A healthcare provider from Margate is accused of taking advantage of an elderly client by repeatedly taking money out of his bank account until he was overdrawn. Sandra May Hudson, 57, was employed by Care Partners Nursing Services at the time she was given the responsibility of caring for a man who had been determined to be mentally incompetent following a psychiatric assessment by medical personnel at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO