tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Gets $50K Grant for Dog Park Renovation
Tamarac received a $50K grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) for the Dog Park Renovation project, and the commission accepted it at its October 12 meeting. Mayor Michele Gomez said the city leaders were “very excited about receiving this grant,” thanked the staff for all the hard...
marketplace.org
With bus drivers in short supply, one local transit authority seeks a hiring solution
Jhony Barona used to work in fast food and construction. But at his graduation ceremony in August, after training to be a bus driver, he beamed with pride thinking about his new job with Miami-Dade County’s bus system. He graduated with 31 other trainees. “I feel really, really amazing,”...
Broward libraries just got rid of late fees. And they’re eliminating any unpaid late fines, too.
Hundreds of thousands of book borrowers can finally say goodbye to library late fees in Broward. Broward County libraries will no longer charge a daily late fee for books that are overdue, providing welcome relief to many cardholders in the county. Book borrowers will not be fined if they end up returning a book past its due date, however, they will be responsible for paying for books that are ...
margatetalk.com
Margate Commissioners Give Themselves $5,000 Bonus From COVID Rescue Funds
Margate City Commissioners gave themselves a $5,000 bonus from a pot of COVID economic rescue money last month, voting to take the payment despite vehement opposition from residents—and one of their own. The group of commissioners, vice mayor, and mayor voted unanimously for the benefit, which comes out of...
Can Democrats unseat LaMarca, the last remaining Republican state lawmaker in Broward?
Is Chip LaMarca an independent-minded, principled, moderate-conservative, willing to oppose Republican legislative leaders in Tallahassee — and sometimes even break with Gov. Ron DeSantis? Or is he a far-right MAGA Republican who masquerades as a moderate in Broward but doesn’t truly represent his constituents’ views when he’s 450 miles away in the state capital? How voters answer those ...
Click10.com
‘We’ve reached a new low’: Sparks fly at Broward school board meeting over failed hiring
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Sparks flew at a meeting of the Broward County School Board Wednesday after Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said the district had to start from scratch in its search for a chief facilities officer, after she removed a candidate from consideration. The role, which would have responsibilities...
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava backs ‘strong advocate’ A.J. D’Amico for HD 113
‘A.J. understands the journey towards freedom and opportunity shared by so many in our community.’. Democratic lawyer A.J. D’Amico’s bid to represent House District 113 in Miami-Dade now has support from the county’s top elected official. D’Amico’s campaign is announcing an endorsement from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine...
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
Sheridan Street drawbridge was supposed to re-open this week. Here’s the new target date.
The Sheridan Street drawbridge in Hollywood won’t be opening later this week as previously scheduled. The bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will now remain closed through Wednesday, Oct. 26, as a $12.2 million renovation project was temporarily put on hold for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement Wednesday. FDOT said in late August it would ...
Click10.com
Ethics of city’s Publix gift card giveaway questioned amid commissioner’s campaign
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami Dade Commission On Ethics received a report on a controversial North Miami Beach-sponsored Publix gift card giveaway. It exposed a large crowd to political campaign material. The city spent $225,000 to buy $150 Publix gift cards and distributed these over three days...
Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway
Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
bulletin-news.com
Broward Court Clerk’s Daughter Freed on $250k Bond for Federal Tax Fraud Allegations
Three of the eight other co-defendants and the daughter of the clerk of the court in Broward County have been given $250,000 bail apiece to be freed from the county jail as they await trial in a federal tax fraud case. In front of Federal Judge Jared M. Strauss in...
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
WPBF News 25
In the wake of Kings Point tornado damage, HOA attorney urges Floridians to have a disaster plan
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — As the residents of Kings Point continue to pick up the pieces, a local HOA lawyer explained why this is the time for all Florida residents to dot their I's and cross their T's when it comes to their plan in case a natural disaster strikes again.
Attorney files police report over perceived anti-gay TikTok link sent by mayor
On a recent Saturday morning “out of the blue,” Pembroke Park’s town attorney opened a text from the mayor: It was a link to a TikTok video of a bouncer explaining to a lesbian woman why he doesn’t care much for “super loud,” “super confrontational” masculine women who try to “bully their way into getting what they want.” Attorney Melissa Anderson, openly gay since she was a teen and “very ...
floridapolitics.com
First-time candidate draws Republican support in Broward’s HD 96
Dan Daley is facing his first ballot challenge since elected to represent western Broward County. Florida Republicans are investing in a first-time candidate who is giving twice-elected Democratic Rep. Dan Daley his first ballot challenge as he seeks re-election to represent thoroughly blue western Broward County. Republican Jenna Hague had...
bulletin-news.com
Caregiver Accused of Emptying Mentally Frail Client’s Bank Account in Fort Lauderdale
A healthcare provider from Margate is accused of taking advantage of an elderly client by repeatedly taking money out of his bank account until he was overdrawn. Sandra May Hudson, 57, was employed by Care Partners Nursing Services at the time she was given the responsibility of caring for a man who had been determined to be mentally incompetent following a psychiatric assessment by medical personnel at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.
That Boca condo board that won a $395,554 judgment against a single mom now faces a skeptical judge
Is it OK for members of a condominium board to interpret record access laws as it wishes if it decides that unit owners making the requests are working against it? That’s one of the questions that will be answered by a Palm Beach County circuit judge in a contentious trial underway between the longtime officers of the Boca View Condominium Association and unit owners Eleanor and Edward ...
miamionthecheap.com
Discount advance tickets: Magic of Lights Homestead drive-thru experience
Magic of Lights Homestead is a magical holiday drive-thru experience coming to the Homestead Speedway every night starting November 18, 2022 to January 1, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Magic of Lights is a dazzling experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the...
Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton reopens after lengthy closure
After being closed for more than a year and a half, the Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton has finally reopened to the public amid a massive highway construction overhaul. Motorists will be able to drive on the inside lanes, but the outside lanes will remain closed until construction on the bridge handrails are complete. Additionally, there will be no cyclist or pedestrian access during that ...
