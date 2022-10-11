ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mercedcountytimes.com

Inaccurate ballots sent out to voters in Merced, Gustine, Los Banos

A candidate for the District 4 seat on the Merced City Council informed the Times early Wednesday, right before the newspaper press deadline, that some voters in his district received ballots with the wrong candidates names. In a Facebook post that morning, the Shane Smith campaign wrote: “Our campaign is...
LOS BANOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuolumne County, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Sonora, CA
Government
Tuolumne County, CA
Government
City
Sonora, CA
mymotherlode.com

TC Public Health Offers Opportunities For Free Flu Shots

Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department will be offering additional flu shot clinics in the coming weeks ahead of the winter season. Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta says, “We have one coming up in Jamestown, one in Columbia, and one in Groveland. They are all before the end of the month. We are hoping to reach people right before flu season starts.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Coming To Fruition: Broadband for All

Sacramento, CA — Construction is underway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile broadband network that will bring high-speed Internet services to all Californians, no matter where they live, and Tuolumne County has already received some funding. As reported here earlier this week, Tuolumne County was awarded more than...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Cholez, Deanna

Deanna Ruth Cholez, born April 9, 1950 in Sonora, California passed away October 12, 2022 at Adventist Health of Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 10/12/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Ballots#Bible Church#Ballot Measures#Water District#Californians#The Elections Office#Vote Centers
mymotherlode.com

Mid-October Weekend Festivals and Events

There are several events planned in the Mother Lode this weekend. La Fiesta- Celebrating Comunidad, is a free public this Saturday, October 15 at 11:00 am ath Columbia College. Celebrate Latinx culture and community through music, dance, food, and art. Students, family, friends, and the community are welcome. Performances from Ballet Folclorico Anauhuac, Salsa Merced, and Columbia College students, plus community resources, food from many different Latin regions, and more. For more information visit their event page.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Anderson, Jill

Jill Ann Anderson, born October 10, 1947 in Tillamook, Oregon passed away October 13, 2022 at her home in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home are entrusted with her arrangements. Date of Death: 10/13/2022. Age: 75. Residence: Tuolumne, CA.
TUOLUMNE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Hamilton, Clariece

Clariece Gay Hamilton, born July 3, 1935 in Sonora, California passed away October 9, 2022 at Wagner Heights Rehabilitation Center in Stockton, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 10/09/2022. Age: 87. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fischer, Judith

Judith Annette Fischer, born January 27, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri passed away October 13, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 10/13/2022. Age: 77. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
mymotherlode.com

Winter, Russell

Russell James Winter, born July 8, 1938 in Oxnard, California passed away October 10, 222 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/10/2022. Age: 84. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras Enterprise Owner Passes Away

San Andreas, CA — An influential media leader in Calaveras County has died at the age of 79. The Calaveras Enterprise reports in its Thursday newspaper that its publisher and owner, Ralph Alldredge, has passed away. He had been battling cancer, according to the publication (You can click here to read the article put out on his life and legacy).
SAN ANDREAS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Kohn, Paul

Paul Clarence Kohn, born August 10, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at his residence in Groveland, California. Cremation is planned with burial at San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 09/30/2022. Age: 90.
GROVELAND, CA
ksro.com

Police Extend Search for California Serial Killer

Police are expanding their reach in the manhunt for a possible California serial killer. The police chief in Stockton helped pass out flyers yesterday showing a person of interest captured on surveillance cameras. The chief visited homeless camp sites yesterday and spoke to people about safety. Four of the seven victims shot since April of last year were living on the street. Six men have died and one woman survived. Officers are also working with Chicago Police to see if two murders there in 2018 are connected.
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Maxwell, Oliver

Oliver Herbert Maxwell, born August 3, 1927 in Sonora, California passed away October 10, 2022 at Avalon Health Care of Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/10/2022. Age: 95. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
ROSEVILLE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Wright, Cordell

Cordell Ray Wright, born June 6, 1950 in Scotia, California passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Lodi Memorial Hospital. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home is entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/05/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SCOTIA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Columbia College Foundation Providing $50,000 In New Scholarships

Columbia, CA — The Columbia College Foundation is celebrating its 50th anniversary by providing a $50,000 boost for scholarships over the next two years. The announcement was made at a recent 50th-anniversary celebration attended by over 70 donors, friends, and students. Foundation President Charles Segerstrom says, “We believe this...
COLUMBIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy