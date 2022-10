The Emmy Awards will be presented during the Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Awards Gala on Saturday, October 15 at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington, MN. Duluth, MN — WDIO News has received five (5) Regional Emmy Nominations. The announcement came on Friday, September 2 from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Upper Midwest Chapter. With the most recent recognition, WDIO News has been honored with 79 Emmy Nominations since 2000.

