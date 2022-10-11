ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ruben Alfaro
3d ago

Typical liberal crying about everything that doesn't go there way. She knows that O'Pork isn't going to accomplish anything but run his mouth and well Vallejo carries no momentum either.

2d ago

When you have city mayors and city managers who are democrats in our border towns and leaving the democrat party because they have been abandoned by the power democrat leadership in Washington, that speaks volumes about the failures at the border! Just as one of my friends in Brownsville said, “ We haven’t left the Democratic Party, they left us!” I pray that one day, far right Republicans and far left Democrats move back to center and together we make America great again.

Not Kidding
3d ago

The People of South Texas can see through the Un-American liberal/democrat agenda.

KSAT 12

Beto O’Rourke championed bipartisanship in Congress. It wouldn’t be that easy as governor.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beating Gov. Greg Abbott would be only the beginning of Beto O’Rourke’s challenges. In a state where Republicans will likely maintain control of the Legislature and all, or a majority, of statewide offices, the proud Democrat would face an avalanche of resistance from across the aisle while trying to deliver on campaign promises.
Larry Lease

Texas Senator Ted Cruz Manages to Keep Law License After Public Demands

Efforts to strip Ted Cruz's law license over the 2020 election fight have failed.RK/Unsplash. The State Bar of Texas is allowing Ted Cruz to keep his law license after a complaint was filed against Senator Ted Cruz over his role in Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 loss. Cruz said the dismissal proved the allegation was baseless. Dallas News reports that, the bar found that it had no jurisdiction because Cruz, trying to help Trump, was not acting as his lawyer. The original complaint was filed in May by the 65 Project. This watchdog group demanded Cruz be stripped of his law license.
CBS DFW

Poll results for Texas governor vary widely among Hispanic voters

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke campaign across Texas, they have focused a lot of effort on the Latino community.Jason Villalba, CEO and board chair of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, a non-partisan, non-profit group whose mission is to better understand the Latino population in Texas, said his organization expects 27% of the vote next month in Texas will be cast by Hispanics.  "Hispanics all across Texas share some level of history and understanding, cultural affinity, but their politics are quite different all around the state," Villalba said.You can see that in recent polls...
MySanAntonio

Beto O’Rourke catches Gov. Greg Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch

Beto O’Rourke officially caught up to Gov. Greg Abbott in fundraising for the governor’s race late last month, erasing Abbott’s once-formidable cash-on-hand advantage. New campaign finance reports show O’Rourke ended the latest reporting period, July 1 through Sept. 29, with $16.47 million cash on hand. Abbott had $16.35 million in the bank.
Gizmodo

Complaint from Prominent Election Denier, Gregg Phillips, Led to Arrest of Election Tech CEO, Eugene Yu

True the Vote, the Texas-based non-profit that’s dedicated itself to denying the validity of the 2020 election and spreading conspiracy theories about voter fraud, was directly involved in the arrest of the CEO of a small election software company earlier this month. A complaint from Gregg Phillips, a True the Vote board member, first spurred the LA County District Attorney’s office to investigate the company, Konnech.
Click2Houston.com

Dawn Buckingham and Jay Kleberg vie for open land commissioner seat overseeing the Alamo and disaster relief funds

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As the Nov. 8 midterm election nears, most eyes across Texas are on high-profile races such as those for governor, attorney general and the Legislature. But Texas voters will also choose a new land commissioner in the race between state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, and Democratic conservationist Jay Kleberg.
KSAT 12

Dan Patrick targets rural Texas in media-shy bus tour

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On one weekday morning in late August, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign had an announcement to make: After laying low throughout the summer, he was ramping up his reelection effort with a statewide bus tour, with plans to make 131 stops.
houstoniannews.com

Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU

Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
