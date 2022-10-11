ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deridder, LA

westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for Hat Owner

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Runaway juvenile: Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. On Wednesday,...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

BPSO investigating multiple forced-entry burglaries

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of multiple daytime forced-entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community on October 13. BPSO said two Black males were witnessed inside a victim’s residence, committing a burglary. The suspects are believed to be traveling in an...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people found dead in a 7th Street home Thursday appeared to have been dead since Tuesday, authorities said. Both Lee Edward Ardoin, 62, and Sandra Reder Ardoin, 60, had gunshot wounds when they were found, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. A third person...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Former Leesville City Marshal Employee Arrested

Vernon Parish, La – In March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) regarding a criminal complaint on a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee identified as 47-year-old Gary Scott allegedly misappropriated funds while employed by the Marshal’s Office.
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 13, 2022. Charles Cameron Keene, 50, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Ahmad Jamal Melanson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug. Justin Joseph Woods, 28, Lake Charles:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Recently hired Allen Correctional officer accused of soliciting minor

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man is accused of soliciting a minor, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E. Ryan Keeton was arrested on Oct. 13 and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail for computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

APD seeking armed robbery suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is seeking a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that happened on October 13 at a business on Lakeside Drive. APD received a report of an armed robbery around 7 p.m. in which an unknown man entered the business, wearing all black, including a black hoodie and a ski mask. He produced a handgun and demanded money. The victim gave him an undetermined amount of cash and the man fled on foot.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
L'Observateur

Leesville Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Vernon Parish– In October 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation into the computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images. As a result...
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

DeRidder, Leesville showdown named Week 7 MedExpress Game of the Week

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the first time this season, the KALB Sports roadshow will take us to Vernon Parish for the MedExpress Game of the Week. As voted on by the fans, the 101st meeting between DeRidder (4-2) and Leesville (5-1) wins our Week 7 prestige matchup. Since 1910, the two schools separated just 30 minutes apart, have continued one of the oldest rivalries in the state.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Fire breaks out at apartment complex next to Grand Theater

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Southwood Terrance in Alexandria, which is right next to the Grand Theater. The Alexandria Fire Department received the call at 3:44 p.m. and the first unit arrived five minutes later. The fire was officially controlled at 4:08 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

LSP Cadet Class 102 application deadline

Mary Margaret Ellison previews tonight's Game of the Week: DeRidder vs Leesville!. The 10th annual Women in Business Conference wrapped up on Friday, October 14. After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 7 of high school football. Updated: 3...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

After man shot by police, 2 additional bodies found in LC home

A man was shot by a Lake Charles Police officer after the department responded to an incident Thursday morning at a home on 7th Street, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Derek Senegal. After he was shot, the man retreated into the home. Officers later discovered the man’s body...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Early morning fire on Hope and Kelly Streets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the corner of Hope and Kelly Streets. AFD was dispatched around 1:34 a.m. to a fully involved two-story structure fire. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
calcasieu.info

Authorities Asking for Help in October 8 Sulphur Vehicle Burglary Case

Authorities Asking for Help in October 8 Sulphur Vehicle Burglary Case. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 12, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of English Ivy Circle in Sulphur, Louisiana between October 8th at 8 am and October 11th at 9 pm.
SULPHUR, LA

