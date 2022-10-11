ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Gets $50K Grant for Dog Park Renovation

Tamarac received a $50K grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) for the Dog Park Renovation project, and the commission accepted it at its October 12 meeting. Mayor Michele Gomez said the city leaders were “very excited about receiving this grant,” thanked the staff for all the hard...
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward libraries just got rid of late fees. And they’re eliminating any unpaid late fines, too.

Hundreds of thousands of book borrowers can finally say goodbye to library late fees in Broward. Broward County libraries will no longer charge a daily late fee for books that are overdue, providing welcome relief to many cardholders in the county. Book borrowers will not be fined if they end up returning a book past its due date, however, they will be responsible for paying for books that are ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
margatetalk.com

Margate Commissioners Give Themselves $5,000 Bonus From COVID Rescue Funds

Margate City Commissioners gave themselves a $5,000 bonus from a pot of COVID economic rescue money last month, voting to take the payment despite vehement opposition from residents—and one of their own. The group of commissioners, vice mayor, and mayor voted unanimously for the benefit, which comes out of...
MARGATE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tamarac, FL
Government
City
Tamarac, FL
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can Democrats unseat LaMarca, the last remaining Republican state lawmaker in Broward?

Is Chip LaMarca an independent-minded, principled, moderate-conservative, willing to oppose Republican legislative leaders in Tallahassee — and sometimes even break with Gov. Ron DeSantis? Or is he a far-right MAGA Republican who masquerades as a moderate in Broward but doesn’t truly represent his constituents’ views when he’s 450 miles away in the state capital? How voters answer those ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps

House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Gomez
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sheridan Street drawbridge was supposed to re-open this week. Here’s the new target date.

The Sheridan Street drawbridge in Hollywood won’t be opening later this week as previously scheduled. The bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will now remain closed through Wednesday, Oct. 26, as a $12.2 million renovation project was temporarily put on hold for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement Wednesday. FDOT said in late August it would ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business
Click10.com

Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Attorney files police report over perceived anti-gay TikTok link sent by mayor

On a recent Saturday morning “out of the blue,” Pembroke Park’s town attorney opened a text from the mayor: It was a link to a TikTok video of a bouncer explaining to a lesbian woman why he doesn’t care much for “super loud,” “super confrontational” masculine women who try to “bully their way into getting what they want.” Attorney Melissa Anderson, openly gay since she was a teen and “very ...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
floridapolitics.com

First-time candidate draws Republican support in Broward’s HD 96

Dan Daley is facing his first ballot challenge since elected to represent western Broward County. Florida Republicans are investing in a first-time candidate who is giving twice-elected Democratic Rep. Dan Daley his first ballot challenge as he seeks re-election to represent thoroughly blue western Broward County. Republican Jenna Hague had...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bulletin-news.com

Caregiver Accused of Emptying Mentally Frail Client’s Bank Account in Fort Lauderdale

A healthcare provider from Margate is accused of taking advantage of an elderly client by repeatedly taking money out of his bank account until he was overdrawn. Sandra May Hudson, 57, was employed by Care Partners Nursing Services at the time she was given the responsibility of caring for a man who had been determined to be mentally incompetent following a psychiatric assessment by medical personnel at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

That Boca condo board that won a $395,554 judgment against a single mom now faces a skeptical judge

Is it OK for members of a condominium board to interpret record access laws as it wishes if it decides that unit owners making the requests are working against it? That’s one of the questions that will be answered by a Palm Beach County circuit judge in a contentious trial underway between the longtime officers of the Boca View Condominium Association and unit owners Eleanor and Edward ...
BOCA RATON, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Discount advance tickets: Magic of Lights Homestead drive-thru experience

Magic of Lights Homestead is a magical holiday drive-thru experience coming to the Homestead Speedway every night starting November 18, 2022 to January 1, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Magic of Lights is a dazzling experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the...
HOMESTEAD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton reopens after lengthy closure

After being closed for more than a year and a half, the Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton has finally reopened to the public amid a massive highway construction overhaul. Motorists will be able to drive on the inside lanes, but the outside lanes will remain closed until construction on the bridge handrails are complete. Additionally, there will be no cyclist or pedestrian access during that ...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy