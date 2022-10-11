Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
Andy’s Frozen Custard opening 2nd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A second Andy’s Frozen Custard is coming to Lexington. The newest location will be on Richmond Road. The news comes after Andy’s Frozen Custard, a Missouri-based chain, recently opened a location on South Broadway. No word yet on a possible opening date, but...
WTVQ
Nicholasville winery closing after 25 years
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chrisman Mill Vineyards & Winery is closing its doors after serving Nicholasville for 25 years. The owners said after more than two decades of winemaking, serving food and drinks and entertaining the public, they’ve decided to “slow down a bit” and move back to Texas. For the past year, they tried to find new owners for the winery but weren’t successful.
WTVQ
UK, equine industry respond to horses in need after Eastern Kentucky flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — After flood waters receded in 13 Eastern Kentucky counties, an increased risk for disease spread by mosquitos, flies and ticks grew the need for vaccinations and control — so an equine industry group sprang into action to aid horses impacted in the areas. Fernanda...
WTVQ
Lexington elementary school surprised with over 700 packages of Lunchables
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A comical TikTok from a Lexington principal about the struggles of opening Lunchables for his students caught the attention of the Lunchables team — and they sent him some (or 725, to be exact) items that should…eventually help. Veteran educator Gerry Brooks posted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
UPDATE: “Housing is a human right” tenants chant marching to city hall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dozens of Lexington tenants with the Kentucky Tenants and the Lexington Tenants Union march downtown to rally for better protections for renters. The tenants making their way from the Robert F. Stevens courthouse to city hall where they addressed the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council asking for a “Tenant Bill of Rights”.
WTVQ
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS) — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered...
WTVQ
Faith leaders to host prayer vigil as Lexington ties record number of homicides
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Faith leaders and clergy will gather next week to pray for Lexington, homicide victims and for a solution to “Stop the Violence.”. The prayer vigil comes after Lexington has tied the record number of homicides for the city, with a little over two months left this year.
WTVQ
UK HealthCare opens new primary, urgent care clinic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky HealthCare is increasing healthcare access across the community and making care more convenient for patients with a new primary and urgent care clinic. It’s part of its 2025 strategic plan. The Fountain Court Primary and Urgent Care is located near Hamburg.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTVQ
Woodford Humane Society to operate on waitlist basis for dogs as shelter swells to 170% capacity
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — After an influx in surrenders, the Woodford County Humane Society is now operating at 170% capacity with dogs and puppies — and shared a stark warning Friday: “There is no room left.”. The adoption center took to the Woodford Sun, a newspaper covering...
WTVQ
Surviving Onward Sessions for homicide victims’ families begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police Department’s Victim Advocates will begin hosting Surviving Onward Session for homicide victims’ families every Tuesday night through mid-November. The SOS, which began Oct. 11 and will run to Nov. 15, is for families who have lost loved ones to homicides or...
WTVQ
AAA raises awareness for Kentucky’s Move Over Law
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- AAA is raising awareness on Kentucky’s Move Over Law, which looks to protect those who put their lives on the line while keeping roads and drivers safe. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, 28 people were killed in Kentucky after being hit while outside...
WTVQ
Two weeks left for Kentucky flood survivors to apply with FEMA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Eastern Kentucky homeowners and renters who sustained damage to their property from the July floods have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Friday, Oct. 28, to apply for FEMA assistance for survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Investigation after deadly collision in Scott County
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash. It happened Tuesday night at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle in Georgetown. The Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was traveling southbound on Lexington Road, when the driver of a car tried to turn left from Lexington Road onto McClelland Circle.
WTVQ
Tenants plan to rally Thursday for better protections, proposing a “Tenants Bill of Rights”
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Many tenants in Lexington say they’re fed up with evictions, rent increases, and poor housing conditions. And on Thursday, some of those renters plan to rally for their rights. Renters like Stephanie Hensley, a mom of three children. Her latest family addition is baby Haley Leia...
WTVQ
Student-run program provides free access to physical therapy
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – When we think of medical care that everyone should have access to, our first thought may not be physical therapy. Those services, however, can mean the difference between being able to work and live your life without pain, and not. A program through the University...
WTVQ
Changes coming to leaf disposal
Directors of Streets and Roads Rob Allen said vacuuming is a personnel- and resource-intensive service they don’t have the ability to maintain this year. For those who choose to pick up leaves, residents with city waste service will have weekly pick-up of yard waste on regular service days. Waste Management employees will collect grey yard carts each week, except the week of Thanksgiving. To order a grey cart or replace a damaged cart contact LexCall at 859-425-2255. Yard waste bags will be collected each week. Though carts will not be collected Thanksgiving week, yard waste bags will be picked up. Yard waste coupons for bags were included in the “At Your Service” newsletter delivered to homes with city waste service in early September. A postcard with additional coupons will be delivered in early November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Garrard Co. high schoolers experience impaired driving simulator
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Garrard County high schoolers got a chance to experience impaired driving during a simulator experience Wednesday, known as the Arrive Alive tour. The state Office of Highway Safety sponsors the tour, which is dubbed the nation’s No. 1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness...
WTVQ
Nicholasville police looking for teens in 2 separate vandalism cases
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police in Nicholasville continue to search for teenagers in connection to two separate vandalism investigations. Investigators say some teens caught on security camera reportedly damaged Halloween inflatable decorations in the Burley Ridge neighborhood. A separate criminal investigation is underway for the reported cutting and burning...
WTVQ
Nicholasville police seize large amount of meth, over $3,000
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police seized a large amount of meth and over $3,000 from a traffic stop Tuesday. According to police, a Drug Enforcement Unit operation was conducted with K-9 Macho. During the operation, officers made a traffic stop and allegedly found 318 grams of methamphetamine and $3,339 in a vehicle.
Comments / 0