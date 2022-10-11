Directors of Streets and Roads Rob Allen said vacuuming is a personnel- and resource-intensive service they don’t have the ability to maintain this year. For those who choose to pick up leaves, residents with city waste service will have weekly pick-up of yard waste on regular service days. Waste Management employees will collect grey yard carts each week, except the week of Thanksgiving. To order a grey cart or replace a damaged cart contact LexCall at 859-425-2255. Yard waste bags will be collected each week. Though carts will not be collected Thanksgiving week, yard waste bags will be picked up. Yard waste coupons for bags were included in the “At Your Service” newsletter delivered to homes with city waste service in early September. A postcard with additional coupons will be delivered in early November.

FAYETTE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO