FOXBusiness

Social Security benefits forecast revised for 2023 as inflation eases

The record 2023 Social Security benefits increase could be lower than previously expected as inflation eases, according to a new forecast from The Senior Citizens League. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, rose 8.3% annually in August, a slight improvement from 8.5% in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said. This marked the second consecutive month of decreases to the annual inflation rate.
The Hill

Social Security COLA increase for 2023 officially announced

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security recipients will see monthly checks that are nearly 9% bigger starting next year. On Thursday morning, the Social Security Administration announced the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) would be 8.7% in 2023. It’s the highest increase in over four decades, since payments were increased 11.2% in 1981.
The Independent

How to keep your heating bills down at home this winter as gas prices rise

A worldwide shortage on gas and energy supplies has resulted in a surge in wholesale gas prices.As a result, the energy price cap in the UK has risen twice this year, pushing energy bills for the average UK household up to around £2,500 per year.While consumers are usually given the option to switch suppliers when energy bills rise, better offers are not available at the moment due to the squeeze on supplies.With winter well and truly on its way, many are wondering what’s the best way to save money on their heating and electricity bills during the colder months.If you’re...
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: 3-year CDs hit 4% APY

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A certificate of deposit may be...
smithmountainlake.com

US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns

The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging

The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
lawstreetmedia.com

Biden Signs Executive Order to Implement European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework

The White House issued a press release on Friday detailing an executive order titled Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities. The order provides direction for the steps that the United States must take to honor commitments made under the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, which was announced in March of 2022.
The Independent

Annuity rates jump to highest level since 2009

Annuity rates have hit their highest level since 2009 in a boost for people looking for a fixed income in retirement. When people retire, they can choose to buy an annuity which gives them a guaranteed level of income, often for the rest of their life. Annuities have previously declined...
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
