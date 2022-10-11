See the Blackhawks 2022-2023 opening night roster

CHICAGO – One thing that will be consistent in an era of major change for the Blackhawks is that there will be new players for fans to get familiar with year-to-year.

That is most certainly the case for the 2022-2023 season as the team starts over with a revamped roster featuring young players and veterans on short-term deals. The only question before Wednesday’s regular season opener against the Avalanche is how the final roster would look.

On Tuesday, fans got to see the first group that will take the ice in the 2022-2023 season.

The team announced their 22-player roster that they’ll debut against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Avalanche on Wednesday evening in Denver. It includes 13 forwards, seven defensemen, along with goaltenders Petr Mrazek and Alex Stalock.

On top of that, the Blackhawks announced that defenseman Caleb Jones (right shoulder) and forward Boris Katchouk (left ankle) will start the year on injured reserve. Forward Jalen Luypen (left shoulder), defenseman Jake McCabe (neck) and Ian Mitchell start with an injured/non-roster designation.

A number of these players will be taking the ice for the Blackhawks for the first time, including forwards Andreas Athanasiou, Colin Blackwell, Max Domi, Buddy Robinson, defensemen Jack Johnson, Filip Roos, Jarred Tinordi, along with both Mrazek and Stalock.

The most recognizable players on the roster, of course, are Patrick Kane and captain Jonathan Toews, who will each begin their 16th season with the team on Wednesday. Each player is entering the final year of his contract and could be traded ahead of the deadline late this winter if a team should offer the right deal.

At the moment, they are still with the Blackhawks, as they along with defensemen Seth Jones and Connor Murphy lead a new group into a new era of the franchise.

