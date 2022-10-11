Read full article on original website
mercedcountytimes.com
Inaccurate ballots sent out to voters in Merced, Gustine, Los Banos
A candidate for the District 4 seat on the Merced City Council informed the Times early Wednesday, right before the newspaper press deadline, that some voters in his district received ballots with the wrong candidates names. In a Facebook post that morning, the Shane Smith campaign wrote: “Our campaign is...
Some Merced County residents getting incorrect races on mail-in ballots
If you've received your mail-in ballot and live in Merced County, you'll want to check it closely. Some communities are receiving ballots with races based on outdated district maps.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rural California as the 51st state? Speakers convey their vision to Modesto City Council
The revolution came to the Modesto City Council meeting Tuesday evening. About a dozen people supporting the New California State movement spoke during public comment. The goal is to create a 51st state from California’s rural areas. The new state would abide by the U.S. Constitution, would not subject...
mymotherlode.com
New State Cannabis Task Force Raids Illegal Grows In Tuolumne County
Jupiter, CA. — The area of Jupiter in Tuolumne County was one of the first targets of California’s newly formed Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF), which carried out raids on several illegal grows there. As first reported by Clarke Broadcasting on Tuesday, several callers reported a heavily...
mymotherlode.com
Preparing For Emergencies In Tuolumne County
Mother Lode Views featured Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Coordinator, Dore Bietz. Topics included disaster preparations, escape routes, emergency sirens, drought and other related matters.
mymotherlode.com
TC Public Health Offers Opportunities For Free Flu Shots
Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department will be offering additional flu shot clinics in the coming weeks ahead of the winter season. Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta says, “We have one coming up in Jamestown, one in Columbia, and one in Groveland. They are all before the end of the month. We are hoping to reach people right before flu season starts.”
mymotherlode.com
Coming To Fruition: Broadband for All
Sacramento, CA — Construction is underway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile broadband network that will bring high-speed Internet services to all Californians, no matter where they live, and Tuolumne County has already received some funding. As reported here earlier this week, Tuolumne County was awarded more than...
mymotherlode.com
Cholez, Deanna
Deanna Ruth Cholez, born April 9, 1950 in Sonora, California passed away October 12, 2022 at Adventist Health of Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 10/12/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Mid-October Weekend Festivals and Events
There are several events planned in the Mother Lode this weekend. La Fiesta- Celebrating Comunidad, is a free public this Saturday, October 15 at 11:00 am ath Columbia College. Celebrate Latinx culture and community through music, dance, food, and art. Students, family, friends, and the community are welcome. Performances from Ballet Folclorico Anauhuac, Salsa Merced, and Columbia College students, plus community resources, food from many different Latin regions, and more. For more information visit their event page.
mymotherlode.com
Anderson, Jill
Jill Ann Anderson, born October 10, 1947 in Tillamook, Oregon passed away October 13, 2022 at her home in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home are entrusted with her arrangements. Date of Death: 10/13/2022. Age: 75. Residence: Tuolumne, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Hamilton, Clariece
Clariece Gay Hamilton, born July 3, 1935 in Sonora, California passed away October 9, 2022 at Wagner Heights Rehabilitation Center in Stockton, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 10/09/2022. Age: 87. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Fischer, Judith
Judith Annette Fischer, born January 27, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri passed away October 13, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 10/13/2022. Age: 77. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Winter, Russell
Russell James Winter, born July 8, 1938 in Oxnard, California passed away October 10, 222 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/10/2022. Age: 84. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Enterprise Owner Passes Away
San Andreas, CA — An influential media leader in Calaveras County has died at the age of 79. The Calaveras Enterprise reports in its Thursday newspaper that its publisher and owner, Ralph Alldredge, has passed away. He had been battling cancer, according to the publication (You can click here to read the article put out on his life and legacy).
mymotherlode.com
Kohn, Paul
Paul Clarence Kohn, born August 10, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at his residence in Groveland, California. Cremation is planned with burial at San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 09/30/2022. Age: 90.
ksro.com
Police Extend Search for California Serial Killer
Police are expanding their reach in the manhunt for a possible California serial killer. The police chief in Stockton helped pass out flyers yesterday showing a person of interest captured on surveillance cameras. The chief visited homeless camp sites yesterday and spoke to people about safety. Four of the seven victims shot since April of last year were living on the street. Six men have died and one woman survived. Officers are also working with Chicago Police to see if two murders there in 2018 are connected.
mymotherlode.com
Maxwell, Oliver
Oliver Herbert Maxwell, born August 3, 1927 in Sonora, California passed away October 10, 2022 at Avalon Health Care of Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/10/2022. Age: 95. Residence: Sonora, CA.
goldcountrymedia.com
Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave
A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
mymotherlode.com
Wright, Cordell
Cordell Ray Wright, born June 6, 1950 in Scotia, California passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Lodi Memorial Hospital. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home is entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/05/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Columbia College Foundation Providing $50,000 In New Scholarships
Columbia, CA — The Columbia College Foundation is celebrating its 50th anniversary by providing a $50,000 boost for scholarships over the next two years. The announcement was made at a recent 50th-anniversary celebration attended by over 70 donors, friends, and students. Foundation President Charles Segerstrom says, “We believe this...
