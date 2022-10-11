Read full article on original website
Chris Huot 10.13.2022
Paso Robles has a new assistant city manager. Chris Huot started work in January. He provides experience and technical expertise which the city needs right now. He comes to Paso Robles after more than five years as assistant city manager in Bakersfield, which is a big city. The budget in Bakersfield is about $700 million a year, compared to $200 million in Paso Robles.
Annual Golden Oak Honey & Pumpkin Festival returns
Anyone who enjoys collectibles, crafts, and garden art as well as all things honey, and pumpkin are invited to the annual Golden Oak Honey & Pumpkin Festival.
Halloween in Atascadero 10.12.2022
It’s only the 12th, but Halloween is fast approaching, and there’s a lot planned for the celebration in Atascadero. There’s also Zoo Boo on October 29th at the Charles Paddock Zoo, where people can dress up and entertain the animals. Kind of a role reversal. And Downtown...
Guadalupe Business Association hosts second annual ‘Taste of Guadalupe’
An effort to bring tourists and diners to Guadalupe is underway. The post Guadalupe Business Association hosts second annual ‘Taste of Guadalupe’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for fifth season
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for a fifth season with hundreds of pumpkins and various seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Pet of the week "J. C. Penny" is looking for a forever home
Former stray turned cuddle bug J. C. Penny is available at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo.
North County Weather 10.14.2022
Sunshine today, highs near 86 in Paso Robles. 81 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 52. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, high’s near 70 in Paso Robles. 68 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. We’ll see sunny skies through this weekend. Highs in the upper 70’s Sunday. Then warming up to 90 by Wednesday.
Haunted house now open at new location in Paso Robles
– The popular haunted house attraction Nightmare on Main Street has returned this year at a new location. It’s moved from Templeton to the former home of the Old Village Thrift Shop at 828 14th Street in downtown Paso Robles. The attraction was named one of “The seven scariest...
Fenced in at AGHS
Looking around Arroyo Grande High School in recent weeks, students and staff may have noticed the brand-new gates and fences popping up. These fences are only part of the new changes being brought to the campus. Starting on Monday, October 17th, new safety protocols will be implemented. The gates will...
Red Light Roundup 10/02 – 10/09/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 02, 2022. 01:14— Ramiro...
Weird Al dares to be stupid in Paso Robles, California
On September 15th, Vina Robles Amphitheater was blessed to host comedic singer songwriter “Weird Al” Yankovic. This was my first time seeing him, but I heard he put on a great performance!. By the time he went onstage, the Paso Robles arena was packed full of fans who...
Orange Bag Program 10.12.2022
The city of Atascadero has a new program to help homeless people pick up their own trash. It’s the Orange Bag program. Deputy city manager Laura Christianson explains the Orange Bag program to city council at last night’s meeting. The plan is to make orange garbage bags available...
Roundabout in Paso 10.12.2022
Ditas Esperanza of the Paso Robles public works department says progress is underway on that roundabout project by the Culinary Arts Academy. Ditas says there’s also work on Melody and Appaloosa. More on that tomorrow.
Historic Printery Building Get its Doors Back
ATASCADERO — On Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m., the historic Printery building got a facelift. After multiple years of vandalism and lots of restoration, the original doors and transom windows are back on the Printery. Local Questers Chapter, Agua Caliente, and the State Questers of California funded the restoration project.
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Presents an Immersive Experience, Nature Nights
The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, (SLOBG), presents Nature Nights, an immersive outdoor holiday light and art exhibit. Nature Nights, produced by SLOBG Director of Communication & Events, Tracy Strann, renowned for producing Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles, CA., assures another memorable immersive event for the entire family.
Central Coast AirFest returns to Santa Maria for the first time since 2019
This weekend, planes ranging from vintage warbirds to Air Force fighter jets will be taking flight at the Santa Maria Airport.
Road Closure in Atascadero 10.14.2022
In Atascadero, Del Rio road to close this morning until 11:00 am so they can pave the section between El Camino Real and highway 101. Detours will be set up to help you get around that paving project.
Friday Night Football 10.14.2022
Tonight, the Templeton Eagles play their final home game of the regular season. They’re hosting Pioneer Valley. It’s also Senior’s Night at Templeton, so all the seniors and their families will be introduced. The Atascadero Greyhounds will host Morro Bay tonight in their final home game of...
Parking Citations in Paso 10.12.2022
Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin makes it official. Those parking citations issued to Pioneer Day visitors can be nullified, if you complete the paperwork. So, if you got one of those $50 parking tickets, you can go to the city website and protest it. You fill in the form, and they’ll nullify the ticket.
