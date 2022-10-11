Read full article on original website
Digging deeper to fuel up: Gas prices on a steady climb in Florida, around the country
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're paying more and more at the pump. Gas prices went up from Tuesday to Wednesday in Florida, and that’s the same news being reported for the past few weeks. AAA reported the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in...
Bear safely captured outside Montana apartment building
MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Residents in an apartment building in Montana got a bear surprise on Monday. One resident took a video and a few photos of the visitor. Images show the bear lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of...
Snowbirds arriving, and experts urge everyone to get COVID booster
West Palm Beach, FL/CBS12 News — Snowbirds are starting to arrive in our area here in south Florida meaning more part-time residents from the northeast. Health experts say this adds to the importance of getting the COVID-19 booster. The White House this week is urging people to get the...
Palm Beach County bus drivers the highest paid in Florida, board approves salary increase
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Bus drivers in Palm Beach County are now the highest paid drivers in the state of Florida, according to the district. The school board approved a salary increase for starting bus drivers from $17.33 to $20 per hour. Existing bus drivers will receive...
T.S. Karl remains stationary, to move southeast later Thursday
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Karl remains nearly stationary this morning, but it's expected to begin moving south later today. It remains a bit disorganized, and has winds of 50 mph. We will start to see Karl move south towards Mexico, and make landfall there this weekend.
State says leader ran massive fentanyl operation from jail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A massive fentanyl trafficking operation, that was being run from behind bars, was shut down. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody made the announcement on Wednesday. 25 people are now facing charges and some have ties to violent gangs. Investigators say the leader of...
Department of Health advises Floridians to avoid bats
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County is responding to a bat-related situation at The Landings in Tradition. They are advising that if you are exposed to a bat, including accidental contact, a bite, or scratch to contact the DOH at 772-462-3800.
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, killed in car crash in Tennessee
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Willie Spence, 23, died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Investigators said Spence, while at the wheel of his 2019 Jeep Cherokee, left the road and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that had stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-24 in Marion County, near mile marker 147. He was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the truck, from Nebraska, was not hurt.
What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?
In nearly every state across the U.S. a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. Here in Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
Gov. DeSantis issues order to ensure ballot access for voters affected by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis signed an Executive Order to help ensure voters impacted by Hurricane Ian will have the chance to vote during the November election. The governors office announced the move Thursday, saying the order comes at the request of the Supervisors of Elections (SOE)...
