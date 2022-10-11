ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/12/22–10/13/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Laramie Woman Arrested On Felony Possession

A woman is currently in jail on a felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge, according to a release by the Laramie Police Department. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 08:52 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of General Brees Road for a report of a suspicious female.
Cheyenne man pleads guilty to auto burglary and reduced joyriding charge

CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident pleaded guilty to auto burglary and joyriding in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The latter charge, formally known as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was reduced from felony auto theft after his attorney argued his client had never intended to keep the stolen Volkswagen Jetta or permanently deprive the owner of its use.
Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie

Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
(VIDEO) Cheyenne police seek plant vandals

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information to help identify suspects seen in surveillance video vandalizing foliage. “These perennial pirates were seen digging through planters behind the Paramount Café located at 1607 Capitol Avenue,” police said. “While it is nearing the...
Cheyenne Police Remind It’s Illegal to House a Runaway Child

Cheyenne police are still searching for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from home last month, and are reminding those who may be housing him that it is illegal to do so. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue, which sits just south of Dell Range Boulevard between N. College Drive and Dildine Elementary School, in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 25.
Citizens on Patrol volunteers clean Greater Cheyenne Greenway

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department’s Citizens on Patrol volunteers recently took advantage of this year’s warm fall weather to clean up the community. The Citizens on Patrol adopted a segment of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway and volunteers head out twice a year to clean it up.
Far-right group called “Oath Keepers” have infiltrated the LPD

An officer in the Laramie Police Department (LPD) was registered as a member of the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers according to membership data leaked by the non-profit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets) in September 2021. In February 2022 the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) notified the LPD that...
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (10/14/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Last week we broke ground on the first of three new fire stations. This week we closed on the land for the second location. This station will be located next to the Ashley Furniture store on Nationway. It was another opportunity to say thank you to Bob Wirth for his willingness to work with the city on his land. We really needed this location, and Bob did not have to sell. I think he understood how important this location was for our public safety program and made the decision to help his city. Much appreciated, sir.
Fatal crash North of Rock Springs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191. The Chevrolet entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2008 Ford F-250.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to motel fire on Wednesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue, with aid from the American Medical Response team, Black Hills Energy, and the Cheyenne Police Department, responded to a structure fire on Lincolnway yesterday morning, Oct. 12. At 11:28 a.m., CFR was dispatched to a blaze in the basement apartment at the Big...
