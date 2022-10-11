Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
SD governor candidates disagree on ‘pot’ measure
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two of the three candidates seeking to be the next governor of South Dakota are in favor of making marijuana legal for adults in much the same way that alcohol is. Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint support Initiated Measure 27 that will also...
gowatertown.net
Recreational marijuana supporters announce SD tour in support of IM 27 (Audio)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–Supporters of the recreational marijuana issue on the November ballot in South Dakota (Initiated Measure 27), have announced plans for a statewide tour to drum up support for the question, and encourage people to register to vote. Matthew Schweich is director of the group, “South Dakotans for...
kotatv.com
Major South Dakota ballot issues could be a tossup on Nov. 8
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University doesn’t clear up where voters stand on two major issues – Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana. While a majority of South Dakotans (53 percent according to SDSU) support expanding Medicaid, there is a sizeable...
KELOLAND TV
Backup help for 911 system in South Dakota?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The group that oversees South Dakota’s system for handling emergency phone calls and text messages is again considering whether to invest in a backup system. The state 911 Coordination Board on Wednesday discussed the possible purchase of one from INdigital Telecom. The purpose would...
Agriculture Online
Farmer designed remote-controlled electric fence gate
If you have dealt with electric fence gates, you know the wire kinks and, if not pulled out of the way, can get caught on something underneath your vehicle. Gary Jongeling and his employee became extremely frustrated with that problem when checking cows multiple times a day. “One day I...
South Dakota signals the end of an era on Medicaid expansion
Eleven other states have not expanded Medicaid, but only three — Florida, Mississippi and Wyoming — allow voters to collect signatures for a ballot measure, and none appear likely to do so in the near term.
KELOLAND TV
Night sky is an attraction in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A person who lives near Wall can look up at the sky almost any night and see stars. People have been “blown away” by the sight of the night sky in South Dakota, said Katlyn Svendsen, the Global Media & Public Relations Director for the South Dakota Department of Tourism.
KELOLAND TV
Family’s produce farm able to provide in central SD
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO)– From pumpkins and peaches, to tomatoes, fresh produce can be hard to find, especially during a drought. Rilling produce has been farming in central South Dakota for nearly 40 years. But when things started off dry this year, they weren’t sure they were going to see much of a crop.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota voter poll shows recreational marijuana projections too close to call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Five hundred sixty-five registered South Dakota voters answered questions about their thoughts on recreational marijuana and their plans to vote on November 8th. The SDSU Poll findings, released in part by David Wiltse, Associate Professor of Political Science, reveal that the results on Initiated...
4 Great Seafood Places in South Dakota
If you live in South Dakota and you also happen to love seafood then here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Dakota that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious seafood.
KELOLAND TV
Alyssa Cassels named South Dakota’s teacher of the year
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s new teacher of the year was announced Thursday night. Alyssa Cassels, band instructor for grades 5-12 at Deuel School District in Clear Lake. Deb Jensen, kindergarten teacher for Viborg-Hurley School District. Loretta Knodel, who teaches third grade in Avon School District.
Don’t You Dare Shoot or Trap These Birds in South Dakota
South Dakota is home to a wide variety of birds. Some are native to the Mount Rushmore State, while others are just passing through. When it comes to our state, there are some very specific guidelines in place that prohibit the hunting and trapping of certain birds. Obviously, pheasants, grouse,...
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: 1984 pheasant opener
SPENCER, S.D. (KELO) — Hunters stalking fields in search of pheasants may be a bit disappointed this year. South Dakota game officials say the state’s pheasant population is down this season but their quick to add the drop should not affect hunting. Their records show there are still 3 million birds out there somewhere.
KLEM
New Iowa Farmland Price Record
A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
Republican lawmakers call for South Dakota special session on grocery tax
As inflation continues to drive food prices upwards, several South Dakota lawmakers are hoping to provide relief before the election.
Washington Examiner
South Dakota's school report card shows drop in attendance
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Department of Education's 2021-2022 school report card shows a drop in attendance from prior years while graduation rates remain stable. The statewide attendance rate dropped from a pre-pandemic rate of 92% to 86% during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the report released Thursday.
KELOLAND TV
SD Secretary of State named GM for SDREA
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Outgoing Secretary of State Steve Barnett will be the new general manager of the South Dakota Rural Electric Association. Barnett was named to the position in a news release Friday. SDREA Board President Don Heeren said Barnett possesses the leadership skills and experience to...
Oldest Restaurants That Still Exist In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa
As witnessed over the last few years it's been difficult for some businesses to keep their doors open and continue operations. Around the region, you will find some smaller establishments that know what it takes to keep that OPEN sign on. Generation after generation when people want to eat out,...
KELOLAND TV
Strong winds have once again returned
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true. Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.
KELOLAND TV
Hunters arriving for South Dakota pheasant season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While in-state hunters had a pheasant hunting season exclusively for them from October 8 to October 10, visitors from beyond South Dakota will have a pheasant hunting season launch on Saturday, October 15. The leaves are flaunting their fall colors right now, and the...
