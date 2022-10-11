Sunshine today, highs near 86 in Paso Robles. 81 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 52. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, high’s near 70 in Paso Robles. 68 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. We’ll see sunny skies through this weekend. Highs in the upper 70’s Sunday. Then warming up to 90 by Wednesday.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO