DMPL and five other Iowa libraries to offer free digital literacy workshops, funded through national program

Halloween season kicks into high gear this weekend, with the Ghoulish Gala at Salisbury House, Naughty Nerds going bump & grind in the night at xBk and Last Hope Animal Rescue’s Wag-o-Ween at Big Grove! Don’t miss art, music, literature and more as well. Top pick of the weekend? ‘Annie Jr’ at the Des Moines Playhouse—part of the Penguin Project, a nationwide initiative to encourage performance opportunities to young artists with developmental disabilities. You’re never fully dressed without a smile!

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO