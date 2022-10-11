ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana High School Football Poll

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 11, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Brownsburg (10) 8-0 290 1

2. Center Grove (5) 7-1 280 2

3. Indpls Cathedral - 6-1 228 3

4. Hamilton Southeastern - 8-0 214 4

5. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 8-0 174 6

6. Crown Point - 8-0 142 7

7. Indpls Ben Davis - 5-3 98 9

8. Westfield - 5-3 62 10

9. Carmel - 5-3 60 5

10. Penn - 6-2 54 NR

Others receiving votes: Elkhart 30. Lafayette Jeff 6. Lawrence Central 4. Warren Central 4. Fishers 4.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Merrillville (9) 7-1 288 1

2. Ft. Wayne Snider (4) 7-1 272 2

3. Whiteland (2) 7-1 246 3

4. Bloomington South - 6-1 176 4

5. Mishawaka - 7-1 168 5

6. Lafayette Harrison - 7-1 160 6

7. Ft. Wayne North - 6-2 136 7

8. Franklin - 6-2 108 8

9. Valparaiso - 5-3 52 10

10. Castle - 5-3 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Dwenger 18. Terre Haute South 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. New Palestine (14) 8-0 298 1

2. Indpls Roncalli (1) 7-1 248 2

3. NorthWood - 8-0 244 3

4. E. Central - 7-1 198 4

5. Kokomo - 8-0 176 T5

6. Ev. Reitz - 8-0 162 7

7. Mooresville - 6-2 110 10

8. New Prairie - 7-1 66 T5

9. Martinsville - 6-2 60 8

10. Columbia City - 7-1 38 NR

Others receiving votes: Indpls Brebeuf 24. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 16. Jasper 6. Ev. Memorial 4.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. W. Lafayette (10) 8-0 286 1

2. Gibson Southern (1) 8-0 230 2

3. Norwell (1) 8-0 222 3

4. Indpls Chatard (3) 5-3 204 5

5. Oak Hill - 8-0 168 4

6. Hanover Central - 8-0 122 6

7. Owen Valley - 8-0 110 7

8. Western Boone - 7-1 90 8

9. Lawrenceburg - 7-1 66 9

10. Southridge - 7-1 42 NR

Others receiving votes: Tri-West 40. Tippecanoe Valley 26. Calumet 18. Garrett 18. Guerin Catholic 4. Jimtown 4.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Linton (11) 8-0 266 1

2. Andrean (2) 6-2 262 2

3. LaVille (2) 8-0 240 3

4. Ev. Mater Dei - 6-2 196 4

5. Indpls Scecina - 7-1 180 5

6. Triton Central - 6-2 140 7

7. Lafayette Catholic - 6-2 118 6

8. Rochester - 7-1 70 9

9. Ft. Wayne Luers - 4-4 58 10

10. Eastside - 6-2 54 NR

Others receiving votes: Eastbrook 22. Indpls Howe 16. Perry Central 12. Churubusco 6. Heritage Christian 6. N. Posey 4.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Lutheran (13) 8-0 290 1

2. Adams Central (2) 8-0 266 2

3. N. Decatur - 8-0 224 4

4. Carroll (Flora) - 8-0 176 5

5. N. Judson - 7-1 164 3

6. S. Putnam - 7-1 158 7

7. Tecumseh - 8-0 124 6

8. Tri - 7-1 98 8

9. Sheridan - 7-1 62 10

10. S. Adams - 6-2 58 9

Others receiving votes: Providence 22. Covenant Christian 6. N. Vermillion 2.<

