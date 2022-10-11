ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Westmoreland campus clippings: Pitt-Greensburg soccer players honored

By Bill Beckner
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Pitt-Greensburg was the place for soccer awards last week.

The Bobcats women’s team had a pair of honorees as senior Ashley Lucas was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference South Player of the Month.

Her teammate, freshman Megan Hickey, was tabbed the ECAC South Region Rookie of the Month.

And on the men’s side, freshman Caleb Yuricha (Norwin) was named the ECAC South Rookie of the Month.

Lucas tallied 15 points last month — 7 goals and an assist — to pace the Bobcats (9-3-1, 2-0 AMCC). She had a pair of two-goal games against Geneva and John Carroll.

Hickey rang up nine goals and two assists over nine games. She had two goals against Allegheny, Waynesburg and Geneva, adding an assist.

Yuricha had seven goals in September and leads the AMCC in goals and points. He had a career-high two goals against Carlow, giving him eight for the season for UPG (5-3-4, 1-0-1).

Men’s golf

Grove City: Sophomore Luke Kimmich (Franklin Regional) posted his best collegiate finish with a second place at the Clarion Hal Hansen Invitational at Grove City Country Club. Kimmich shot 78-70 for a 36-hole total of 148, one shot behind medalist Abe Holmes of Gannon. The 70 was the low round of the tournament.

Kimmich also plays on the Wolverines’ soccer team.

Women’s volleyball

Saint Vincent: Carly Augustine (Latrobe) had 12 kills, 13 digs and 11 assists to power the Bearcats (12-4, 2-0 PAC) past Bethany, 3-2.

Luciana Polk added 25 digs and Kaelyn Staples had eight kills in the win.

Seton Hill: Freshman Elizabeth Kolkowski had a season-high 14 kills and three blocks, while sophomore Paige Cole had 11 kills and 21 digs, and sophomore Abby Oesterling added 21 assists as the Griffins (12-7, 3-5 PSAC) rallied past Slippery Rock, 3-2.

Men’s cross country

Cal (Pa.): Senior Mason Jobe (Greensburg Salem) took 13th place with a time of 26 minutes, 19.5 seconds at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational at Schenley Park.

Women’s cross country

Cal (Pa.): Junior Malia Anderson (Greensburg Salem) finished fourth with a time of 18:55.5 at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational at Schenley Park.

Anderson has been the Vulcans’ top finisher in three races this season.

Seton Hill: The Griffins finished second at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational as sophomore Hannah Smrcka finish first individually.

Women’s tennis

Pitt-Greensburg: Junior Abby Rosman was named the AMCC Player of the Week after she went 6-0 in singles and doubles play across three matches for the Bobcats.

Saint Vincent: Freshman Carolina Walters (Latrobe) went 4-1 last week playing No. 1 singles and doubles. She defeated Emily Ruhlman of Pitt-Greensburg, the two-time AMCC player of the year, and closed the regular season with an 11-3 record at singles (6-2 doubles).

Administration

Penn State New Kensington: Dr. Renee Brown-Antonelli was named athletic director, following the resignation of Megan Bratkovich.

A Mt. Alvernia graduate, Brown-Antonelli formerly was the assistant athletic director at Penn State Beaver.

She was a standout basketball player in the WPIAL and at Edinboro.

She was an assistant basketball coach at Pitt-Johnstown.

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

