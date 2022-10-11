The Wild Card round of the MLB postseason concluded on Saturday and Sunday. The Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, and San Diego Padres all punched their tickets to the division series, while the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Mets all saw the end of their short playoff runs. Big questions loom for the teams eliminated in the Wild Card round as next season becomes the priority.

