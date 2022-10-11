ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Statue of Liberty crown reopens to visitors

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of the Statue of Liberty’s crown, the top of the landmark is once again open to visitors.

The National Park Service announced that the crown reopened on Tuesday, WABC reported.

It won’t be an easy task to get a bird’s-eye-view of New York City.

Visitors have to buy tickets either online or by phone at 877-LADY TIX. The number of tickets is limited to four per order and tickets start at $24.30 a person, WNYW reported.

People can make one reservation every six months, and the tickets cannot be transferred.

If Lady Luck is on your side and you do get tickets, then you will have to climb 162 steps from the base of the statue to the crown, WABC reported.

The observation deck at the top of the pedestal was reopened in 2021 but was at only 50% capacity, the National Park Service said last year.

