Sterling, VA

cbs12.com

Bear safely captured outside Montana apartment building

MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Residents in an apartment building in Montana got a bear surprise on Monday. One resident took a video and a few photos of the visitor. Images show the bear lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of...
MONTANA STATE
cbs12.com

T.S. Karl remains stationary, to move southeast later Thursday

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Karl remains nearly stationary this morning, but it's expected to begin moving south later today. It remains a bit disorganized, and has winds of 50 mph. We will start to see Karl move south towards Mexico, and make landfall there this weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

State says leader ran massive fentanyl operation from jail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A massive fentanyl trafficking operation, that was being run from behind bars, was shut down. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody made the announcement on Wednesday. 25 people are now facing charges and some have ties to violent gangs. Investigators say the leader of...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Department of Health advises Floridians to avoid bats

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County is responding to a bat-related situation at The Landings in Tradition. They are advising that if you are exposed to a bat, including accidental contact, a bite, or scratch to contact the DOH at 772-462-3800.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, killed in car crash in Tennessee

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Willie Spence, 23, died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Investigators said Spence, while at the wheel of his 2019 Jeep Cherokee, left the road and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that had stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-24 in Marion County, near mile marker 147. He was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the truck, from Nebraska, was not hurt.
MARION COUNTY, TN
cbs12.com

What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?

In nearly every state across the U.S. a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. Here in Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
FLORIDA STATE

