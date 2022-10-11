Read full article on original website
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Investors should expect a 5% sell-off in the stock market on Thursday if CPI comes in above 8.3%, JPMorgan says
Thursday's CPI reading could spark a 5% sell-off in the stock market, according to JPMorgan. That's if the inflation measurement comes in above 8.3%, which would be ahead of consensus estimates for an 8.1% reading. Alternatively, a CPI print below 7.9% could spark a 3% rally and bolster calls for...
FOXBusiness
Social Security benefits forecast revised for 2023 as inflation eases
The record 2023 Social Security benefits increase could be lower than previously expected as inflation eases, according to a new forecast from The Senior Citizens League. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, rose 8.3% annually in August, a slight improvement from 8.5% in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said. This marked the second consecutive month of decreases to the annual inflation rate.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — New $841 checks drop in weeks as 33 states boost benefits – see exact date
THE next $841 payment for millions of SSI users is scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks. SSI payments usually go out on the first of each month, unless the day falls on a weekend or holiday. The next payment will be made on November 1. According to the Social...
Social Security COLA increase for 2023 officially announced
(NEXSTAR) – Social Security recipients will see monthly checks that are nearly 9% bigger starting next year. On Thursday morning, the Social Security Administration announced the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) would be 8.7% in 2023. It’s the highest increase in over four decades, since payments were increased 11.2% in 1981.
How to keep your heating bills down at home this winter as gas prices rise
A worldwide shortage on gas and energy supplies has resulted in a surge in wholesale gas prices.As a result, the energy price cap in the UK has risen twice this year, pushing energy bills for the average UK household up to around £2,500 per year.While consumers are usually given the option to switch suppliers when energy bills rise, better offers are not available at the moment due to the squeeze on supplies.With winter well and truly on its way, many are wondering what’s the best way to save money on their heating and electricity bills during the colder months.If you’re...
Business Insider
The highest CD rates today: 3-year CDs hit 4% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A certificate of deposit may be...
smithmountainlake.com
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging
The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Economists think one key inflation measure is headed back to a 40-year high, much to the chagrin of the Fed
Economists expect core inflation — which removes food and energy costs — to rebound in September. The median forecast sees the one-year rate rising to 6.5%, matching the 40-year high seen in March. An increase would make it even harder for the Fed to fight inflation without pulling...
Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens
You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...
lawstreetmedia.com
Biden Signs Executive Order to Implement European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework
The White House issued a press release on Friday detailing an executive order titled Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities. The order provides direction for the steps that the United States must take to honor commitments made under the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, which was announced in March of 2022.
US Consumer Prices Might Rise By This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.1% amid a decline in Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The consumer price index for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Core...
The 2023 Stock Market Collapse
Some of the most powerful people in the financial world believe the market could drop another 20%. Is that realistic?
Annuity rates jump to highest level since 2009
Annuity rates have hit their highest level since 2009 in a boost for people looking for a fixed income in retirement. When people retire, they can choose to buy an annuity which gives them a guaranteed level of income, often for the rest of their life. Annuities have previously declined...
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
Social Security 101: Check Your Balance Regularly
In the past, checking your estimated social security amount meant waiting for the Social Security Administration to send you updates on your personal estimated benefit amounts. Social Security: Women...
FOXBusiness
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
