Mad Minute stories from Thursday, October 13th

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a resident's home to relocate a large black bear found taking shelter under the deck. CPW Officer John Livingston posted photos and videos to Instagram showing the removal of the big bear from under the deck of a home near Needham Elementary School in Durango.
