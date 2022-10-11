Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Boeing Business Jets Emerges Energized from Max Grounding
Boeing Business Jets (Static Display AD_305) appears to have weathered the most damaging effects of the grounding of the 737 Max airliner and the subsequent Covid crisis, as the company reported on the eve of NBAA-BACE 2022 that it has now met all delivery commitments to date. Collecting four orders for BBJs this year, Boeing's business aviation division has in fact benefited from pent-up demand for business jets during the pandemic and has entered advanced negotiations for further BBJ Max and widebody BBJ contracts, according to its president, Erika Pearson.
Aviation International News
Airbus Corporate Helicopters Turns Five
Marking the fifth anniversary of its launch at NBAA-BACE 2017, Airbus Corporate Helicopters (Static AD_107) is eschewing the exhibition hall at this year’s show in favor of “focusing all our efforts on presenting our aircraft at the static park” at Orlando Executive Airport. There, the company is presenting its medium twin ACH145, said Airbus Corporate Helicopters head Frederic Lemos.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Partner SK On Signs Lithium Deal With Lake Resources
While Ford and SK On – the EV battery-focused division of SK Innovation – finalized a new joint venture dubbed BlueOvalSK back in July, the South Korean company isn’t done expanding its own side of the business by a long shot. In fact, SK On is investing $22 billion in its U.S.-based manufacturing operations alone in the coming years, and is also in the process of beefing up its European presence as well. However, SK has also been hard at work shoring up partnerships with other companies – including Atom Power and Global Lithium Resources – as it aims to secure the raw materials it needs to support those expansions. Now, SK has announced its latest such deal, this time with Lake Resources.
electrek.co
Hitachi Energy will expand its Virginia power transformer factory to meet soaring US demand
Global sustainable energy giant Hitachi Energy today announced that it will spend more than $37 million to expand and upgrade its power transformer factory in South Boston, Virginia. This is in response to soaring demand for power transformers from utility companies that are scrambling to accommodate the renewable energy boom after the Biden administration passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August.
Aviation International News
Hadid Aims To Further Streamline International Trip Planning
Dubai, UAE-based Hadid International Services (Booth 1672) is out in force at this year’s NBAA show to connect with customers in person and show off its latest products and services. “I am looking forward to catching up with customers and exploring new technology, new aircraft, innovations, and perspectives," said Jacqueline Simmons, the company's business development manager for the U.S., and Latin America. "The show is also a good place to gauge the sentiment in the market and get a feel for where the industry is heading.”
Aviation International News
Cargolux Finalizes Boeing 777-8 Freighter Order
Cargolux on Wednesday finalized an order for 10 Boeing 777-8 Freighters and secured options on another six during a signing ceremony at the airline’s headquarters in Luxembourg. Cargolux plans to replace its aging 747-400s with the freighter version of the 777X program’s smaller of two variants, several delays to which have pushed back expected certification to 2027. Boeing expects to deliver the first 777-8F to launch customer Qatar Airways, which placed a firm order for 34 of the twinjets in January. Cargolux identified the 777-8 as its “preferred choice” to replace its 747-400s during July’s Farnborough Airshow. Boeing previously listed the order as unidentified on its orders and deliveries website.
BAE Systems’ Viper Memory Loader Verifier II will improve F-16 maintenance cybersecurity
FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II (MLV II), a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005742/en/ BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II, a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. (Credit: BAE Systems)
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
The US’ first wind-solar-battery project is now online and can power around 100,000 homes
The first utility-scale energy plant of its kind combining solar power, wind power, and battery storage opened up recently and started providing power in North America. The project, called Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, is co-owned by NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Portland General Electric (PGE). Located in northern Oregon, the...
Cobalt mine officially opening Friday in Salmon-Challis National Forest
BOISE, Idaho — The Gem State is home to the Idaho Cobalt Belt, which is one of the biggest cobalt deposits in the U.S. Cobalt is a metal often used to make batteries for electric vehicles. Since demand for EVs are rapidly growing, so is demand for cobalt. “Having...
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
BAE Systems’ Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit Passes Critical Test
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- BAE Systems has successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit ( LR-PGK ) for 155mm artillery projectiles from the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) at Yuma Proving Ground, demonstrating airframe structural survivability under extreme firing conditions. The LR-PGK improves the accuracy of unguided artillery projectiles with low-cost navigation and guidance technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005127/en/ BAE Systems successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit for 155mm artillery shells from the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery, demonstrating structural survivability under extreme firing conditions. (Source: BAE Systems)
getnews.info
Ron Bauer Thinks the Lithium Battery Shortage is the Greatest Barrier to the Expansion of the EV Market
Nowadays, the electrification of personal transportation is accelerating at a rate that even its most enthusiastic proponents could not have imagined a few short years ago. In several nations, government requirements will expedite progress. According to Facts and Factors, the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market is expected to surpass $980 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2028.
MotorTrend Magazine
Hondas, LG Batteries Announce $3.5 Billion Investment in Ohio Battery Plant
With Honda beginning to take the path of full electrification for their U.S. models, the Japanese automaker needed a battery plant local to their facilities. Now, LG Energy Solutions and Honda have formed a joint venture to build a battery plant just an hour south of their R&D center in Raymond, Ohio, to supply Honda with the batteries it needs for its future BEV models, like the 2024 Honda Prologue being codeveloped with GM (which, incidentally, happens to use GM's Ultium battery technology manufactured in a joint venture with LG).
teslarati.com
Stellantis secures battery materials ahead of 2030 electrification goal
Stellantis has announced that they have signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with mining company GME Resources to provide them nickel and cobalt sulfate for EV batteries. Stellantis has an aggressive electrification goal; 100% of European sales and 50% of US sales being electric by 2030. Reuters reports that the company...
Aviation International News
Air Culinaire Sees Growing Appetite for Flight Catering
It’s been a busy past few years for Air Culinaire. While the world has grappled with the Covid pandemic, the Universal Weather and Aviation subsidiary, which operates 23 kitchens in the U.S. and Europe, has been expanding many of its facilities in the face of increased activity. “Our business...
Aviation International News
VistaJet Continues Strong Growth with Unified Fleet
Charter fleet owner-operator VistaJet International (Booth 2457B) is revealing at NBAA-BACE the results of its global fleet expansion, the fruit of an aggressive acquisition strategy that began with its 2018 purchase of XOJet and continued this year with its roll-ups of charter operators Jet Edge in the U.S. and Germany’s Air Hamburg.
Aviation International News
LHT adds VIP and Government Customers in the Americas Market
It might be thought that the U.S. market, which consists of two-thirds of the world’s business jets, would be important to Lufthansa Technik’s (LHT, booth 2881) VIP and special missions unit, but this is not the case. While it does offer VIP customers C-check capabilities at its factory in U.S. territory Puerto Rico, it does not have any VIP or maintenance shops in the continental U.S.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GM is starting an energy storage subsidiary to take on the Tesla Powerwall
General Motors is starting its own energy storage business using its Ultium battery packs to power homes and charge cars as well as to feed power back into the grid when needed. The new business unit, called GM Energy, will consist of Ultium Home, Ultium Commercial and Ultium Charge 360...
Aviation International News
Fargo Jet Center Breaks Ground on Major Hangar Complex
Fargo Jet Center (FJC), the lone FBO at Hector International Airport (KFAR) in North Dakota, has broken ground on a 112,000-sq-ft hangar and office complex. The $22 million project will consist of a 27,000-sq-ft maintenance hangar to house the company’s growing Part 145 repair station, and a 23,000-sq-ft hangar dedicated to FJC’s aircraft special-mission modification business and aerospace engineering department. Both hangars will feature 30-foot-high doors to accommodate ultra-long-range aircraft.
