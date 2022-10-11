Read full article on original website
Black Leaders Rebuke Tuberville Stance on Reparations, Crime
As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of...
A GOP Gov in Liberal Oregon? Dems Sound Alarm on ‘Spoiler’
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate’s success is hardly a guarantee...
Biden Goes West on 3-State Tour as Midterm Elections Near
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash.
Merkley, Bennet Call for Tribal Stewardship and Co-Management of National Lands
Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, Chairman of the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, and Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry, and Natural Resources, sent a letter to U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore highlighting the significance of Tribal stewardship over lands and waters that make up the National Forest System, and the need to continue collaborative participation from Tribal leadership and governments and the federal government. In their letter, the Senators request the development of a policy for Tribal co-management and stewardship of federal forests and grasslands.
Herschel Walker Centers Pitch to Republicans on ‘Wokeness’
EMERSON, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences. “I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, told an overwhelmingly white crowd recently in Bartow...
Housing Advocates See Major Wins in Medicaid Expansion
Starting next year, more Oregonians can enroll in an expanded state Medicaid program that will provide some recipients with health-related social costs like food, rent and home modifications. “We often talk about the critical nature of housing and services,” Andrea Bell, executive director of Oregon Housing and Community Services, told...
Nike Co-Founder Now Backs Republican in Oregon Governor Race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
OHS Director’s Corner: Thank You for Believing in the Power of History
A message from Boyle Family Executive Director Kerry Tymchuk. On Oct. 9, the Oregon Historical Society celebrated its 14th annual History Makers Awards & Dinner, honoring three living leaders and one iconic organization that have positively shaped the history, culture and landscape of Oregon. This year OHS honored the legacies of trailblazing public servant, and former Oregon State Representative and Senator, Margaret Carter, visionary business leader and philanthropist Sid DeBoer, trauma care pioneer William B. Long, MD and beloved cultural icon the Oregon Symphony.
Media Roundtable in Renton Helps Set the Stage for the Nov. 8 General Election
RENTON — Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and King County Director of Elections Julie Wise provided audiences insight into the layered security protocols that allow Washingtonians to vote with confidence this November. The media event offered audiences the opportunity to learn more about how the state of Washington...
New UO Program Supports Long-Term Success of Native American Students Residing in Oregon
EUGENE, Oregon, Oct. 10 — The University of Oregon today is launching the Home Flight Scholars Program. This program, available immediately to currently enrolled eligible undergraduate students, goes beyond breaking financial barriers for American Indian/Alaska Native (AIAN) residents. The UO has built this program in consultation with the UO Native American Advisory Council, recognizing the cultural and academic challenges AIAN students often experience.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Food Benefits to Receive 12 Percent Cost of Living Increase in October
(Salem) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will receive a permanent cost of living increase of approximately 12 percent starting in October. This means that people in Oregon who receive SNAP will start receiving more food benefits when they receive their October benefits. Every October the federal...
Bonamici to Host Webinar on Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
PORTLAND, OR – On Thursday, Oct. 6 Congress member Suzanne Bonamici, chair of the Education and Labor Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services, will host a webinar on the Biden-Harris Administration’s transformational student debt relief plan. Bonamici will be joined by student debt relief advocate and expert...
Rosa Floyd Honored as 2023 Oregon Teacher of the Year
(Woodburn, Ore.) – In a surprise announcement during an early morning staff meeting, Nellie Muir Elementary IB School educator, Rosa Floyd, was named and celebrated as Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Gov. Kate Brown joined Woodburn School District Superintendent Joe Morelock in honoring Floyd for her deep commitment to students and families, her classroom expertise and creativity, and decades of dedication to colleagues and community.
Dozens Dead After Ian Strikes Florida and South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida’s flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina waited for daylight to assess damage from the storm’s second strike as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest disasters to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.
Oregon Gubernatorial Candidates Clash Over Guns, Abortion
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon’s next governor clashed Tuesday over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday...
Hundreds of Cars Pack Nevada Streets for Illegal Stunts
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
State Senator Weighs in on Lottery Issues
The Skanner’s article on Sept. 25, 2022, “Lottery Misses Mark on Minorities’ Fair Share,” caught the attention of some state representatives and senators, in particular, Sen. James Manning of Eugene. Manning has voiced concerns about the Lottery’s special treatment of two of its managers who have moved from Oregon to other states.
The Cruelty of Exploiting Vulnerable People for Political Advantage
There is always a new low for Trump Republicans. And that is pretty frightening. Take the latest exercise in lawlessness, dishonesty, and cruelty from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He chartered a plane to send dozens of mostly Venezuelan asylum seekers from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, an island community off the coast of Cape Cod in Massachusetts. He clearly was gleeful about the idea of sticking it to liberals and gloating about it on right-wing media.
Migrants Sue Florida Governor Over Martha’s Vineyard Flights
BOSTON (AP) — Venezuelan migrants flown to the upscale Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his transportation secretary Tuesday for engaging in a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to relocate them. Political pawns. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, alleges...
After a Rocky Start Oregon Drug Decriminalization Eyes Progress
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state’s pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and...
