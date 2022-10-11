Read full article on original website
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Veterans Day Ceremony Moves to Palm Coast Central Park, Annual Picnic Lunch to Follow
October 12, 2022 – Flagler County and the City of Palm Coast this year are hosting a blended Veteran’s Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, November 11, at Central Park to honor the men and women who bravely serve in the country’s military. “We wanted to get...
fox35orlando.com
Bikers pour into Daytona Beach for 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Despite local impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, businesses and tourism officials are anticipating a big turnout for the annual Biketoberfest festival. Bobby Honeycutt, owner of Froggy’s Saloon, said he doesn’t think the major hurricane is scaring off Bike fans, anticipating a good crowd. "They’re...
click orlando
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
flaglerlive.com
Chief 21: Kyle Berryhill Takes Command of Palm Coast Fire Department In Poignant Ceremony
It was Palm Coast Fire Chief Jerry Forte’s last call-out to the 911 dispatch center, at 15:05 today. “Be advised,” Forte responded, “Chief Forte will be placing himself in quarters for the last time.”. City Clerk Virginia Smith had just sworn in Kyle Berryhill. He was now...
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Bikers will find one big change in Daytona Beach
Within a week of Tropical Storm Ian, the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau confirmed Biketoberfest will proceed as scheduled. When the more than 100,000 bikers come to the October 13-16 event, many will know their way around Daytona Beach well enough that they won’t need a GPS. After all, one of the fun aspects of going to a vacation destination more than once is to see familiar faces and stop by favorite watering holes, eateries and shops.
Bay News 9
Storm victims find Daytona Beach hotels completely booked for Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Many hotel rooms are completely booked as Biketoberfest gets ready to kick off Friday in Daytona Beach. While that is a normal occurrence for the event, residents say this year it is leaving Hurricane Ian victims without a place to stay. What You Need To...
flaglerlive.com
What To Do With Flagler Beach Pier? City Caught Between Costly Repairs and Demolition
The Flagler Beach pier has had so many facelifts it could be renamed the Joan Rivers Memorial Planks. The question is: should the old and rickety and yet-again-lobotomized structure be repaired at a potential cost of $650,000 and reopened one more time, even though it’s slated for demolition in less than a year?
palmcoastobserver.com
Kyle Berryhill to be sworn in as Palm Coast’s third fire chief
The Palm Coast Fire Department will celebrate the transfer of command from current Fire Chief Gerard “Jerry” Forte to incoming Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill at 2 p.m. Oct. 14. The ceremony will be held at the Palm Coast Community Center, at 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. This ceremony...
palmcoastobserver.com
Plan to visit the Palm Coast Fall Arts Festival
Join us at Central Park on Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a beautiful day filled with art, music, food, and fun. Regional artists and artisan crafters will showcase a variety of mediums for enjoyment. Entertainment will be provided by local musicians and a variety of tasty treats will be available to purchase from food trucks.
palmcoastobserver.com
New "Loopers" restaurant from Beach Front Grille owner wins bid to replace Green Lion Cafe
The local beloved restaurant The Green Lion Cafe is now likely to become "Loopers," a new restaurant from the owner of the popular Beach Front Grille in Flagler Beach off of U.S. Highway A1A. Jamie Bourdeau and Dudley Shaw, the co-owners of Beach Front Grille, submitted one of only two...
fox35orlando.com
Flooded Daytona Beach apartment complex leaves resident reeling: FOX 35 has answers
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Residents of Lakeside Village Apartment Homes in Daytona Beach reached out to FOX 35 News on October 1 after Hurricane Ian flooded their apartments. Their main complaint was a lack of communication from apartment managers. FOX 35 News reached out by phone and email to the...
904happyhour.com
Family Friendly Jazz on the River will be held at Riverfront Park, Palatka
FAMILY-FRIENDLY ‘JAZZ ON THE RIVER’ WILL BE HELD AT RIVERFRONT PARK, PALATKA. This free fall event will be held on the last Sunday of the month in October + November. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (October 10, 2022) – A brand new fall event will take place on the last Sunday of the month in October and November at Riverfront Park, 100 Memorial Pkwy, Palatka, Florida. Jazz on the River, sponsored by Ancient City Entertainment, Visit Palatka, Beck Automotive Group, and Putnam County Tourist Development Council, will welcome Let’s Ride Brass Band on Sunday, October 30 and Ulysses Owens Jr. and Friends on Sunday, November 27. Each event is family-friendly, free, and runs from 4:30pm to 8pm.
wuft.org
Rock revetment project underway to restore Flagler Beach shoreline after Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) crews began the installation of rock and sand revetment Wednesday to restore critically eroded parts of the shoreline along State Road A1A following Hurricane Ian’s destructive landfall in Florida, according to a press release. FDOT crews are working on...
Action News Jax
2 Jacksonville-area restaurants on Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Two local barbecue joints, one in Northeast Florida and one in Southeast Georgia, have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. >>> STREAM ACTION...
floridaescape.com
Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo
The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange Park
Orange Park has a new coffee shop. Scooters Coffee is having a grand opening event Friday, October 14. The coffee shop is located at 151 Park Avenue (U.S. 17) next door to Waffle House.
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
