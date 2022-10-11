Read full article on original website
🏐 FHSU sets school block record in loss to No. 10 Ichabods
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Volleyball posted an MIAA season-high 20 team blocks in a four-set match with No. 10 ranked Washburn on Tuesday at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The 20 blocks were also an NCAA best in a four-set match so far this season, but it was not quite enough to knock off the Ichabods in Hays as the Tigers fell 3-1. FHSU took the opening set 26-24 before Washburn claimed the next three 25-18, 25-18, and 25-20. Emily Ellis set a new Fort Hays State record for assisted blocks in a four-set match during the rally scoring era with 10, which accounted for all of her blocking in the match. The record was nine, accomplished eight times before and most recently by teammate Morgan Christiansen in 2021 against Black Hills State in a four-setter. Christiansen finished with eight blocks in the match with two solo and six assists. Ellis also tied the FHSU record for most blocks by an individual in any length of match, matching Katie Carnes and Neeley Remmers who both had 10 in the same five-set match with West Texas A&M during the 2005 season.
🏐 HHS wins twice in Salina
SALINA - The Hays High volleyball team won both of their matches at a triangular hosted by Salina Central. The Indians defeated Junction City 25-17, 25-20 and defeated the host Mustangs 25-19, 25-18. Hays evens their record at 15-15. They will play at the Western Athletic Conference Tournament in Liberal...
⛳ FHSU's Brasser named MIAA Women’s Golfer of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Morgan Brasser of Fort Hays State was named the MIAA Women's Golfer of the Week on Wednesday. Brasser was the champion of the Augustana Fall Regional Preview in Larchwood, Iowa, held at The Falls at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort. Brasser topped a field...
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High Indians vs Liberal
The Hays High Indians (5-1) host the Liberal Redskins (2-4) Friday night looking to claim an undefeated Western Athletic Conference title. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs. Kickoff set...
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE - Thomas More Prep-Marian at Norton
The TMP-Marian Monarchs (3-3) travel to Norton for a huge 2A district matchup against the Bluejays (4-2) Friday night. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs. Kickoff is set for...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tony Hobson MIAA Media Day
Fort Hays State women's basketball coach Tony Hobson discusses the Tigers upcoming season at MIAA Basketball Media Day.
FHSU’s 102nd Homecoming an unforgettable success
Homecoming weekend at Fort Hays State University reminds alumni and community members alike of the value of coming together. Familiar faces from the 50 and 60-year reunion classes shared memories, jokes, and stories about their time at Fort Hays State. Those visiting for the first time in years felt nostalgia as they toured campus and stopped by new buildings and recently renovated spaces.
🎥 Wasinger vs. Hammond race for 111th District draws growing interest
The 84 chairs originally set up for Wednesday night's 111th Kansas House District candidate forum between incumbent Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, and challenger Ed Hammond, D-Hays, weren't enough to seat the audience at the Rose Garden Banquet Hall in Hays. Staff had to bring out more chairs for the audience, which...
FHSU provost: No faculty cuts planned in light of college reorganization
Fort Hays State University sent a reorganization plan for its College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences to the Kansas Board of Regents on Monday. The plan consolidates the college's departments from 11 to five in response to declines in enrollment and as a preemptive measure to likely consolidation and program cuts that will be recommended to the regents by a consulting company at the end of the year.
🎙 Lt. Gov. Toland: Grow Hays Microfactory an 'idea whose time has come'
Thursday morning area leaders joined Kanas Lt. Gov. David Toland for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Grow Hays Microfactory project near Ninth and Commerce. “The easy part is over,” said Grow Hays Doug Williams. “Now we have to execute. And so now the rubber meets the pavement.”. Once...
Logan judge chosen to preside over new 17th Judicial District
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly last week appointed Paula D. Hofaker of Logan to the new Seventeenth Judicial District judge position created through 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill 267, the bipartisan budget plan; and pursuant to K.S.A. 20-353 and Kansas Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-060, which eliminated a district magistrate position and adding a new district judgeship.
Man dead after accident at Russell Co. construction site
RUSSELL COUNTY — A man died in a construction site accident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Caterpillar 940B driven by Tyler Darren Jennings, 28, Valley Falls, Kansas, was traveling north up a hill at a construction site east of U.S. Highway 281 north of the river.
Number of students receiving free lunches in Hays USD 489 jumps
The Hays USD 489 school district reported a 16 percent increase in the number of students qualifying for free meals compared to the 2018-19 — the last full school year before the pandemic. The number of students receiving free lunches jumped from 926 in 2018-19 to 1,078 as of...
Little Dinero Pizzeria to offer affordable grab-and-go options in west Hays
Chicken restaurant also planned for former Mokas building. A new pizza restaurant will be opening in the little Dillons strip mall, 515 W. 27th, within the next two weeks. Jacob Proffitt will be opening Little Dinero Pizzeria, which he said is meant to be an affordable pizza option. The menu...
Police on the scene at 'altercation' on Eighth Street
Law enforcement and Fort Hays State University are advising the public to avoid the area in the 300 block of West Eighth Street due to an ongoing police altercation. Check Hays Post for details as they become available.
Hays PD releases additional details of Wednesday standoff
At 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, the Hays Communication Center received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at 332 W. Eighth in Hays. The caller reported they were able to hear yelling and a physical disturbance in the basement apartment at that address. Officers from the Hays Police Department responded to the domestic disturbance.
Kan. felon held on $100,000 bond for allegedly selling meth
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after an arrest,. Just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol sergeant with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 10 block of Southwest 110 Avenue for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
DSNWK receives $100K Dane G. Hansen Foundation grant
Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas has announced a grant of $100,000 from Dane G. Hansen Foundation to benefit three of their group living locations. With the grant funds, DSNWK will upgrade two group living locations in Hill City. These projects will create greater accessibility for the people who reside there and improve the ability of support staff to better monitor daily activities, providing greater safety. New exterior siding will yield lower maintenance costs and improved energy efficiency for these two locations. The grant will also support new flooring at one of DSNWK’s group homes in Russell.
KDHE: New COVID-19 cases in Ellis Co. continue to decline
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Oct. 1 to 7. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County dropped to the moderate-incidence category, KDHE reported. (See map below). Since reporting began, there have...
HPD arrest log, Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Robert Charles Blecha, 28, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Sept. 25 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Adam Thomas William Self, 18, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Sept. 25 in...
