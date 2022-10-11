Read full article on original website
Related
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Traffic returning to normal after semi stuck at College and Kraft Streets
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A semi tractor trailer was broken down at College and Kraft Streets on Wednesday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch. At 4:55 p.m., southbound traffic on College/Wilma Rudolph Boulevard was backed up past Dunbar Cave Road. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 89 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say just before 10 pm a westbound car and a tractor-trailer collided just before exit 89. Two people in the car were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wnky.com
1 dead in fatal collision in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says one man is dead after a collision last night in the Franklin area. Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a fatal collision on Interstate 65 at the 11.7 mile marker southbound. Authorities say they discovered through investigation Andrew McConnell,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
Bridge replacement to close portion of KY 2280 in Hopkins County
Drivers in Hopkins County need to be aware that a bridge closure on KY 2280 starting Wednesday will close that part of the roadway for several months. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, motorists will need to seek alternate routes through at least December, as a complete replacement of the bridge over Rose Creek will begin Wednesday and take until sometime in December to complete.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
wkdzradio.com
Todd County Barn Destroyed In Fire
A barn on Bells Chapel Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says the tobacco barn was engulfed in flames when they were called just after 1 p.m. No one was injured in the fire. Trenton Fire Department was assisted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
One seriously hurt in West Seventh Street collision
A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
whvoradio.com
Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County
The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
whopam.com
One flown to Nashville hospital following crash on Pembroke Road
A woman was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville following a rear-end collision at Bill Bryan Boulevard on Pembroke Road Thursday morning. The victim had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says her legs had been pinned under the dashboard of the vehicle she was driving. She was flown to Skyline Medical Center for treatment of leg injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Pembroke Road Wreck
A woman had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was westbound when it hit the back of a tractor-trailer in front of it. The driver of the SUV had to be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Crofton Fire Tower Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Lewis Hopper of Christian County was eastbound when the driver lost control causing the SUV to run off the road hitting a utility pole and a culvert before overturning.
wnky.com
Barren River so low 20 cattle go MIA after wading through water
RICHARDSVILLE, Ky. – Property owners along the Barren River in Warren County have watched the river shrink to hardly a creak over the summer and fall. David Eadens’s farm along the river has been a family-owned property for 100 years. And now, he’s lost his farm’s natural barrier.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Cadiz Woman Located
A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In East 9th Street Wreck
Police have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 48-year-old Lance Johnson Jr. of Clarksville was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a second truck driven by 76-year-old Angel Maros of Trenton.
wpsdlocal6.com
Catalytic converters stolen from West KY contractor, KSP seeking suspects
GRAND RIVERS, KY — Three catalytic converters were stolen from Jim Smith Contracting in Grand Rivers and Kentucky State Police are asking for public help identifying the two suspects. According to a Thursday release, the theft happened around 2 a.m. on September 15, and the pair were caught on...
wkdzradio.com
Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
Comments / 0