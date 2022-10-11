ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 89 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say just before 10 pm a westbound car and a tractor-trailer collided just before exit 89. Two people in the car were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

1 dead in fatal collision in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says one man is dead after a collision last night in the Franklin area. Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a fatal collision on Interstate 65 at the 11.7 mile marker southbound. Authorities say they discovered through investigation Andrew McConnell,...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Traffic
Christian County, KY
Government
Paducah, KY
Traffic
Paducah, KY
Cars
Local
Kentucky Government
County
Lyon County, KY
Lyon County, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
River, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Paducah, KY
Paducah, KY
Government
County
Christian County, KY
whopam.com

Bridge replacement to close portion of KY 2280 in Hopkins County

Drivers in Hopkins County need to be aware that a bridge closure on KY 2280 starting Wednesday will close that part of the roadway for several months. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, motorists will need to seek alternate routes through at least December, as a complete replacement of the bridge over Rose Creek will begin Wednesday and take until sometime in December to complete.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Todd County Barn Destroyed In Fire

A barn on Bells Chapel Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says the tobacco barn was engulfed in flames when they were called just after 1 p.m. No one was injured in the fire. Trenton Fire Department was assisted...
TODD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#I 24#Ohio River#County Line#Kytc
whopam.com

One seriously hurt in West Seventh Street collision

A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County

The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

One flown to Nashville hospital following crash on Pembroke Road

A woman was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville following a rear-end collision at Bill Bryan Boulevard on Pembroke Road Thursday morning. The victim had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says her legs had been pinned under the dashboard of the vehicle she was driving. She was flown to Skyline Medical Center for treatment of leg injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Pembroke Road Wreck

A woman had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was westbound when it hit the back of a tractor-trailer in front of it. The driver of the SUV had to be...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash

A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Crofton Fire Tower Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Lewis Hopper of Christian County was eastbound when the driver lost control causing the SUV to run off the road hitting a utility pole and a culvert before overturning.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim

Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Missing Cadiz Woman Located

A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
CADIZ, KY
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In East 9th Street Wreck

Police have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 48-year-old Lance Johnson Jr. of Clarksville was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a second truck driven by 76-year-old Angel Maros of Trenton.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash

A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
CADIZ, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy