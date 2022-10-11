Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
forkast.news
Ethereum price undervalued since The Merge: report
Nearly half of 55 fintech and crypto experts believe Ethereum has been underpriced since the network became a proof-of-stake blockchain through “The Merge” upgrade last month, according to a recent report from financial service firm Finder. Fast facts. While 46% of the surveyed panelists said Ether should be...
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
bitcoinist.com
What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?
Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
u.today
Pivotal XRP Indicators Are About to Cross: Crypto Market Review, October 11
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopotato.com
13 Years Ago: 5000 BTC Sold for Only $5
Today marks the 13th anniversary of the very first Bitcoin trade ever conducted in exchange for U.S. dollars. On October 12th, 2009. Exactly 5050 BTC was traded for just $5.02. The transaction was conducted by Finnish developer Martti Malmi, who helped Satoshi Nakamoto work on Bitcoin in its early days....
bitcoinist.com
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
bitcoinist.com
Why Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Are Three Cryptos That Experts Suggest For Your Portfolio!
If you’re looking for some hot tips on which cryptocurrencies to invest in, look no further! In this blog post, we’ll be discussing Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW). These three cryptos are all making waves in the industry and are worth taking a closer look at. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin About To Witness Massive Volatility, According to Blockchain Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that an Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin with one of the highest supply on exchanges will see increased price swings after trading sideways for some time. Santiment says the price of the native token of the automated market maker (AMM) Bancor (BNT) is rallying as the token’s...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Investor Gains Holds Steady Through Bear Market
Many cryptocurrencies have seen their bull market gains wiped out since the start of 2022 and Ethereum has not been left out. However, investors in the digital asset have fared better than most given how many of them still remain in profit. Data shows that the gainers in Ethereum are still holding steady as half of them remain in profit.
bitcoinist.com
Can Runfy Token Distinguish Itself In An Oversaturated Market Similarly To BNB?
Recent years have witnessed the cryptocurrency market thrive more than ever due to the emergence of various blockchain networks. Just look at the year 2021 for example, which saw the most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin reach an all time high in value at $64,000. Despite 2022 being a more harsh year for crypto, many people are still searching for viable crypto purchases to diversify and increase likeliness to financial fruition.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Stellar Are The Best Tokens To Invest In For Beginners And Experts
Since global financial markets plummeted at the beginning of the summer, the bearish crypto market has stretched day-to-day activities. It is a dire condition characterized by negative pricing and significant market volatility that everyone in the cryptocurrency sector wishes to be free of. However, the bear market offers a once-in-a-lifetime...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market started the week on Oct 10 in the red, with Bitcoin (BTC) prices falling below $19,500. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained groggily above $1,300, with indications that ETH might drop below the key support level. Not just the biggest cryptos but the...
bitcoinist.com
Quant Price Prediction: Why QNT keeps surging, and why ADA, IMPT, and XRP will follow
The QNT price continues to fly after climbing by 40% over the past month with the cryptocurrency taking center stage as supporting infrastructure for CBDCs. With Quant coin on the move, ADA, IMPT, and XRP will likely follow due to their solid fundamental driving forces. Quant Price Prediction: Why Is...
bitcoinist.com
Duh? Bitcoin? Study Shows Over 60% Of Global Population Are Ignorant About Crypto
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, they’re not for everyone. At least, in the “knowledge” department. Despite their massive popularity, still, not everyone have heard – or know – about them. More and more people, organizations, and private companies are joining the bandwagon and getting involved in cryptocurrency....
bitcoinist.com
Algorand was built to be one of the greenest cryptos: Did ALGO meet the expectations?
Algorand’s mission to become the world’s most sustainable blockchain brought it to the limelight years back. This was a time when the blockchain industry was facing backlash from policymakers, environmentalists, and investors for its unfairly large carbon footprint. The high-profile team led by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali also built a lot of buzz for the project.
bitcoinist.com
Will Big Eyes Coin Have As Much Market Potential As Shiba Inu and Mina Upon Launch?
Every crypto that enters the cryptocurrency market aims to fight for the top spot in the cryptocurrency list. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency aiming to fight its way to the top, and as with every unique crypto, it has the necessary features to battle its way to the top.
