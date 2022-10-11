Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
AIR QUALITY ALERT CONTINUES INTO MONDAY MORNING
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has extended its Air Pollution Advisory for Douglas County through at least Monday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire combined with easterly winds will cause smoke concentrations to increase. Air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels at times in the county. DEQ said smoke...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD TIE RECORD HIGHS ON THURSDAY
Roseburg and Medford tied the record high temperatures for the date on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 83 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That tied the record high for October 13th, which was set in 1978. Medford got to 88 degrees, equaling the record high, set in 2015.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
kqennewsradio.com
MOP UP CONTINUES ON THE ELK CREEK FIRE
Mop up continues on the 19.5-acre Elk Creek Fire near Tom Folley Road in the Elkton area. Rachel Pope of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said the originally estimated 8-acre fire has been successfully hiked and a GPS has been used to determine the exact acreage of the burned area. Pope said while the fire is now listed at more than double the size of what was originally estimated, there has been no new fire growth.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT CITED FOR LITTERING NEAR A WATERWAY
A transient was cited for littering near a waterway on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:30 a.m. the 39-year old woman was contacted in her camp between the river and the ball fields in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street. The report said the suspect has an area spanning about 50 feet long and 15 feet wide, covered with trash. Officers estimated the amount to be about three truckloads. She had been cited previously for littering at the location, but had allegedly not made any effort to remove any trash. She had instead spread the trash over a larger area. Her transient camp was set up about 30 feet from the bank of the South Umpqua River.
Tiller residents lament the absence of tiny Oregon town’s new corporate owner
Southern Oregon’s tiny town of Tiller drew worldwide attention five years ago when people learned the news, from the BBC network to Fortune magazine, that they could buy a Shangri-La along the South Umpqua River. The asking price of $3.85 million bundled together 257 contiguous acres that included most...
kptv.com
Road paint striping truck runs over, kills man in coastal southern Oregon
BROOKINGS Ore. (KPTV) - A road paint striping truck accidentally ran over a man which resulted in his death in the southern coastal town of Brookings, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. 73-year-old Chester Leonhardt was at the end of his driveway on Pacific View Drive with his...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon sheriff’s deputies bulldoze illegal grow op
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Oregon has released video of their work to clean up three properties after busting what they say is a huge illegal marijuana grow operation. It includes a bulldozer mowing down the illegal plants. The sheriff’s office said the search warrant was issued...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC WORKS COMMISSION
The City of Roseburg is taking applications from people who want to volunteer to serve of the Roseburg Public Works Commission. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 28th. The vacancy must be filled by someone who owns property or a business within the urban services boundary, which includes all land served by the city’s water system. The commission has nine members. Six must live in the city and three have to own property or a business in the USB.
kqennewsradio.com
IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER
The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
oregontoday.net
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONERS ISSUE RESOLUTION REGARDING VA BALLOT MEASURE
On Wednesday, Douglas County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution supporting a call to action for local residents to vote yes on the non-binding advisory question on the November ballot which states, “Do you believe that FULL services should be restored at the Roseburg VA Hospital?”. A county release said...
kqennewsradio.com
DEQ AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Air Quality Advisory remains in place for Douglas County through the end of Friday. The Cedar Creek Fire, near Oakridge, combined with northerly winds, is causing smoke concentrations to increase at times, leading to unhealthy air quality levels. DEQ’s advisory said smoke levels can...
kqennewsradio.com
LEAGUE TO LOOK AT VOTING PROCESS IN COUNTY
On the final day for Oregon voters to register to vote in the upcoming election, Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis will speak at a public event held by the League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley. It will be held from Tuesday October 18th, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in...
kqennewsradio.com
TRAFFIC CRASH IN FRONT OF CITY HALL
A traffic crash took place in front of Roseburg City Hall on Thursday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:30 pm. a 57-year old driver allegedly ran the stop sign in front of the building. His pickup struck a southbound vehicle which was already passing through the intersection while traveling south on Jackson Street. It was driven by a 99-year old man.
kqennewsradio.com
ELK CREEK FIRE CONTAINED AT 8 ACRES, MOP UP UNDERWAY
The Elk Creek Fire has been contained at 8 acres. Rachel Pope of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said mop up on the fire, near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, began on Tuesday afternoon. Pope said crews worked aggressively on the fire throughout Monday night. It began earlier in the...
kqennewsradio.com
COVID-19 CASES IN COUNTY DOWN ABOUT 21 PERCENT
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County are down about 21 percent. An update from the Douglas Public Health Network said 100 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the week ending Wednesday. That is down from 127 reported in the previous seven days. DPHN Public Information Officer Vanessa Becker said 3 more...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG HAS COLDEST LOW TEMPERATURE IN NEARLY THREE MONTHS
Roseburg had its coldest low temperature in nearly three months, early Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it got to 46 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. NWS data showed a low of 46 degrees on June 15th and 44 degrees on June 14th.
kqennewsradio.com
CITY COUNCIL APPLICATIONS SOUGHT
The City of Roseburg is taking applications to fill a City Council vacancy following the resignation of Sheri Moothart on October 3rd. A City release said the mayor and councilors are non-salaried, volunteer positions elected by Roseburg residents. Roseburg is divided into four wards with two councilors representing each ward. Councilors serve a four-year term while the mayor is up for election every two years.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING CAMAS VALLEY INCIDENT
A transient was jailed following an alleged trespass incident in Camas Valley on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 7:00 p.m. a caller indicated that 38-year old Shaune Meilike was at a victim’s residence in the 17000 block of Highway 42. Dispatch confirmed that the suspect was restrained from this address as well as from another nearby address.
