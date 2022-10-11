ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Nikki Bella Spills on Wedding: ‘People Are Going to Think I’m Crazy’

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSJQz_0iUhrPiK00

Nikki Bella is dishing on her wedding with Brides!

The WWE champ tied the knot with “Dancing with the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev in Paris in August, and now she’s spilling the details.

She also posed in a series of looks for The Wedding Fashion Issue, but she won’t reveal her own wedding dress until “Nikki Bella Says I Do” debuts on E!

Chatting about her wedding, Nikki revealed she chose her dress less than an hour before the ceremony!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZCOM_0iUhrPiK00

“People are going to think I’m crazy, but I didn’t choose my ceremony dress until 30 minutes before I walked down the aisle,” Nikki said, laughing. “My poor mother!”

She also shared her wedding dress inspiration.

“My Nana has a wall of family wedding photos in her house, and I would always go and look at my great grandmothers’ wedding dresses,” Nikki recalled. “There was just something so iconic and timeless about their gowns. I always knew that, on my wedding day, I wanted to wear something that would leave my grandkids staring at pictures of me thinking that they’d want to wear it at any age, too.”

She said she wanted to bring elegance to her look. “Growing up, my Nana always taught my sister and I that there’s power in being an elegant woman. We've gone in different directions at times,” she said laughing, “but something I always wanted to bring into my bridal outfits was elegance.”

That being said, Bella thinks brides should be “fearless” about their wedding day fashion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CeCkI_0iUhrPiK00

“This is your time to shine and be a star. Sometimes I feel like some people are scared to express themselves in fashion, so they hold back in real life. When it's your wedding, it's time to be fearless,” she said.

“It’s your day, no one else's. If you want to wear black, or red, or pink, or whatever speaks to your soul, you have to do it because this is your moment. The worst thing would be to look back and think, ‘I wish I took that chance.’”

The star insisted, “When you wear something you love, even if it’s a little non-traditional, you put off this incredible energy and that’s all anyone around you will see. The bride makes the dress, the dress doesn’t make a woman a bride.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwYZA_0iUhrPiK00

Bella also revealed she walked down the aisle solo. “I walked myself down the aisle, because I'm about to be 39 and I don't need to be given away,” she said. “I’m a mother. I'm an entrepreneur. I’ve done a lot of things on my own in life, so while I knew I wanted to walk myself down the aisle, I also wanted to have the presence of all these strong women with me.”

Bringing that feminine strength were two rosaries that she carried with her. One was her grandmother’s and one was from Artem’s mother. She also wore a rose-shaped ring that was her great-grandmother’s.

Bella added, “When I walked down the aisle, I wanted to be the strong, fierce woman, but also have this feminine, graceful side that made Artem melt.”

Back in April 2022, Nikki told “Extra’s” Katie Krause, "We do have a date, which is crazy… In the fall of 2022… Couple months. We’re working on the venue…"

Nikki revealed at the time that Brie would be her maid of honor. She said, “I am gonna take this girl away from the lake, to New York and L.A., to look for dresses.”

Back in September 2020, Artem told us they were waiting until the COVID-19 pandemic got better before having their wedding.

“We don't want to do the wedding with masks… Want to do it when things get better… Definitely soon,” he said at the time.

Nikki and Artem were dance partners on the 25th season of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017. Years later, they started dating. He popped the question in late 2019.

In the summer of 2020, she gave birth to their son Matteo.

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home

It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Showing Skin! Joy-Anna Duggar Defies Family's Strict Dress Code By Wearing A Short Black Frock

Doing things her way! Though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar enforced a strict dress code while raising their pack of kids, daughter Joy-Anna went against their guidelines when attending a friend's nuptials the other night.In a photo from the Sunday, October 2 bash, the reality star donned a cute black dress that had a V-shaped neckline and an above-the-knee hem. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of beige ankle-strap heels."It was a gorgeous wedding! Congratulations Trace & Lydia!" the 24-year-old captioned the picture in which she and husband Austin Forsyth posed with the bride and groom.While the...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ by Their Age Difference

End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Bella
Person
Artem Chigvintsev
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Not Happy With His 3-Month Marriage to Jennifer Lopez? Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Allegedly Required to Change His Style, Ditch Smoking by His Wife

Ben Affleck is allegedly unhappy with how his three-month marriage to Jennifer Lopez has turned out. During a recent outing with his son, Samuel, Affleck reportedly looked as though he was deep in thought and had a hard time smiling. Ben Affleck Is Struggling In His Marriage To Jennifer Lopez?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dresses#Combat
People

Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College

"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

extratv

81K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy