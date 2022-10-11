NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Last week we broke ground on the first of three new fire stations. This week we closed on the land for the second location. This station will be located next to the Ashley Furniture store on Nationway. It was another opportunity to say thank you to Bob Wirth for his willingness to work with the city on his land. We really needed this location, and Bob did not have to sell. I think he understood how important this location was for our public safety program and made the decision to help his city. Much appreciated, sir.

