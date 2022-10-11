Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Taylor Party returns to Columbus, bringing Taylor Swift lovers together for the third timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Could this be the end for the Patriots running back?
During the draft and free agency earlier this year, the Patriots loaded up on running backs, despite having one of the best duos in the league. They selected Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. in the fourth and sixth rounds, primarily due to the absence of passing back James White, and also brought in Ty Montgomery to complete the roster.
NFL・
Ohio State Football: Michigan vs. Penn State has major implications on Big Ten
The Ohio State football team gets to kick back and relax this weekend as they are off. The Penn State vs. Michigan game is the one to watch on Saturday. The Ohio State football team is on its bye this weekend after a 6-0 start to the regular season. This is time for the Buckeyes to heal up and for the coaching staff to address some areas of the team that need some help.
Alabama Football: Insight on the Vols from an expert
Alabama football fans, an expert on the Tennessee Vols provided us with some valuable information on the Tennessee team. Our thanks to Caleb Calhoun at All For Tennessee for answering some questions. I did the same for Caleb, answering his questions about the Alabama Crimson Tide. What Caleb wrote from...
Cleveland Browns fans should get used to Deshaun Watson’s perpetual dark cloud
Deshaun Watson is being sued once again due to his disgusting antics. Now is a good time to remind fans that Deshaun Watson’s return against the Houston Texans is dependent on his behavior. So fans should worry about yet another woman suing Watson for his predatory behavior. The woman is suing Watson due to an encounter in 2020, in which she claims he was coerced into providing sexual acts against her will.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen: How two generational talents changed everything
On Sunday afternoon as millions of Americans come to the conclusion of a fairly lackluster noon slate of games, most of those tired eyes will turn their attention to what is certainly the game of the year thus far. The 4-1 Buffalo Bills travel to a very familiar place – Arrowhead Stadium – to take on the 4-1 Kansas City Chiefs. Two of the more rabid fanbases in the NFL will converge on football’s Mecca. Meats will be grilled and sauced, beers will be deleted from the face of the planet, and in reckless fashion, several folding tables will likely be broken in the parking lot leading up to the 3:25 kickoff on CBS.
FanSided
291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0