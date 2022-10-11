Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Eyes on the Enemy: Scouting Penn State
Eyes on the Enemy is MBR's weekly preview of Michigan's upcoming opponent. It's that time of the year again. Michigan & Penn State are unequivocally good, but without any ranked wins between the two, this midseason matchup should answer plenty of questions about both programs. In 2021, Michigan TE Erick...
Scarlet Nation
Mike Hart contributing to team meetings by Zoom, return still unknown
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart has not been in the building this week but is making sure to contribute as much as he possibly can with the Wolverines preparing to take on Penn State on Saturday. With Hart sidelined for the foreseeable future after suffering a medical emergency against...
Scarlet Nation
Everything Kim Barnes Arico said at Big Ten Media Days
The Big Ten held its Media Days in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Each men's and women's coach was given about five minutes to talk about their team and answer any questions the media had. Here's everything women's basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico had to say. Opening statement. Thank you, commissioner Warren,...
