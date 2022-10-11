ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation International News

Boeing Business Jets Emerges Energized from Max Grounding

Boeing Business Jets (Static Display AD_305) appears to have weathered the most damaging effects of the grounding of the 737 Max airliner and the subsequent Covid crisis, as the company reported on the eve of NBAA-BACE 2022 that it has now met all delivery commitments to date. Collecting four orders for BBJs this year, Boeing's business aviation division has in fact benefited from pent-up demand for business jets during the pandemic and has entered advanced negotiations for further BBJ Max and widebody BBJ contracts, according to its president, Erika Pearson.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation International News

Airbus Corporate Helicopters Turns Five

Marking the fifth anniversary of its launch at NBAA-BACE 2017, Airbus Corporate Helicopters (Static AD_107) is eschewing the exhibition hall at this year’s show in favor of “focusing all our efforts on presenting our aircraft at the static park” at Orlando Executive Airport. There, the company is presenting its medium twin ACH145, said Airbus Corporate Helicopters head Frederic Lemos.
ORLANDO, FL
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Partner SK On Signs Lithium Deal With Lake Resources

While Ford and SK On – the EV battery-focused division of SK Innovation – finalized a new joint venture dubbed BlueOvalSK back in July, the South Korean company isn’t done expanding its own side of the business by a long shot. In fact, SK On is investing $22 billion in its U.S.-based manufacturing operations alone in the coming years, and is also in the process of beefing up its European presence as well. However, SK has also been hard at work shoring up partnerships with other companies – including Atom Power and Global Lithium Resources – as it aims to secure the raw materials it needs to support those expansions. Now, SK has announced its latest such deal, this time with Lake Resources.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Hitachi Energy will expand its Virginia power transformer factory to meet soaring US demand

Global sustainable energy giant Hitachi Energy today announced that it will spend more than $37 million to expand and upgrade its power transformer factory in South Boston, Virginia. This is in response to soaring demand for power transformers from utility companies that are scrambling to accommodate the renewable energy boom after the Biden administration passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf Air#Business Industry#Linus Business#Aerotec
Aviation International News

Hadid Aims To Further Streamline International Trip Planning

Dubai, UAE-based Hadid International Services (Booth 1672) is out in force at this year’s NBAA show to connect with customers in person and show off its latest products and services. “I am looking forward to catching up with customers and exploring new technology, new aircraft, innovations, and perspectives," said Jacqueline Simmons, the company's business development manager for the U.S., and Latin America. "The show is also a good place to gauge the sentiment in the market and get a feel for where the industry is heading.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation International News

Cargolux Finalizes Boeing 777-8 Freighter Order

Cargolux on Wednesday finalized an order for 10 Boeing 777-8 Freighters and secured options on another six during a signing ceremony at the airline’s headquarters in Luxembourg. Cargolux plans to replace its aging 747-400s with the freighter version of the 777X program’s smaller of two variants, several delays to which have pushed back expected certification to 2027. Boeing expects to deliver the first 777-8F to launch customer Qatar Airways, which placed a firm order for 34 of the twinjets in January. Cargolux identified the 777-8 as its “preferred choice” to replace its 747-400s during July’s Farnborough Airshow. Boeing previously listed the order as unidentified on its orders and deliveries website.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

BAE Systems’ Viper Memory Loader Verifier II will improve F-16 maintenance cybersecurity

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II (MLV II), a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005742/en/ BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II, a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. (Credit: BAE Systems)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation

The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes

Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

BAE Systems’ Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit Passes Critical Test

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- BAE Systems has successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit ( LR-PGK ) for 155mm artillery projectiles from the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) at Yuma Proving Ground, demonstrating airframe structural survivability under extreme firing conditions. The LR-PGK improves the accuracy of unguided artillery projectiles with low-cost navigation and guidance technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005127/en/ BAE Systems successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit for 155mm artillery shells from the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery, demonstrating structural survivability under extreme firing conditions. (Source: BAE Systems)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
getnews.info

Ron Bauer Thinks the Lithium Battery Shortage is the Greatest Barrier to the Expansion of the EV Market

Nowadays, the electrification of personal transportation is accelerating at a rate that even its most enthusiastic proponents could not have imagined a few short years ago. In several nations, government requirements will expedite progress. According to Facts and Factors, the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market is expected to surpass $980 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2028.
ECONOMY
MotorTrend Magazine

Hondas, LG Batteries Announce $3.5 Billion Investment in Ohio Battery Plant

With Honda beginning to take the path of full electrification for their U.S. models, the Japanese automaker needed a battery plant local to their facilities. Now, LG Energy Solutions and Honda have formed a joint venture to build a battery plant just an hour south of their R&D center in Raymond, Ohio, to supply Honda with the batteries it needs for its future BEV models, like the 2024 Honda Prologue being codeveloped with GM (which, incidentally, happens to use GM's Ultium battery technology manufactured in a joint venture with LG).
RAYMOND, OH
teslarati.com

Stellantis secures battery materials ahead of 2030 electrification goal

Stellantis has announced that they have signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with mining company GME Resources to provide them nickel and cobalt sulfate for EV batteries. Stellantis has an aggressive electrification goal; 100% of European sales and 50% of US sales being electric by 2030. Reuters reports that the company...
ECONOMY
Aviation International News

Air Culinaire Sees Growing Appetite for Flight Catering

It’s been a busy past few years for Air Culinaire. While the world has grappled with the Covid pandemic, the Universal Weather and Aviation subsidiary, which operates 23 kitchens in the U.S. and Europe, has been expanding many of its facilities in the face of increased activity. “Our business...
INDUSTRY
Aviation International News

VistaJet Continues Strong Growth with Unified Fleet

Charter fleet owner-operator VistaJet International (Booth 2457B) is revealing at NBAA-BACE the results of its global fleet expansion, the fruit of an aggressive acquisition strategy that began with its 2018 purchase of XOJet and continued this year with its roll-ups of charter operators Jet Edge in the U.S. and Germany’s Air Hamburg.
ORLANDO, FL
Aviation International News

LHT adds VIP and Government Customers in the Americas Market

It might be thought that the U.S. market, which consists of two-thirds of the world’s business jets, would be important to Lufthansa Technik’s (LHT, booth 2881) VIP and special missions unit, but this is not the case. While it does offer VIP customers C-check capabilities at its factory in U.S. territory Puerto Rico, it does not have any VIP or maintenance shops in the continental U.S.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

GM is starting an energy storage subsidiary to take on the Tesla Powerwall

General Motors is starting its own energy storage business using its Ultium battery packs to power homes and charge cars as well as to feed power back into the grid when needed. The new business unit, called GM Energy, will consist of Ultium Home, Ultium Commercial and Ultium Charge 360...
INDUSTRY
Aviation International News

Fargo Jet Center Breaks Ground on Major Hangar Complex

Fargo Jet Center (FJC), the lone FBO at Hector International Airport (KFAR) in North Dakota, has broken ground on a 112,000-sq-ft hangar and office complex. The $22 million project will consist of a 27,000-sq-ft maintenance hangar to house the company’s growing Part 145 repair station, and a 23,000-sq-ft hangar dedicated to FJC’s aircraft special-mission modification business and aerospace engineering department. Both hangars will feature 30-foot-high doors to accommodate ultra-long-range aircraft.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy