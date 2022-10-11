LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the first time this season, the KALB Sports roadshow will take us to Vernon Parish for the MedExpress Game of the Week. As voted on by the fans, the 101st meeting between DeRidder (4-2) and Leesville (5-1) wins our Week 7 prestige matchup. Since 1910, the two schools separated just 30 minutes apart, have continued one of the oldest rivalries in the state.

LEESVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO