Biden Visiting California 10.12.2022
Joe Biden is making a three-state swing out west this week. He visited Colorado yesterday. He’s arriving in California today and then he’ll stop in Oregon. The midterm strategy for the broadly unpopular president is to promote his administration’s accomplishments. He’ll try to rally the party faithful....
North County Weather 10.14.2022
Sunshine today, highs near 86 in Paso Robles. 81 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 52. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, high’s near 70 in Paso Robles. 68 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. We’ll see sunny skies through this weekend. Highs in the upper 70’s Sunday. Then warming up to 90 by Wednesday.
