IDP leagues will still want to track his practice activity over the next few days.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Won't play Wednesday
Paul won't play in Wednesday's preseason contest against Sacramento, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Paul will take a breather and rest during the team's last preseason matchup. Paul and the Suns open the regular season next Wednesday versus Dallas.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Thursday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his health before Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Cleared for Week 6
Maddox doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Maddox, who's missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, is set to make his first appearance since Week 3. Before his injury, the 2018 fourth-round pick was operating as the Eagles' top nickel corner and played over 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of his appearances. He figures to reprise that role against the Cowboys on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Saints' Chris Olave: Makes appearance at practice
Olave (concussion) took part in stretching before moving to a side field during Wednesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Olave picked up a head injury when his helmet struck the turf as he was tackled to the ground during a touchdown catch this past Sunday against the Seahawks. It's unclear if he'll do enough to be termed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but head coach Dennis Allen noted Wednesday that the rookie wide receiver remains in the concussion protocol, according to Erin Summers of the Saints' official site.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad
The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Designated for return
The Dolphins announced Wednesday that Jackson (ankle) has been designated to return from IR, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Offensive coordinator Frank Smith said he's "optimistic and hopeful" Jackson will be able to play Sunday versus the Vikings, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, a game which rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson is preparing to start. As soon as Jackson is fully cleared, he figures to relieve Greg Little of the No. 1 right tackle gig.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Expected to debut Week 6
Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he hopes to have Dulcich (hamstring) back from injured reserve for the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. The third-round rookie out of UCLA has missed the Broncos' first five games of the season, but he was...
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Cleared to return
Oshie (upper body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bruins, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Oshie exited in the second period of preseason action Oct. 5 against the Red Wings but has been a full participant in recent practices to make himself available for Washington's home opener. The 35-year-old is expected to skate on the third line alongside Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller. He'll also work on one of the power-play units.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports. Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, previous reports indicated that Harris was expected to miss time, but the running back's official 'questionable'...
CBS Sports
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Minimal role in win
Dorsett wasn't targeted over 11 snaps on offense Sunday in the Texans' 13-6 win over Jacksonville. With Chris Moore (hip) sitting out Week 5, Dorsett appeared to be in a good spot to earn more work, but the little-used Tyler Johnson (25 snaps) was the primary beneficiary instead. Dorsett has appeared in four games this season, catching one pass on four targets for 15 yards.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner out indefinitely with rib injury; Eno Benjamin set to start vs. Seahawks, per report
Cardinals running back James Conner was not at practice Thursday, and he likely won't be on the field Sunday, either. After exiting Arizona's Week 5 loss to the Eagles with a rib injury, the veteran is expected to miss Week 6 against the Seahawks, according to Pro Football Network, if not additional games. That positions third-year reserve Eno Benjamin as the interim starter, with backup Darrel Williams also expected to be sidelined with a knee injury.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Out for a third straight game
Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Thomas will miss a third straight game, and perhaps a fourth with the Saints on a short schedule ahead of their Thursday matchup with Arizona in Week 7. With Chris Olave (concussion), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Deonte Harty (foot) also in danger of missing Sunday's game, the Saints may be down to Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the only healthy wide receivers out of the six they carry on the active roster.
Comments / 0