capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/12/22–10/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Supreme Court Rules Prison Term Stands For Man Who Shot Lover’s Husband
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man who shot his lover’s husband in the chest in Cheyenne five years ago after leaving his wife and kids behind in Nebraska may not have his prison sentence shortened, the Wyoming Supreme Court has ruled. Timothy Leners, 53,...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Laramie Woman Arrested On Felony Possession
A woman is currently in jail on a felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge, according to a release by the Laramie Police Department. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 08:52 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of General Brees Road for a report of a suspicious female.
oilcity.news
Cheyenne man pleads guilty to auto burglary and reduced joyriding charge
CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident pleaded guilty to auto burglary and joyriding in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The latter charge, formally known as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was reduced from felony auto theft after his attorney argued his client had never intended to keep the stolen Volkswagen Jetta or permanently deprive the owner of its use.
capcity.news
Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
bigfoot99.com
Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie
Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
cowboystatedaily.com
Appeal Denied For Wyoming Man Who Killed Girlfriend, Burned Down His Own Tattoo Parlor
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Torrington man who set his own tattoo parlor on fire and beat his girlfriend to death last year does not get to change his plea to “not guilty” nearly a year after he was sentenced to prison. Sean...
capcity.news
(VIDEO) Cheyenne police seek plant vandals
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information to help identify suspects seen in surveillance video vandalizing foliage. “These perennial pirates were seen digging through planters behind the Paramount Café located at 1607 Capitol Avenue,” police said. “While it is nearing the...
Cheyenne Police Remind It’s Illegal to House a Runaway Child
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from home last month, and are reminding those who may be housing him that it is illegal to do so. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue, which sits just south of Dell Range Boulevard between N. College Drive and Dildine Elementary School, in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 25.
capcity.news
Suspect charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting at vehicle in Cheyenne on Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police have arrested a suspect on multiple felony charges following a reported shooting on Monday afternoon, according to a department release on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the intersection of...
capcity.news
Citizens on Patrol volunteers clean Greater Cheyenne Greenway
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department’s Citizens on Patrol volunteers recently took advantage of this year’s warm fall weather to clean up the community. The Citizens on Patrol adopted a segment of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway and volunteers head out twice a year to clean it up.
Branding Iron Online
Far-right group called “Oath Keepers” have infiltrated the LPD
An officer in the Laramie Police Department (LPD) was registered as a member of the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers according to membership data leaked by the non-profit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets) in September 2021. In February 2022 the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) notified the LPD that...
$12K Trailer Stolen From Business on Cheyenne’s South Side
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help tracking down whoever stole an enclosed cargo trailer from a business in south Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the 2,000 block of E. Allison Road. Warner says a...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (10/14/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Last week we broke ground on the first of three new fire stations. This week we closed on the land for the second location. This station will be located next to the Ashley Furniture store on Nationway. It was another opportunity to say thank you to Bob Wirth for his willingness to work with the city on his land. We really needed this location, and Bob did not have to sell. I think he understood how important this location was for our public safety program and made the decision to help his city. Much appreciated, sir.
Firearms, fentanyl, and $44K; drug bust lands 5 suspects in custody
A long-term narcotics investigation, led by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and named "Operation Buy-In," has resulted in the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of an alarming amount of illegal drugs.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Fatal crash North of Rock Springs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191. The Chevrolet entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2008 Ford F-250.
sweetwaternow.com
Cheyenne Man Sentenced to Prison after Trafficking Fentanyl near an Elementary School
CHEYENNE — A 34-year-old Cheyenne man will serve time in prison after he was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school. He was also in possession of cocaine, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice District of Wyoming Office.
Cheyenne Police Announce Trunk Or Treat Event Later This Month
The Cheyenne Police Department has announced a Trunk or Treat event for October 28. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, the event will run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Center at 415 West 18th street.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to motel fire on Wednesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue, with aid from the American Medical Response team, Black Hills Energy, and the Cheyenne Police Department, responded to a structure fire on Lincolnway yesterday morning, Oct. 12. At 11:28 a.m., CFR was dispatched to a blaze in the basement apartment at the Big...
