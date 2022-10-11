ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Chris Huot 10.13.2022

Paso Robles has a new assistant city manager. Chris Huot started work in January. He provides experience and technical expertise which the city needs right now. He comes to Paso Robles after more than five years as assistant city manager in Bakersfield, which is a big city. The budget in Bakersfield is about $700 million a year, compared to $200 million in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Halloween in Atascadero 10.12.2022

It’s only the 12th, but Halloween is fast approaching, and there’s a lot planned for the celebration in Atascadero. There’s also Zoo Boo on October 29th at the Charles Paddock Zoo, where people can dress up and entertain the animals. Kind of a role reversal. And Downtown...
ATASCADERO, CA
North County Weather 10.14.2022

Sunshine today, highs near 86 in Paso Robles. 81 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 52. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, high’s near 70 in Paso Robles. 68 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. We’ll see sunny skies through this weekend. Highs in the upper 70’s Sunday. Then warming up to 90 by Wednesday.
PASO ROBLES, CA
aghseagletimes.com

ARROYO GRANDE, CA
The Paso Robles Press

PASO ROBLES, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

PASO ROBLES, CA
Orange Bag Program 10.12.2022

The city of Atascadero has a new program to help homeless people pick up their own trash. It’s the Orange Bag program. Deputy city manager Laura Christianson explains the Orange Bag program to city council at last night’s meeting. The plan is to make orange garbage bags available...
ATASCADERO, CA
Roundabout in Paso 10.12.2022

Ditas Esperanza of the Paso Robles public works department says progress is underway on that roundabout project by the Culinary Arts Academy. Ditas says there’s also work on Melody and Appaloosa. More on that tomorrow.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Historic Printery Building Get its Doors Back

ATASCADERO — On Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m., the historic Printery building got a facelift. After multiple years of vandalism and lots of restoration, the original doors and transom windows are back on the Printery. Local Questers Chapter, Agua Caliente, and the State Questers of California funded the restoration project.
ATASCADERO, CA
Road Closure in Atascadero 10.14.2022

In Atascadero, Del Rio road to close this morning until 11:00 am so they can pave the section between El Camino Real and highway 101. Detours will be set up to help you get around that paving project.
ATASCADERO, CA
Friday Night Football 10.14.2022

Tonight, the Templeton Eagles play their final home game of the regular season. They’re hosting Pioneer Valley. It’s also Senior’s Night at Templeton, so all the seniors and their families will be introduced. The Atascadero Greyhounds will host Morro Bay tonight in their final home game of...
TEMPLETON, CA
Parking Citations in Paso 10.12.2022

Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin makes it official. Those parking citations issued to Pioneer Day visitors can be nullified, if you complete the paperwork. So, if you got one of those $50 parking tickets, you can go to the city website and protest it. You fill in the form, and they’ll nullify the ticket.
PASO ROBLES, CA

