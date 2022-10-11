Read full article on original website
Ruben Alfaro
3d ago
Typical liberal crying about everything that doesn't go there way. She knows that O'Pork isn't going to accomplish anything but run his mouth and well Vallejo carries no momentum either.
Reply
9
AP_001788.a5e3873e99bd4a8c906b7e261d5988ee.1510
2d ago
When you have city mayors and city managers who are democrats in our border towns and leaving the democrat party because they have been abandoned by the power democrat leadership in Washington, that speaks volumes about the failures at the border! Just as one of my friends in Brownsville said, “ We haven’t left the Democratic Party, they left us!” I pray that one day, far right Republicans and far left Democrats move back to center and together we make America great again.
Reply
3
Not Kidding
3d ago
The People of South Texas can see through the Un-American liberal/democrat agenda.
Reply
10
Related
KSAT 12
Beto O’Rourke championed bipartisanship in Congress. It wouldn’t be that easy as governor.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beating Gov. Greg Abbott would be only the beginning of Beto O’Rourke’s challenges. In a state where Republicans will likely maintain control of the Legislature and all, or a majority, of statewide offices, the proud Democrat would face an avalanche of resistance from across the aisle while trying to deliver on campaign promises.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz Manages to Keep Law License After Public Demands
Efforts to strip Ted Cruz's law license over the 2020 election fight have failed.RK/Unsplash. The State Bar of Texas is allowing Ted Cruz to keep his law license after a complaint was filed against Senator Ted Cruz over his role in Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 loss. Cruz said the dismissal proved the allegation was baseless. Dallas News reports that, the bar found that it had no jurisdiction because Cruz, trying to help Trump, was not acting as his lawyer. The original complaint was filed in May by the 65 Project. This watchdog group demanded Cruz be stripped of his law license.
Dallas Observer
Watchdog Still Fighting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and AG Ken Paxton in Public Records Lawsuit
The Washington, D.C.-based watchdog organization American Oversight is still locked in a court battle with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over a lawsuit requesting that they release certain public records, including communications with gun advocacy groups and others related to the U.S. Capitol riot. American...
Poll results for Texas governor vary widely among Hispanic voters
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke campaign across Texas, they have focused a lot of effort on the Latino community.Jason Villalba, CEO and board chair of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, a non-partisan, non-profit group whose mission is to better understand the Latino population in Texas, said his organization expects 27% of the vote next month in Texas will be cast by Hispanics. "Hispanics all across Texas share some level of history and understanding, cultural affinity, but their politics are quite different all around the state," Villalba said.You can see that in recent polls...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MySanAntonio
Beto O’Rourke catches Gov. Greg Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch
Beto O’Rourke officially caught up to Gov. Greg Abbott in fundraising for the governor’s race late last month, erasing Abbott’s once-formidable cash-on-hand advantage. New campaign finance reports show O’Rourke ended the latest reporting period, July 1 through Sept. 29, with $16.47 million cash on hand. Abbott had $16.35 million in the bank.
Beto O’Rourke Stepping On Gov. Greg Abbotts Heels, New Poll Shows
With less than a month to go for election day, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is stepping on Gov. Greg Abbott’s heels, just four percentage points away,. according to the latest poll by Marist Texas. Among registered voters statewide, Abbott polled 49% compared to O’Rourke’s 45%, including those who...
How dark money flows into Texas elections advertising — and the Supreme Court cases that got us here
A mysterious new group called Coulda Been Worse, LLC released its latest television advertisement, targeting top Texas Republican leaders and blaming them for problems following the 2021 winter storm.
KTBS
Beto O'Rourke endorses Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson in East Texas congressional race
TYLER, Texas - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke has endorsed Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson in his bid to represent East Texas in Congress. Jefferson is running against Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, in the Texas Congressional District 1 seat, in the Nov. 8 election.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas oil billionaires invest big in Lina Hidalgo's challenger
Oil magnates Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks have Alexandra del Moral Mealer's biggest funders.
Mother's Against Greg Abbott Make a Viral Video Attacking Governor Abbott
A new ad surfaces on Twitter and attacks Texas Governor Greg Abbott who is seeking his third re-election as governor. The election is on November 8 as he faces Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
news4sanantonio.com
News 4 San Antonio Exclusive: Gov. Greg Abbott talks migrants, abortion, Uvalde, and more
Governor Greg Abbott made a visit to San Antonio on Thursday. The Governor was in town giving the keynote address at the luncheon for the Asian-American Alliance. The event was held at NU-STAR Energy headquarters where Abbott touted economic growth in the Lone Star State. News 4 San Antonio sat...
How to vote by mail in Texas
With elections just around the corner, some are considering other options of voting as opposed to heading to the polls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Candidates for Texas' Congressional District 1 receive major endorsements
TYLER, Texas — Two endorsements came out from major political figures for both candidates running for Congressional District 1 here in East Texas. On Monday former President Donald Trump endorsed Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. Then on Tuesday democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke endorsed Moran's challenger Jrmar "JJ" Jefferson.
Gizmodo
Complaint from Prominent Election Denier, Gregg Phillips, Led to Arrest of Election Tech CEO, Eugene Yu
True the Vote, the Texas-based non-profit that’s dedicated itself to denying the validity of the 2020 election and spreading conspiracy theories about voter fraud, was directly involved in the arrest of the CEO of a small election software company earlier this month. A complaint from Gregg Phillips, a True the Vote board member, first spurred the LA County District Attorney’s office to investigate the company, Konnech.
Click2Houston.com
Dawn Buckingham and Jay Kleberg vie for open land commissioner seat overseeing the Alamo and disaster relief funds
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As the Nov. 8 midterm election nears, most eyes across Texas are on high-profile races such as those for governor, attorney general and the Legislature. But Texas voters will also choose a new land commissioner in the race between state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, and Democratic conservationist Jay Kleberg.
KSAT 12
Dan Patrick targets rural Texas in media-shy bus tour
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On one weekday morning in late August, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign had an announcement to make: After laying low throughout the summer, he was ramping up his reelection effort with a statewide bus tour, with plans to make 131 stops.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Texas election law brings changes for voters and elections officials
DALLAS — Tuesday is the deadline for Texans to register to vote in the 2022 midterm election with Election Day just weeks away. “We believe the turnout for this election is going to be robust, so we are planning accordingly,” said Dallas County Election Administrator Michael Scarpello. Since...
Beto says, "Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas."
"Greg Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas. I will expand Medicaid so we help more people see a doctor, create 300,000 jobs a year, keep hospitals open, and reduce our property taxes." Beto O'Rourke.
houstoniannews.com
Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU
Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
Comments / 13