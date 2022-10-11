Read full article on original website
Road Closure in Atascadero 10.14.2022
In Atascadero, Del Rio road to close this morning until 11:00 am so they can pave the section between El Camino Real and highway 101. Detours will be set up to help you get around that paving project.
Rain, cool temperatures and thunderstorms expected in SoCal on Saturday, Sunday
Much of Southern California should see some rain on Saturday, with flash flooding possible in mountain communities.
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
Parking Citations in Paso 10.12.2022
Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin makes it official. Those parking citations issued to Pioneer Day visitors can be nullified, if you complete the paperwork. So, if you got one of those $50 parking tickets, you can go to the city website and protest it. You fill in the form, and they’ll nullify the ticket.
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
Halloween in Atascadero 10.12.2022
It’s only the 12th, but Halloween is fast approaching, and there’s a lot planned for the celebration in Atascadero. There’s also Zoo Boo on October 29th at the Charles Paddock Zoo, where people can dress up and entertain the animals. Kind of a role reversal. And Downtown...
Lightning strike warnings shut down LA, OC beaches
Officials in Los Angeles and Orange Counties closed many Southern California beaches for the second day in a row because of the threat of lightning storms."We'll go to the pier, to the beaches and anybody in the water and tell them to seek shelter," said Long Beach Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. The National Weather Service warned of possible lightning strikes Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. along the coastal areas of Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at beaches.Due to lightning, Los Angeles County lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo through Torrance/Redondo Beach, along with Hermosa...
SONIC burger planning to open Atascadero location
A popular drive-in burger chain has plans to open in Atascadero sometime next year. The plans are expected to be reviewed this week.
What is a Rex block? This stubborn pattern is creating wacky weather in the West
October rain in L.A. and record heat in Seattle. What’s with the upside-down weather on the West Coast? Blame it on the Rex block.
Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9
On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
Widespread Showers, Thunderstorms Forecast in SD, Especially Mid-Week
An upper-level low will park off the Southern California coast through week’s end, leading to chances of showers and thunderstorms each day, especially Tuesday through Wednesday. Marine layer clouds will continue along the coast and into the valleys each night and morning, the National Weather Service said Monday. High...
Mysterious 'Fogbow' Weather Phenomenon Appears Over California
A photographer captured the image over San Francisco while walking in the Marin Headlands.
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted in Parts of County Through Wednesday
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
Pismo Beach reminding community about harvesting rules ahead of Clam Festival
While the Pismo Clam saw a decrease in population back in 2016, the City of Pismo Beach started to see an increase, the most recent numbers are from 2021, showing a population size of 25,000.
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
Quakes, Oct. 12
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
Orange Bag Program 10.12.2022
The city of Atascadero has a new program to help homeless people pick up their own trash. It’s the Orange Bag program. Deputy city manager Laura Christianson explains the Orange Bag program to city council at last night’s meeting. The plan is to make orange garbage bags available...
Vehicle pursuit leads to crash, search for suspect
– On Monday night, officers from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a short vehicle pursuit, during which the driver reportedly rolled their truck and fled on foot in a northerly direction. The incident occurred in the 8200 block of Amapoa Ave. in Atascadero around 10:48 p.m.
Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Highway 154 in Santa Ynez Valley
One person has died in a multi-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley. Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the intersection near Meadowvale Road and discovered three vehicles involved in a collision. Fire Captain Scott Safechuck reports a male in the first...
