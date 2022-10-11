ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Road Closure in Atascadero 10.14.2022

In Atascadero, Del Rio road to close this morning until 11:00 am so they can pave the section between El Camino Real and highway 101. Detours will be set up to help you get around that paving project.
Parking Citations in Paso 10.12.2022

Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin makes it official. Those parking citations issued to Pioneer Day visitors can be nullified, if you complete the paperwork. So, if you got one of those $50 parking tickets, you can go to the city website and protest it. You fill in the form, and they’ll nullify the ticket.
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
Halloween in Atascadero 10.12.2022

It’s only the 12th, but Halloween is fast approaching, and there’s a lot planned for the celebration in Atascadero. There’s also Zoo Boo on October 29th at the Charles Paddock Zoo, where people can dress up and entertain the animals. Kind of a role reversal. And Downtown...
Lightning strike warnings shut down LA, OC beaches

Officials in Los Angeles and Orange Counties closed many Southern California beaches for the second day in a row because of the threat of lightning storms."We'll go to the pier, to the beaches and anybody in the water and tell them to seek shelter," said Long Beach Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. The National Weather Service warned of possible lightning strikes Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. along the coastal areas of Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at beaches.Due to lightning, Los Angeles County lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo through Torrance/Redondo Beach, along with Hermosa...
Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9

On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
Widespread Showers, Thunderstorms Forecast in SD, Especially Mid-Week

An upper-level low will park off the Southern California coast through week’s end, leading to chances of showers and thunderstorms each day, especially Tuesday through Wednesday. Marine layer clouds will continue along the coast and into the valleys each night and morning, the National Weather Service said Monday. High...
Quakes, Oct. 12

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
Orange Bag Program 10.12.2022

The city of Atascadero has a new program to help homeless people pick up their own trash. It’s the Orange Bag program. Deputy city manager Laura Christianson explains the Orange Bag program to city council at last night’s meeting. The plan is to make orange garbage bags available...
Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Highway 154 in Santa Ynez Valley

One person has died in a multi-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley. Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the intersection near Meadowvale Road and discovered three vehicles involved in a collision. Fire Captain Scott Safechuck reports a male in the first...
